Interim Report Of Copenhagen Airports A/S For The Period 1 January 30 September 2026
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors has today approved the interim report for the period 1 January – 30 September 2026.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
Contact:
Telephone: +45 3231 2800
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Maria Hasselberg Pedersen
Interim CFO
Telephone: +45 3231 2800
E-mail:...
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachments
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Interim report of Copenhagen Airports A-S for the period 1 January – 30 September 2026
Q3 2026 Report of Copenhagen Airports UK
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