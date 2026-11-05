(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millicom (Tigo) Q3 2026 Earnings Release Luxembourg, November 5, 2026 – Millicom is pleased to announce its third quarter 2026 results. Please find below links to the Q3 2026 Earnings Release and IAS 34 Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Q3 2026 Highlights*

Revenue $2.28 billion, up 60.8% year-on-year and 4.8% organically

Operating profit $600 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.09 billion, up 57.7% year-on-year

Net profit attributable to company owners of $98 million

Equity free cash flow of $316 million, up 27.1% year-on-year

Leverage decreased to 2.53x including the acquisitions in Colombia, Ecuador and Uruguay Following the AGM, we established a May-to-May dividend cycle of $0.75 per share per quarter and subsequently increased the January and April 2027 dividend payments by an additional $0.75 per share.

Financial highlights ($ millions) Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Change % Organic % Change 9M 2026 9M 2025 Change % Organic % Change Revenue 2,276 1,415 60.8% 4.8% 6,440 4,150 55.2% 4.4% Operating Profit 600 388 54.8% 1,478 1,163 27.1% Net Profit attributable to company owners 98 195 (49.9)% 316 1,064 (70.3)% Non-IFRS measures (*) Service Revenue 2,145 1,332 61.0% 5.4% 6,045 3,888 55.5% 5.3% Adjusted EBITDA 1,092 693 57.7% 7.7% 2,958 1,964 50.6% 8.8% Capex 243 161 51.0% 669 447 49.6% Operating Cash Flow (OCF) 849 532 59.7% 2,289 1,516 50.9% Equity free cash flow (EFCF)** 316 248 27.1% 867 601 44.3%

*See page 12 for a description of non-IFRS measures and for reconciliations to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures.** EFCF excluding proceeds from disposals.

Millicom Chief Executive Officer Marcelo Benitez commented:

“We delivered another strong quarter, driven by solid execution and the commitment of our teams across Latin America. Our Double-E strategy is working: delivering a better customer Experience while operating more Efficiently, driving sustainable growth, stronger profitability, and cash flow generation.

Our Customers are at the center of our efforts, which is why we continue investing in our networks to improve coverage, capacity, and quality. At the same time, our prepaid-to-postpaid migration strategy is helping customers stay connected for more days each month, with larger allowances and greater predictability. Customers benefit from a better experience, while we build stronger relationships, improve loyalty, and grow ARPU.

We are also executing a clear more-for-more pricing strategy. When customers pay a little more, they get more in return: more data, better services, and greater value. This is how we believe sustainable growth should work. In Home, we are following the same principle, focusing on delivering greater value and a better experience rather than simply growing subscriber numbers.

This quarter was also marked by the earthquakes in Colombia and Panama. We are deeply saddened by the loss of an employee and a contractor in Colombia, and our thoughts are with their families and loved ones. I want to thank our teams in both countries for their resilience and commitment during these difficult moments.

Against this backdrop, our teams continued to execute effectively and delivered strong financial performance. Service revenue reached $2.14 billion, while adjusted EBITDA was $1.09 billion, reflecting operating leverage and cost discipline. Importantly, we continued to generate strong equity free cash flow of $316 million during the quarter, bringing year-to-date EFCF to $867 million keeping us firmly on track to achieve our full-year guidance of around $1.1 billion.

Our priorities remain unchanged: invest in our networks, deliver a superior customer experience, operate with maximum efficiency, and generate sustainable growth and strong cash flow. We know what works, we know how to execute, and we have a great team to keep moving forward.”

2026 Financial Targets

Millicom maintains its full-year 2026 EFCF of around $1.1 billion. Based on current operations, acquisitions completed to date, and expected cash flow generation, the Company remains on track toward its previously communicated year-end leverage target of below 2.5x.

Millicom is planning to host a video conference for the global financial community on November 5, 2026, at 08:00 (New York) / 14:00 (Luxembourg) / 13:00 (London).

Registration for the interactive event is required at the following link. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing details about joining the video conference. Participants who wish to ask a question during the live event must notify the Investor Relations team via email to ... after the start of the event.

Participants may also join the conference in listen-only mode by dialing any of the following numbers and entering the Webinar ID: 869 6353 4578

US: +1 929 205 6099 Sweden: +46 850 539 728

UK: +44 330 088 5830 Luxembourg: +352 342 080 9265

Additional international numbers are available at the following link. Accompanying slides and a replay of the event will be available on the Millicom investors website.

For further information, please contact:

Press: Investors: Sofia Corral, Director Corporate Communications

... Luca Pfeifer, VP of Investor Relations

...



About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ: TIGO) is a leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Latin America. Through its TIGO® and Tigo Business® brands, the company provides a wide range of digital services and products, including TIGO ONEtv for pay TV, high-speed data, voice, and business-to-business solutions such as cloud and security. As of June 30, 2026, Millicom, including its Honduras Joint Venture and Chile associate, employed over 20,000 people and provided mobile and fiber-cable services through its digital highways to more than 69 million customers, with a fiber-cable footprint over 22 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg with principal executive offices in Doral, Florida.

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Millicom - Earnings Release - Q3 2026 Millicom - IAS34 - Q3 2026