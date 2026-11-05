Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. Reports Fiscal 2027 Second Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Q2 Revenue of $336.3 million, up 22.7% versus prior year

Q2 Diluted EPS of $0.53; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.13, compared to prior year Adjusted Diluted EPS of $1.07

The Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium acquisitions performed as expected in first full quarter of ownership Adjusting guidance outlook range to $1,280 to $1,290 million in revenue, $4.48 to $4.55 in Adjusted Diluted EPS

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) today reported financial results for its second quarter and first half fiscal 2027 ended September 30, 2026. “We were pleased with our second quarter and first half revenue and EPS performance, driven by continued strength in our leading brands and strong early contributions from the Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium acquisitions that closed in June and July, respectively. Our portfolio performed in line with our expectations, with strong consumption growth across channels including eCommerce. This translated into strong mid-single-digit earnings growth and sets us up for continued strong free cash flow moving forward,” said Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Consumer Healthcare. Second Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2026 Reported revenues in the second quarter of fiscal 2027 of $336.3 million increased 22.7% from $274.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, but decreased 1.6% excluding the impacts of foreign currency and a $65.1 million contribution from the acquisition of the Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium. The organic revenue performance versus the prior year comparable period reflected the expected headwind associated with order timing in Q1 and a decline in Clear Eyes®. Reported net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 totaled $25.3 million, or $0.53 in diluted earnings per share, compared to $42.2 million, or $0.86 in diluted earnings per share, for the comparable period of fiscal 2026. On an adjusted non-GAAP basis, second quarter fiscal 2027 net income totaled $53.8 million, or $1.13 in diluted earnings per share, versus $52.5 million in net income and $1.07 in diluted earnings per share in the prior year comparable period. Adjustments to net income in the second quarter of fiscal 2027 included certain costs associated with acquisitions including integration, transition, purchase accounting, legal and various other costs, such as costs associated with improving and optimizing the acquired Pillar5 facility for increases in long-term capacity, a loss on extinguishment of debt, associated tax adjustments and a normalized tax adjustment pertaining to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. The adjustment to the second quarter of fiscal 2026 relates to a discrete tax item pertaining to establishing a taxable presence in a new state. Six Months Ended September 30, 2026 Reported revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2027 totaled $602.0 million and compared to revenues of $523.6 million for the first six months of fiscal 2026. Revenues increased 15.0% versus the prior year comparable period and 0.7% excluding the impact of foreign currency and a $71.0 million contribution from the acquisition of the Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium. The organic revenue increase for the first six months reflected increased demand across the broad portfolio which more than offset a decline in Clear Eyes®. Reported net income for the first six months of fiscal 2027 totaled $54.5 million versus the prior year comparable period net income of $89.7 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the first six months of fiscal 2027 totaled $100.3 million versus the prior year comparable period's adjusted net income of $99.9 million. Diluted earnings per share were $1.14 for the first six months of fiscal 2027 compared to $1.81 per share in the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.11 for the first six months of fiscal 2027 increased over the prior year comparable period's adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.02. Adjustments to net income in the first six months of fiscal 2027 included certain costs associated with acquisitions including integration, transition, purchase accounting, legal and various other costs, such as costs associated with improving and optimizing the acquired Pillar5 facility for increases in long-term capacity, as well as a loss on extinguishment of debt, associated tax adjustments, and a normalized tax adjustment pertaining to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets. The adjustment to the first six months of fiscal 2026 relates to a discrete tax item pertaining to establishing a taxable presence in a new state. Free Cash Flow and Balance Sheet The Company's net cash provided by operating activities for the first six months of fiscal 2027 was $108.7 million, compared to $136.5 million during the prior year comparable period. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in the first six months of fiscal 2027 was $123.0 million compared to $133.6 million in the prior year comparable period. The Company's net debt position as of September 30, 2026 was approximately $2 billion. On July 15, 2026, the Company issued $400 million of new 6.25% senior notes due July 2034, which replaced the same principal of senior notes previously due in fiscal 2028. Segment Review North American OTC Healthcare: Segment revenues of $271.8 million for the second quarter fiscal 2027 increased 17.8% compared to the prior year comparable quarter's segment revenues of $230.8 million. The revenue increase was driven by a $47.5 million contribution from the acquisitions of the Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium, partially offset by lower base business sales associated with accelerated order timing in first quarter fiscal 2027. For the first six months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the North American OTC segment were $498.0 million, which compared to $443.3 million in the prior year comparable period.

The revenue increase was primarily driven by a $52.0 million contribution from the acquisitions of the Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium, as well as higher CompoundW® and TheraTears® sales. International OTC Healthcare: Fiscal second quarter 2027 segment revenues of $64.5 million increased 48.7% compared to $43.4 million reported in the prior year comparable period. The revenue performance was primarily driven by a $17.6 million contribution from the acquisitions of the Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium, as well as double-digit sales growth for Hydralyte®. For the first six months of the current fiscal year, reported revenues for the International OTC Healthcare segment were $104.0 million, an increase of approximately 30% over the prior year comparable period's revenues of $80.3 million. Strong revenue growth was primarily driven by a $19.0 million contribution from the acquisitions of the Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium, as well as continued growth for Hydralyte®. Updated Fiscal 2027 Outlook Ron Lombardi, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are updating our fiscal 2027 outlook for revenues to $1,280 million to $1,290 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.48 to $4.55 primarily to reflect recent variability in Clear Eyes® production at Pillar5, which is expected to reduce product availability and revenue in the second half. While supply remains limited for Clear Eyes®, we continue to invest in our Pillar5 production site with the intent of delivering consistent quality output that generates long-term growth for the brand." "It's important to note that our outlook for the remainder of the portfolio is unchanged, with the base business delivering growth and our recent acquisitions on track to deliver sales and profit consistent with our prior guidance. Against a challenging consumer environment, this is a testament to our trusted brands and diversified business model." "We remain confident in our business, the strategic investments we have made over the past twelve months, and our medium-term outlook for approximately 10% annual revenue growth, approximately 8% annual EPS growth, and nearly $900 million of aggregate free cash flow over the next three years. The acquisitions of Breathe Right® and LaCorium provide attractive long-term growth opportunities as we integrate these brands into our portfolio. The acquisition of Pillar5 will provide vertical integration of our eye care supply chain and an important platform for continued investment in capacity, reliability and long-term growth. Together, these investments further strengthen our diversified portfolio and financial profile while supporting strong free cash flow, debt reduction and future capital deployment," Mr. Lombardi concluded.

Previous Fiscal 2027 Outlook Current Fiscal 2027 Outlook Revenue $1,290 to $1,315 million $1,280 to $1,290 million Organic Revenue Growth +1.0% to +3.0% ~ Flat Adjusted Diluted E.P.S. $4.55 to $4.65 $4.48 to $4.55 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $270 million or more $265 million or more

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Conference Call, Accompanying Slide Presentation and Replay

The Company will host a conference call to review its second quarter and first half fiscal 2027 results today, November 5, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Company provides a live Internet webcast, a slide presentation to accompany the call, as well as an archived replay, all of which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at . To participate in the conference call via phone, participants may register for the call here to receive dial-in details and a unique pin. While not required, it is recommended to join 10 minutes prior to the event start. The slide presentation can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the Company's website by clicking on Webcasts and Presentations.

A conference call replay will be available for approximately one week following completion of the live call and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations page.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Information

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we have provided certain non-GAAP financial information in this release to aid investors in understanding the Company's performance. Each non-GAAP financial measure is defined and reconciled to its most closely related GAAP financial measure in the“About Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section at the end of this earnings release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "guidance," "outlook," "may," "will," "would,"“believe,”“set up,” "expect,"“on track,” "anticipate,”“positioned,” or "continue" (or the negative or other derivatives of each of these terms) or similar terminology. The "forward-looking statements" include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operating results including revenues, organic growth, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow; supply of Clear Eyes® and return to category leadership; the expected impact of Breathe Right® and LaCorium Health acquisitions on the Company's sales and profit; the Company's ability to rapidly reduce debt; and the Company's ability to manage through the current environment through its business strategy and diverse product portfolio. These statements are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those expected as a result of a variety of factors, including the impact of business and economic conditions, including as a result of evolving U.S. and international tariffs, labor shortages, inflation and geopolitical instability, consumer trends, the impact of the Company's advertising and marketing and new product development initiatives, customer inventory management initiatives and ordering patterns, fluctuating foreign exchange rates, competitive pressures, and the ability of the Company's manufacturing operations and third party manufacturers and logistics providers and suppliers to meet demand for its products and to avoid inflationary cost increases and disruption as a result of labor shortages. A discussion of other factors that could cause results to vary is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026 and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: PBH) is a leading consumer healthcare company growing trusted, category-defining brands. Headquartered in New York, the Company markets, sells, manufactures and distributes its products across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and select other international markets. Its diverse portfolio of iconic brands includes Breathe Right®, Monistat®, Summer's Eve®, BC®, Goody's®, Dramamine®, Fleet®, Hydralyte®, Gaviscon®, DenTek®, TheraTears®, Clear Eyes®, Compound W®, Dermal Therapy®, Chloraseptic®, Luden's®, Little Remedies®, Boudreaux's Butt Paste®, Nix®, and Debrox®, among others. Learn more at .

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data) 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total Revenues $ 336,307 $ 274,114 $ 602,017 $ 523,644 Cost of Sales Cost of sales excluding depreciation 160,512 120,043 286,978 226,758 Cost of sales depreciation 3,257 2,492 6,313 4,976 Cost of sales 163,769 122,535 293,291 231,734 Gross profit 172,538 151,579 308,726 291,910 Operating Expenses Advertising and marketing 52,226 38,701 86,894 73,638 General and administrative 30,893 28,037 74,196 56,493 Depreciation and amortization 8,707 5,171 14,404 10,353 Total operating expenses 91,826 71,909 175,494 140,484 Operating income 80,712 79,670 133,232 151,426 Other expense Interest expense, net 30,026 10,036 43,971 20,239 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,360 - 1,360 - Other expense, net 1,876 501 1,910 277 Total other expense, net 33,262 10,537 47,241 20,516 Income before income taxes 47,450 69,133 85,991 130,910 Provision for income taxes 22,155 26,922 31,519 41,233 Net income $ 25,295 $ 42,211 $ 54,472 $ 89,677 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.53 $ 0.86 $ 1.15 $ 1.82 Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.86 $ 1.14 $ 1.81 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 47,495 49,025 47,479 49,249 Diluted 47,593 49,264 47,599 49,547 Comprehensive income, net of tax: Currency translation adjustments 1,352 655 42 6,059 Total other comprehensive income 1,352 655 42 6,059 Comprehensive income $ 26,647 $ 42,866 $ 54,514 $ 95,736





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

( In thousands ) September 30,

2026

March 31,

2026

Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,515 $ 63,868 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $24,135 and $18,187, respectively 244,124 191,920 Inventories 179,203 159,132 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,286 16,564 Total current assets 492,128 431,484 Property, plant and equipment, net 116,868 121,689 Operating lease right-of-use assets 24,621 27,780 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 20,136 21,776 Goodwill 705,264 581,109 Intangible assets, net 3,357,059 2,299,605 Other long-term assets 5,585 10,870 Total Assets $ 4,721,661 $ 3,494,313 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 44,020 $ 22,791 Accrued interest payable 16,528 15,578 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 7,218 6,910 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 2,743 2,656 Other accrued liabilities 97,994 72,989 Total current liabilities 168,503 120,924 Long-term debt, net 2,079,324 993,953 Deferred income tax liabilities 489,533 447,417 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 17,509 20,955 Long-term finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 16,576 17,968 Other long-term liabilities 5,551 5,580 Total Liabilities 2,776,996 1,606,797 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,944,665 1,887,516 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 4,721,661 $ 3,494,313





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands) 2026

2025

Operating Activities Net income $ 54,472 $ 89,677 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,717 15,329 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 333 131 Deferred and other income taxes 15,460 23,211 Amortization of debt origination costs 2,109 889 Amortization of acquired inventory step-up 17,207 - Stock-based compensation costs 5,225 5,449 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,360 - Non-cash operating lease cost 4,192 3,879 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (45,392 ) (2,580 ) Inventories 3,566 (10,277 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (6,181 ) (11,767 ) Accounts payable 16,023 22,545 Accrued liabilities 24,003 3,923 Operating lease liabilities (4,185 ) (3,839 ) Other (256 ) (71 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 108,653 136,499 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,327 ) (2,940 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,193,557 ) - Other (1,757 ) (1,927 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,202,641 ) (4,867 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of Term Loan 1,140,000 - Net increase in line of credit 887 - Term loan repayments (30,000 ) - Proceeds from issuance of senior notes 400,000 - Repayment of senior notes (400,000 ) - Payments of debt issuance costs (28,829 ) - Payments of finance leases (1,231 ) (1,147 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 94 3,907 Fair value of shares surrendered as payment of tax withholding (2,684 ) (4,216 ) Repurchase of common stock - (109,775 ) Other (1,486 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 1,076,751 (111,231 ) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (116 ) 821 (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (17,353 ) 21,222 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 63,868 97,884 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 46,515 $ 119,106 Interest paid $ 41,124 $ 21,879 Income taxes paid $ 24,027 $ 25,088





Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

Business Segments

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare

International

OTC Healthcare

Consolidated

Total segment revenues* $ 271,812 $ 64,495 $ 336,307 Cost of sales 132,992 30,777 163,769 Gross profit 138,820 33,718 172,538 Advertising and marketing 40,488 11,738 52,226 Contribution margin $ 98,332 $ 21,980 $ 120,312 Other operating expenses 39,600 Operating income $ 80,712

*Intersegment revenues of $0.9 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2026

(In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare

International

OTC Healthcare

Consolidated

Total segment revenues* $ 498,018 $ 103,999 $ 602,017 Cost of sales 243,257 50,034 293,291 Gross profit 254,761 53,965 308,726 Advertising and marketing 69,418 17,476 86,894 Contribution margin $ 185,343 $ 36,489 $ 221,832 Other operating expenses 88,600 Operating income $ 133,232

*Intersegment revenues of $1.6 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare

International

OTC Healthcare

Consolidated

Total segment revenues* $ 230,756 $ 43,358 $ 274,114 Cost of sales 102,348 20,187 122,535 Gross profit 128,408 23,171 151,579 Advertising and marketing 32,033 6,668 38,701 Contribution margin $ 96,375 $ 16,503 $ 112,878 Other operating expenses 33,208 Operating income $ 79,670

*Intersegment revenues of $0.6 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

Six Months Ended September 30, 2025

(In thousands) North American

OTC Healthcare

International

OTC Healthcare

Consolidated

Total segment revenues* $ 443,334 $ 80,310 $ 523,644 Cost of sales 194,526 37,208 231,734 Gross profit 248,808 43,102 291,910 Advertising and marketing 60,987 12,651 73,638 Contribution margin $ 187,821 $ 30,451 $ 218,272 Other operating expenses 66,846 Operating income $ 151,426

* Intersegment revenues of $1.2 million were eliminated from the North American OTC Healthcare segment.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial results reported in accordance with GAAP, we disclose certain Non-GAAP financial measures ("NGFMs"), including, but not limited to, Non-GAAP Organic Revenues, Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense, Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage, Non-GAAP EBITDA, Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS, Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt. We use these NGFMs internally, along with GAAP information, in evaluating our operating performance and in making financial and operational decisions. We believe that the presentation of these NGFMs provides investors with greater transparency, and provides a more complete understanding of our business than could be obtained absent these disclosures, because the supplemental data relating to our financial condition and results of operations provides additional ways to view our operation when considered with both our GAAP results and the reconciliations below. In addition, we believe that the presentation of each of these NGFMs is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results in assessing shareholder value, and we use these NGFMs internally to evaluate the performance of our personnel and also to evaluate our operating performance and compare our performance to that of our competitors.

These NGFMs are not in accordance with GAAP, should not be considered as a measure of profitability or liquidity, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled NGFMs reported by other companies. These NGFMs have limitations and they should not be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to their most closely related GAAP measures reconciled below. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. We recommend investors review the GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the reconciliations below, we believe these NGFMs provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than GAAP measures alone.

NGFMs Defined

We define our NGFMs presented herein as follows:



Non-GAAP Organic Revenues: GAAP Total Revenues excluding revenues associated with acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency exchange rates in the periods presented.

Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change Percentage: Calculated as the change in Non-GAAP Organic Revenues from prior year divided by prior year Non-GAAP Organic Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin: GAAP Gross Profit minus amortization of inventory fair value step-up, acquired facility remediation, period overhead and idle capacity costs.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense: GAAP General and Administrative expenses minus costs associated with acquisitions.

Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative expense divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP EBITDA: GAAP Net Income before interest expense, net, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization.

Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA: Non-GAAP EBITDA before amortization of inventory fair value step‐up, acquired facility remediation, period overhead and idle capacity costs, costs associated with acquisitions, and loss on extinguishment of debt.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Calculated as Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP Total Revenues.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: GAAP Net Income before amortization of inventory fair value step-up, depreciation of idle assets during remediation period, acquired facility remediation, period overhead and idle capacity costs, costs associated with acquisitions in General and Administrative Expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, applicable tax impact associated with these items and normalized tax rate adjustments.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS: Calculated as Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income, divided by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow: Calculated as GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities less cash paid for capital expenditures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Non-GAAP free cash flow plus acquisition and other costs paid. Net Debt: Calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding ($2,110,000 at September 30, 2026) less cash and cash equivalents ($46,515 at September 30, 2026). Amounts in thousands.



The following tables set forth the reconciliations of each of our NGFMs (other than Net Debt, which is reconciled above) to their most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Total Revenues to Non-GAAP Organic Revenues and related Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change percentage:

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Six Months Ended

September 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 336,307 $ 274,114 $ 602,017 $ 523,644 Revenue Change 22.7 % 15.0 % Adjustments: Revenues associated with acquisitions (a) (65,083 ) - (71,028 ) - Impact of foreign currency exchange rates - 1,530 - 3,616 Total adjustments (65,083 ) 1,530 (71,028 ) 3,616 Non-GAAP Organic Revenues $ 271,224 $ 275,644 $ 530,989 $ 527,260 Non-GAAP Organic Revenue Change (1.6 )% 0.7 %

(a) Revenues associated with our Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium Health acquisitions are excluded for purposes of calculating Non-GAAP organic revenues. These revenue adjustments relate to our North America and International OTC Healthcare segments.



Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin percentage:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands) GAAP Total Revenues $ 336,307 $ 274,114 $ 602,017 $ 523,644 GAAP Gross Profit $ 172,538 $ 151,579 $ 308,726 $ 291,910 GAAP Gross Profit as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 51.3 % 55.3 % 51.3 % 55.7 % Adjustments: Amortization of inventory fair value step‐up 14,367 - 17,207 - Acquired facility remediation, period overhead and idle capacity costs (a) 7,079 - 14,227 - Total adjustments 21,446 - 31,434 - Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin $ 193,984 $ 151,579 $ 340,160 $ 291,910 Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Margin as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 57.7 % 55.3 % 56.5 % 55.7 %

(a) Represents manufacturing and administrative overhead incurred during a remediation period following the acquisition of Pillar5, during which production was significantly constrained. As a result, normal overhead absorption levels were not achieved, leading to elevated unit costs. Management believes these costs are not indicative of the Company's expected ongoing operating cost structure once the facility is fully remediated and operating at normal production levels.



Reconciliation of GAAP General and Administrative Expense and related GAAP General and Administrative Expense percentage to Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative expense and related Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense percentage:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands) GAAP General and Administrative Expense $ 30,893 $ 28,037 $ 74,196 $ 56,493 GAAP General and Administrative Expense as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenue 9.2 % 10.2 % 12.3 % 10.8 % Adjustments: Costs associated with acquisitions (a) 722 - 13,545 - Total adjustments 722 - 13,545 - Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense $ 30,171 $ 28,037 $ 60,651 $ 56,493 Non-GAAP Adjusted General and Administrative Expense Percentage as a Percentage of GAAP Total Revenues 9.0 % 10.2 % 10.1 % 10.8 %

(a) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as legal and other acquisition-related professional fees.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA and related Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin, Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and related Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 25,295 $ 42,211 $ 54,472 $ 89,677 Interest expense, net 30,026 10,036 43,971 20,239 Provision for income taxes 22,155 26,922 31,519 41,233 Depreciation and amortization 11,964 7,663 20,717 15,329 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 89,440 $ 86,832 $ 150,679 $ 166,478 Non-GAAP EBITDA Margin 26.6 % 31.7 % 25.0 % 31.8 % Adjustments: Amortization of inventory fair value step‐up 14,367 - 17,207 - Acquired facility remediation, period overhead and idle capacity costs (a) 7,079 - 14,227 - Costs associated with acquisitions in G&A (b) 722 - 13,545 - Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,360 - 1,360 - Total adjustments 23,528 - 46,339 - Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA $ 112,968 $ 86,832 $ 197,018 $ 166,478 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin 33.6 % 31.7 % 32.7 % 31.8 %

(a) Represents manufacturing and administrative overhead incurred during a remediation period following the acquisition of Pillar5, during which production was significantly constrained. As a result, normal overhead absorption levels were not achieved, leading to elevated unit costs. Management believes these costs are not indicative of the Company's expected ongoing operating cost structure once the facility is fully remediated and operating at normal production levels.

(b) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as legal and other acquisition-related professional fees.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and related Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share:

Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2026

2026

Diluted EPS 2025

2025

Diluted EPS

2026

2026

Diluted EPS 2025

2025

Diluted EPS

(In thousands, except per share data) GAAP Net Income and Diluted EPS 25,295 $ 0.53 42,211 $ 0.86 54,472 $ 1.14 89,677 $ 1.81 Adjustments: Amortization of inventory fair value step‐up 14,367 0.30 - - 17,207 0.36 - - Depreciation of idle assets during remediation period (a) 71 - - - 141 - - - Acquired facility remediation, period overhead and idle capacity costs (b) 7,079 0.15 - - 14,227 0.30 - - Costs associated with acquisitions in General and Administrative Expense (c) 722 0.02 - - 13,545 0.28 - - Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,360 0.03 - - 1,360 0.03 - - Tax impact of adjustments (d) (5,741 ) (0.12 ) - - (11,300 ) (0.24 ) - - Normalized tax rate adjustments (e) 10,612 0.22 10,261 0.21 10,612 0.22 10,261 0.21 Total adjustments 28,470 0.60 10,261 0.21 45,792 0.95 10,261 0.21 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 53,765 $ 1.13 $ 52,472 $ 1.07 $ 100,264 $ 2.11 $ 99,938 $ 2.02

(a) Represents depreciation expense recorded during the remediation period following the acquisition of Pillar5, during which certain production lines were not operating. Management believes this depreciation is not reflective of expected ongoing depreciation levels once the facility is fully remediated and operating at normal production levels.

(b) Represents manufacturing and administrative overhead incurred during a remediation period following the acquisition of Pillar5, during which production was significantly constrained. As a result, normal overhead absorption levels were not achieved, leading to elevated unit costs. Management believes these costs are not indicative of the Company's expected ongoing operating cost structure once the facility is fully remediated and operating at normal production levels.

(c) Costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as legal and other acquisition-related professional fees.

(d) The income tax adjustments are determined using applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the above adjustments relate and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the specific nature of specific Non-GAAP performance measure.

(e) Income tax adjustments to adjust for discrete income tax items.

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.



Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Six Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

(In thousands) GAAP Net Income $ 25,295 $ 42,211 $ 54,472 $ 89,677 Adjustments: Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows 48,077 29,324 66,603 48,888 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions as shown in the Statement of Cash Flows (35,507 ) (14,049 ) (12,422 ) (2,066 ) Total adjustments 12,570 15,275 54,181 46,822 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities 37,865 57,486 108,653 136,499 Purchases of property and equipment (3,624 ) (2,102 ) (7,327 ) (2,940 ) Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow 34,241 55,384 101,326 133,559 Acquisition and other costs paid 5,000 - 21,664 - Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 39,241 $ 55,384 $ 122,990 $ 133,559



Outlook for Fiscal Year 2027 :

Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities to Projected Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Projected Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

(In millions) Projected FY'27 GAAP Net cash provided by operating activities $ 269 Additions to property and equipment for cash (26 ) Projected FY'27 Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow 243 Acquisition and other costs paid 22 Projected FY'27 Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 265



Reconciliation of Projected GAAP Diluted EPS to Projected Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS (a):

Low High Projected FY'27 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 3.53 $ 3.60 Adjustments: Costs associated with Pillar5 manufacturing optimization and integration 0.30 0.30 Costs associated with acquisitions of the Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium Health 0.64 0.64 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.03 0.03 Tax impact of adjustments and normalized tax rate adjustments (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Total adjustments $ 0.95 $ 0.95 Projected FY'27 Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 4.48 $ 4.55

(a) The above reconciliation of this forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure only includes adjustments for Q1 and Q2 2027 and does not include additional adjustments for the remainder of fiscal 2027. These future adjustments are highly uncertain, given the significant variability and difficulty in making accurate projections of the adjustments related to the Breathe Right® portfolio and LaCorium Health acquisitions and the costs associated with Pillar5 manufacturing optimization and integration. As a result, the Company is unable to quantify those future adjustments, which are likely significant, without unreasonable efforts.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact Phil Terpolilli, CFA, 914-524-6819...