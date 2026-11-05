Global Liver Institute Convenes National Implementation Forum To Advance Earlier Identification Of MASH In At-Risk Individuals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stakeholders unite to identify a roadmap forward for implementing evidence-based non-invasive liver screenings & identify at-risk populations sooner

Denver, Colorado, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An estimated 1 in 4 adults worldwide lives with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which can progress to metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a more advanced stage of the disease. As new treatment options emerge for MASH, identifying the right patients at the right time has become increasingly important. Yet many at-risk individuals are not screened, and opportunities for earlier assessment and appropriate follow-up continue to be missed.

On November 4, ahead of The Liver Meeting®, Global Liver Institute convened the Beyond the Biopsy – National Implementation Forum in Denver, Colorado, bringing together patients, clinical experts, researchers, diagnostic companies, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders to address the barriers preventing evidence-based non-invasive liver assessment from reaching more people who need it.

Building on GLI's 2025 Non-Invasive Testing (NIT) Summit, the Forum focused on translating scientific advances and existing clinical recommendations into practical changes across healthcare systems. Participants examined gaps in patient identification, diagnostic assessment, referral pathways, access, reimbursement, and ongoing care, with the goal of establishing patient-centered priorities to inform a draft National Implementation Roadmap.

“Earlier identification of liver disease must become a consistent part of liver health, not an opportunity that depends on where a patient receives care," shares Larry R. Holden, President and CEO of Global Liver Institute. We have the tools to make progress, but we must close the gaps between education, clinical practice, and access. Our Beyond the Biopsy initiative brings the right people together to determine how we make that happen."

Moderated by Brent A. Tetri, MD, the Forum explored how healthcare systems can better identify people at risk, implement evidence-based non-invasive assessment, and connect patients to appropriate care.

“Over the past two decades, we have witnessed an explosion of knowledge about MASLD, from its recognition as a common cause of cirrhosis to new and emerging treatments to prevent and hopefully reverse progression, shares Brent A. Tetri, MD. The next challenge is ensuring that we can identify which patients are at risk of advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis, and that appropriate non-invasive tests are accessible beyond specialty settings. Primary care providers, endocrinologists, and other clinicians who regularly care for people with metabolic risk factors need practical tools to assess liver health and determine when further evaluation is needed."

Discussions focused on strengthening clinical workflows, clarifying responsibilities for interpreting test results and follow-up, addressing barriers to access and reimbursement, and identifying areas requiring further evidence, clinical guidance, or regulatory and policy engagement. Jerry Rosenberg and Pam Miller grounded the discussion, shared their lived experiences, and underscored the consequences of delayed diagnosis and the importance of timely assessment and care.

Pascal Prigent, Chief Executive Officer, GENFIT, commented:“For patients with metabolic risk factors, timing matters. MASH can progress silently, making early identification particularly important. As treatment options expand, patients need practical, non-invasive ways to be properly diagnosed and to monitor both their disease and their response to treatment. At GENFIT, we are committed to supporting the broader MASH community in advancing the implementation of non-invasive technologies that can help bridge gaps in diagnosis, disease monitoring, and access to appropriate care.”

Following the Forum, GLI will develop a draft National Implementation Roadmap outlining key implementation barriers, proposed actions, potential next steps, and opportunities for continued collaboration across the healthcare community, with attention to equitable access and clear implementation milestones. Through the Beyond the Biopsy initiative, GLI aims to close the gap between diagnostic innovation and real-world practice, helping ensure that people at risk are identified earlier and connected to timely assessment, appropriate care, and coordinated follow-up.

About Global Liver Institute

Global Liver Institute (GLI) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded in the belief that liver health must take its place on the global public health agenda commensurate with the prevalence and impact of liver illness. GLI promotes innovation, encourages collaboration, and supports the scaling of optimal approaches to help eradicate liver diseases. Operating globally, GLI is committed to solving the problems that matter to liver patients and equipping advocates to improve the lives of individuals and families impacted by liver disease. GLI is a member of the National Health Council and NORD, and serves as a Healthy People 2030 Champion. Follow GLI on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube or visit .

CONTACT: Christine Maalouf Global Liver Institute...