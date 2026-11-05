Ducommun Incorporated Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
| October 3,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|39,212
|$
|45,289
|Accounts receivable, net
|163,158
|124,442
|Contract assets
|275,737
|249,845
|Inventories
|195,761
|182,788
|Production cost of contracts
|6,886
|7,178
|Assets held for sale
|5,690
|-
|Other current assets
|20,063
|16,442
|Total Current Assets
|706,507
|625,984
|Property and Equipment, Net
|101,402
|107,223
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
|53,999
|40,077
|Goodwill
|244,600
|244,600
|Intangibles, Net
|120,293
|132,839
|Deferred income taxes
|4,358
|15,500
|Other Assets
|23,148
|20,192
|Total Assets
|$
|1,254,307
|$
|1,186,415
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|97,808
|$
|74,653
|Contract liabilities
|81,591
|40,694
|Accrued and other liabilities
|40,848
|51,071
|Operating lease liabilities
|6,842
|7,817
|Current portion of long-term debt
|5,000
|5,000
|Total Current Liabilities
|232,089
|179,235
|Long-Term Debt, Less Current Portion
|245,242
|298,790
|Non-Current Operating Lease Liabilities
|49,775
|34,223
|Other Long-Term Liabilities
|14,166
|12,686
|Total Liabilities
|541,272
|524,934
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common Stock
|151
|149
|Additional Paid-In Capital
|250,240
|248,482
|Retained Earnings
|450,510
|406,304
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income
|12,134
|6,546
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|713,035
|661,481
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|1,254,307
|$
|1,186,415
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|Net Revenues
|$
|227,023
|$
|214,422
|$
|660,537
|$
|607,706
|Cost of Sales
|161,453
|155,472
|475,834
|445,329
|Gross Profit
|65,570
|58,950
|184,703
|162,377
|Selling, General and Administrative Expenses
|39,775
|34,009
|114,857
|113,702
|Restructuring Charges
|-
|583
|-
|1,617
|Litigation Settlement and Related Costs, Net
|-
|99,675
|-
|99,675
|Operating Income (Loss)
|25,795
|(75,317
|)
|69,846
|(52,617
|)
|Interest Expense, Net
|(3,083
|)
|(2,927
|)
|(10,615
|)
|(9,198
|)
|Other Income
|-
|-
|-
|1,746
|Pension Plan Settlement Loss
|(3,872
|)
|-
|(3,872
|)
|-
|Income (Loss) Before Taxes
|18,840
|(78,244
|)
|55,359
|(60,069
|)
|Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
|4,949
|(17,417
|)
|11,153
|(13,398
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|13,891
|$
|(60,827
|)
|$
|44,206
|$
|(46,671
|)
|Earnings (Loss) Per Share
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.92
|$
|(4.06
|)
|$
|2.92
|$
|(3.13
|)
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|$
|0.89
|$
|(4.06
|)
|$
|2.84
|$
|(3.13
|)
|Weighted-Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|15,156
|14,978
|15,117
|14,925
|Diluted
|15,559
|14,978
|15,581
|14,925
|Gross Profit %
|28.9
|%
|27.5
|%
|28.0
|%
|26.7
|%
|SG&A %
|17.5
|%
|15.8
|%
|17.4
|%
|18.7
|%
|Operating Income (Loss) %
|11.4
|%
|(35.1) %
|10.6
|%
|(8.7) %
|Net Income (Loss) %
|6.1
|%
|(28.4) %
|6.7
|%
|(7.7) %
|Effective Tax Rate
|26.3
|%
|22.3
|%
|20.1
|%
|22.3
|%
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|13,891
|$
|(60,827
|)
|$
|44,206
|$
|(46,671
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjustments:
|Interest expense, net
|3,083
|2,927
|10,615
|9,198
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,949
|(17,417
|)
|11,153
|(13,398
|)
|Depreciation
|4,068
|4,037
|12,280
|12,305
|Amortization
|4,273
|4,301
|12,853
|12,890
|Stock-based compensation expense (1)
|5,585
|4,088
|22,356
|24,855
|Restructuring charges
|-
|583
|-
|1,617
|Gain on sale of property and other assets
|-
|-
|-
|(1,746
|)
|Compensation clawback
|-
|-
|(3,870
|)
|-
|Litigation settlement and related costs, net
|-
|99,675
|-
|99,675
|Pension plan settlement loss
|3,872
|-
|3,872
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|39,721
|$
|37,367
|$
|113,465
|$
|98,725
|Net income (loss) as a % of net revenues
|6.1
|%
|(28.4) %
|6.7
|%
|(7.7) %
|Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net revenues
|17.5
|%
|17.4
|%
|17.2
|%
|16.2
|%
(1) The three and nine months ended October 3, 2026 included zero and $0.3 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and nine months ended September 27, 2025 included $0.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and nine months ended October 3, 2026 included $0.1 million and $0.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and nine months ended September 27, 2025 included $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
BUSINESS SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
| %
Change
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| %
of Net Revenues
2026
| %
of Net Revenues
2025
| %
Change
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| %
of Net Revenues
2026
| %
of Net Revenues
2025
|Net Revenues
|Electronic Systems
|3.5
|%
|$
|129,612
|$
|125,269
|57.1
|%
|58.4
|%
|10.1
|%
|$
|378,638
|$
|344,038
|57.3
|%
|56.6
|%
|Structural Systems
|9.3
|%
|97,411
|89,153
|42.9
|%
|41.6
|%
|6.9
|%
|281,899
|263,668
|42.7
|%
|43.4
|%
|Total Net Revenues
|5.9
|%
|$
|227,023
|$
|214,422
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|8.7
|%
|$
|660,537
|$
|607,706
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Segment Operating Income
|Electronic Systems
|$
|28,746
|$
|23,286
|22.2
|%
|18.6
|%
|$
|77,146
|$
|61,194
|20.4
|%
|17.8
|%
|Structural Systems
|11,944
|12,215
|12.3
|%
|13.7
|%
|35,143
|31,429
|12.5
|%
|11.9
|%
|40,690
|35,501
|112,289
|92,623
|Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1)
|(14,895
|)
|(110,818
|)
|(6.6) %
|(51.7) %
|(42,443
|)
|(145,240
|)
|(6.4) %
|(23.9) %
|Total Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|25,795
|$
|(75,317
|)
|11.4
|%
|(35.1) %
|$
|69,846
|$
|(52,617
|)
|10.6
|%
|(8.7) %
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Electronic Systems
|Operating Income
|$
|28,746
|$
|23,286
|$
|77,146
|$
|61,194
|Depreciation and Amortization
|3,578
|3,553
|10,788
|10,694
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense (2)
|117
|71
|325
|294
|Restructuring Charges
|-
|71
|-
|242
|32,441
|26,981
|25.0
|%
|21.5
|%
|88,259
|72,424
|23.3
|%
|21.1
|%
|Structural Systems
|Operating Income
|11,944
|12,215
|35,143
|31,429
|Depreciation and Amortization
|4,648
|4,670
|14,038
|14,182
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense (3)
|82
|60
|253
|381
|Restructuring Charges
|-
|512
|-
|1,375
|16,674
|17,457
|17.1
|%
|19.6
|%
|49,434
|47,367
|17.5
|%
|18.0
|%
|Corporate General and Administrative Expenses (1)
|Operating loss
|(14,895
|)
|(110,818
|)
|(42,443
|)
|(145,240
|)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|115
|115
|307
|319
|Stock-Based Compensation Expense (4)
|5,386
|3,957
|21,778
|24,180
|Compensation Clawback
|-
|-
|(3,870
|)
|-
|Litigation Settlement and Related Costs, Net
|-
|99,675
|-
|99,675
|(9,394
|)
|(7,071
|)
|(24,228
|)
|(21,066
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|39,721
|$
|37,367
|17.5
|%
|17.4
|%
|$
|113,465
|$
|98,725
|17.2
|%
|16.2
|%
|Capital Expenditures
|Electronic Systems
|$
|3,663
|$
|1,216
|$
|6,725
|$
|4,264
|Structural Systems
|1,670
|1,029
|4,681
|6,272
|Corporate Administration
|268
|109
|510
|122
|Total Capital Expenditures
|$
|5,601
|$
|2,354
|$
|11,916
|$
|10,658
(1) Includes costs not allocated to either the Electronic Systems or Structural Systems operating segments.
(2) The three and nine months ended October 3, 2026 included $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and nine months ended September 27, 2025 each included $0.1 million of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.
(3) The three and nine months ended October 3, 2026 included $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales. The three and nine months ended September 27, 2025 included less than $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense recorded as cost of sales.
(4) The three and nine months ended October 3, 2026 included zero and $0.3 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash. The three and nine months ended September 27, 2025 included $0.2 million and $1.4 million, respectively, of stock-based compensation expense for awards with both performance and market conditions that will be settled in cash.
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|GAAP To Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| %
of Net Revenues
2026
| %
of Net Revenues
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| %
of Net Revenues
2026
| %
of Net Revenues
2025
|GAAP operating income (loss)
|$
|25,795
|$
|(75,317
|)
|$
|69,846
|$
|(52,617
|)
|GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems
|$
|28,746
|$
|23,286
|$
|77,146
|$
|61,194
|Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems:
|Restructuring charges
|-
|71
|-
|242
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|373
|373
|1,120
|1,120
|Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Electronic Systems
|373
|444
|1,120
|1,362
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Electronic Systems
|29,119
|23,730
|22.5
|%
|18.9
|%
|78,266
|62,556
|20.7
|%
|18.2
|%
|GAAP operating income - Structural Systems
|11,944
|12,215
|35,143
|31,429
|Adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems:
|Restructuring charges
|-
|512
|-
|1,375
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|1,859
|1,859
|5,578
|5,578
|Total adjustments to GAAP operating income - Structural Systems
|1,859
|2,371
|5,578
|6,953
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income - Structural Systems
|13,803
|14,586
|14.2
|%
|16.4
|%
|40,721
|38,382
|14.4
|%
|14.6
|%
|GAAP operating loss - Corporate
|(14,895
|)
|(110,818
|)
|(42,443
|)
|(145,240
|)
|Adjustments to GAAP Operating Loss - Corporate
|Compensation clawback
|-
|-
|(3,870
|)
|-
|Litigation settlement and related costs, net
|-
|99,675
|-
|99,675
|Total adjustments to GAAP Operating Loss - Corporate
|-
|99,675
|(3,870
|)
|99,675
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating loss - Corporate
|(14,895
|)
|(11,143
|)
|(46,313
|)
|(45,565
|)
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to GAAP operating income (loss)
|2,232
|102,490
|2,828
|107,990
|Non-GAAP adjusted operating income
|$
|28,027
|$
|27,173
|12.3
|%
|12.7
|%
|$
|72,674
|$
|55,373
|11.0
|%
|9.1
|%
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|GAAP To Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|GAAP net income (loss)
|$
|13,891
|$
|(60,827
|)
|$
|44,206
|$
|(46,671
|)
|Adjustments to GAAP net income (loss):
|Restructuring charges
|-
|583
|-
|1,617
|Gain on sale of property and other assets
|-
|-
|-
|(1,746
|)
|Litigation settlement and related costs, net
|-
|99,675
|-
|99,675
|Compensation clawback
|-
|-
|(3,870
|)
|-
|Pension plan settlement loss
|3,872
|-
|3,872
|-
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|2,232
|2,232
|6,698
|6,698
|Total adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|6,104
|102,490
|6,700
|106,244
|Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1)(2)
|(1,221
|)
|(22,890
|)
|(2,156
|)
|(23,641
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted net income
|$
|18,774
|$
|18,773
|$
|48,750
|$
|35,932
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share To Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
| October 3,
2026
| September 27,
2025
|GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share (“EPS”)
|$
|0.89
|$
|(4.06
|)
|$
|2.84
|$
|(3.13
|)
|Adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS:
|Restructuring charges
|-
|0.04
|-
|0.10
|Gain on sale of property and other assets
|-
|-
|-
|(0.11
|)
|Litigation settlement and related costs, net
|-
|6.49
|-
|6.53
|Compensation clawback
|-
|-
|(0.25
|)
|-
|Pension plan settlement loss
|0.25
|-
|0.25
|-
|Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
|0.14
|0.14
|0.43
|0.44
|Total adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS before provision for income taxes
|0.39
|6.67
|0.43
|6.96
|Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments (1)(2)
|(0.07
|)
|(1.49
|)
|(0.14
|)
|(1.55
|)
|Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS (3)
|$
|1.21
|$
|1.22
|$
|3.13
|$
|2.35
|GAAP weighted-average shares - basic
|15,156
|14,978
|15,117
|14,925
|GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted
|15,559
|14,978
|15,581
|14,925
|Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted (4)
|15,559
|15,361
|15,581
|15,267
(1) Effective tax rate of 20.0% used for both 2026 and 2025 adjustments, except for litigation settlement and related costs, net which utilized the incremental tax rate of 22.4%.
(2) Compensation clawback tax deductible portion is $0.2 million for the nine months ended October 3, 2026.
(3) Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS will not foot for the three and nine months ended September 27, 2025 as the GAAP net loss per share was calculated using the GAAP weighted-average shares - basic but the adjustments to GAAP diluted EPS and Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS were calculated using the Non-GAAP weighted-average shares - diluted.
(4) In periods of GAAP net loss, non-GAAP weighted-average shares differs from GAAP diluted weighted-average shares due to the non-GAAP net income reported.
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
REMAINING PERFORMANCE OBLIGATIONS BY REPORTING SEGMENT
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
| October 3,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Consolidated Ducommun
|Military and space
|$
|867,595
|$
|692,719
|Commercial aerospace
|404,484
|402,174
|Industrial
|14,104
|11,147
|Total
|$
|1,286,183
|$
|1,106,040
|Electronic Systems
|Military and space
|$
|634,040
|$
|492,244
|Commercial aerospace
|74,536
|49,535
|Industrial
|14,104
|11,147
|Total
|$
|722,680
|$
|552,926
|Structural Systems
|Military and space
|$
|233,555
|$
|200,475
|Commercial aerospace
|329,948
|352,639
|Total
|$
|563,503
|$
|553,114
Under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States Accounting Standards Codification 606, the Company defines performance obligations as customer placed purchase orders (“PO”) with firm fixed price and firm delivery dates. The unrecognized revenue on POs are the remaining performance obligations.
| DUCOMMUN INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO CALCULATION - SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Consolidated Ducommun
|Three Months Ended October 3, 2026
|Three Months Ended September 27, 2025
| Bookings,
Net (1)
|Revenue
| Non-GAAP
Book-to-Bill
| Bookings,
Net (1)
|Revenue
| Non-GAAP
Book-to-Bill
|Military and Space
|$
|263,461
|$
|118,609
|2.2
|$
|195,242
|$
|127,837
|1.5
|Commercial
|81,749
|97,200
|0.8
|135,044
|76,135
|1.8
|Industrial
|9,070
|11,214
|0.8
|9,366
|10,450
|0.9
|Totals
|$
|354,280
|$
|227,023
|1.6
|$
|339,652
|$
|214,422
|1.6
(1) Bookings, net is period ending remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) plus revenue recognized in the period less prior period ending RPO.
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