Checkmarx Appoints Kobi Sivilya As Chief Information Security Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sivilya brings deep cybersecurity and technology leadership to Checkmarx as AI transforms software development

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmarx, the leader in agentic application security, today announced the appointment of Kobi Sivilya as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) and Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this dual role, Sivilya will oversee the company's security, IT and business applications, supporting Checkmarx's global operations and continued growth.

Sivilya will lead Checkmarx's corporate security and IT functions, aligning security, technology and business applications with the company's strategic priorities. He will also help advance Checkmarx's mission to secure modern application development.

“Kobi brings more than 20 years of experience across cybersecurity and technology, with deep security expertise and practical IT leadership,” said Sandeep Johri, CEO at Checkmarx.“AI is changing how software gets built and attacked, and we need his leadership to keep Checkmarx secure as we protect our customers.”

Prior to joining Checkmarx, Sivilya served as CISO and VP of IT at Outbrain, where he led the company's security and enterprise technology functions. He also served as VP of Security Engineering at Fireblocks, where he helped build and lead security engineering for a blockchain platform that protects digital assets for leading financial institutions in a highly targeted environment.

“As AI accelerates software development, organizations need technology and security capabilities that can evolve alongside it,” said Kobi Sivilya, CISO and CIO at Checkmarx.“My focus will be on ensuring our internal technology and security functions support the way our teams work today while positioning the business to adapt to what comes next.”

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx makes security inseparable from how software is built. The foundation is decades of accumulated threat intelligence used to secure trillions of lines of code each year. Checkmarx One now pairs that foundation with frontier AI-powered reasoning, unifying architectures to lead the category in detection accuracy. Checkmarx Assist agents prevent, prioritize, and fix vulnerabilities across software and the AI supply chain, so enterprises never have to trade speed for certainty. The combined result is the Checkmarx One platform, giving enterprises comprehensive application security: capturing risk, eliminating vulnerabilities, and unifying governance. Follow Checkmarx on LinkedIn, YouTube and X.

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