Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Interim Report Of Copenhagen Airports A/S For The Period 1 January 30 September 2026


Date: 2026-11-05 06:02:44

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Directors has today approved the interim report for the period 1 January – 30 September 2026.

COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:
Maria Hasselberg Pedersen
Interim CFO

Telephone: +45 3231 2800
E-mail:...
CVR no. 14 70 72 04

Attachments

  • Interim report of Copenhagen Airports A-S for the period 1 January – 30 September 2026
  • Q3 2026 Report of Copenhagen Airports UK

MENAFN05112026004107003653ID1111919667


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search