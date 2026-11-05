Friendly Technologies Unveils Clientless Wi-Fi Management Capabilities With Wi-Fi Management Plustm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Friendly Wi-Fi Management PlusTM brings together Wi-Fi visibility, analytics, and remote troubleshooting without requiring an additional proprietary client on compatible gateways.

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Technologies today unveils the capabilities of Friendly Wi-Fi Management PlusTM, its clientless solution designed to help broadband providers improve subscriber Wi-Fi experience while reducing the integration and maintenance work associated with adding proprietary gateway software.

Friendly Wi-Fi Management PlusTM combines device data, network visualization, analytics, remote diagnostics, and configuration tools in a centralized management environment. Support teams can investigate connectivity problems, understand mesh networks, and take supported corrective actions.

The clientless approach enables providers to use the measurements and management functions available on compatible gateways without deploying an additional proprietary Wi-Fi client. This helps providers avoid the associated client licensing, integration, and firmware maintenance requirements.

From Wi-Fi visibility to practical action

Friendly Wi-Fi Management PlusTM connects Wi-Fi insights with tools that help support teams diagnose problems and manage supported configurations. The focus is on turning available data into practical steps that improve service, rather than collecting more telemetry alone.

Providers can evaluate the solution against their operational priorities, including faster diagnosis, fewer repeat support contacts, and improved connection stability.

A practical approach to Wi-Fi investment

For providers considering additional gateway software, Friendly Wi-Fi Management PlusTM offers a clientless approach to assess first. An additional proprietary client may still be appropriate when it addresses a specific diagnostic or management gap and demonstrates value against its total operating cost.

Capabilities depend on gateway compatibility and support measurements and actions. Providers can assess coverage across representative devices and support scenarios before expanding deployment.

With Friendly Wi-Fi Management PlusTM, Friendly Technologies gives broadband providers a centralized approach to Wi-Fi visibility and control, helping them improve subscriber support and make informed software investment decisions.

Visit friendly-tech.com to explore Friendly Wi-Fi Management PlusTM or request a demonstration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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