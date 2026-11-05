First Advantage Acquires Data Diver Technologies, Advancing Proprietary Data And Technology Strategy



Enhances proprietary data and technology capabilities: Adds records and technology that enhance First Advantage's proprietary data offering, accelerate First Advantage's data strategy, and meet customer needs

Expands automated fulfillment capabilities: Broadens automated coverage across U.S. jurisdictions and enhances fulfillment workflows Advances product innovation: Strengthens First Advantage's ability to enhance existing solutions and develop new capabilities



ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA) (“First Advantage” or the“Company”), a global software and data company, today announced the acquisition of Data Diver Technologies, LLC (“Data Diver Technologies”), a data platform leveraging AI and automation, in a transaction valued at approximately $125 million.

Over two decades, Data Diver Technologies has built a proprietary data platform powered by an automated fulfillment engine that collects, aggregates, retains, and delivers high-volume criminal and court records to support fast and accurate background screening. The acquisition includes a small employment background screening component focused on the small and medium-sized business market, which First Advantage plans to integrate into its broader business. The management team will remain with First Advantage to support continuity of business operations and continued growth as well as maintain customer relationships.

First Advantage currently has more than one billion records in its proprietary databases, and Data Diver Technologies further expands the Company's data and technology capabilities through automated collection and broader coverage across U.S. jurisdictions. The combination is expected to enhance fulfillment workflows, advance product innovation, and strengthen First Advantage's ability to deliver faster, more efficient screening outcomes.

“Data Diver Technologies is a company we know very well and have worked with for years as a key third party data provider to First Advantage,” said Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer of First Advantage.“This acquisition advances our strategy by enhancing our proprietary data capabilities, expanding automation, and creating new opportunities to expand our solutions and drive product innovation. These additional resources and capabilities will help us deliver faster turnaround times, support high-quality results for our customers, and further differentiate First Advantage in the market.”

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a global software and data company. We provide comprehensive, end-to-end identity solutions, criminal background screening, credential verifications, drug and health screening, and continuous risk monitoring. Combining AI-powered proprietary technology platforms with proprietary data, primary source data, and third-party data, we help organizations hire with confidence and manage risk across the entire employee lifecycle. With over 80,000 customers worldwide – including approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100 – we deliver fast, comprehensive, and reliable solutions for employers, their candidates, and their employees. We conduct more than 200 million screens annually across over 200 countries and territories, supported by our verticalized go-to-market strategy, decades of experience, and proprietary databases containing over 1 billion records. For more information, please visit our website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements related to our acquisition of Data Diver Technologies, LLC and other statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“future,”“will,”“seek,”“foreseeable,”“target,”“guidance,” the negative version of these words, or similar terms and phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify, including those described under the“Risk Factors” section in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are, or will be, accessible on the SEC's website at Any forward-looking statements included in this press release, or our SEC filings are made only as of their respective dates, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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