Perimeter Group Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Continued Value Driver execution and recent acquisitions drove third quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $223.5M

Third quarter Earnings Per Diluted Share of $1.74 and Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share of $0.85

Perimeter Group Inc. completed its name change from Perimeter Solutions, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Group Inc. (NYSE: PRM) (“Perimeter,”“Perimeter Group,” or the“Company”), a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Results



Net sales increased 24% to $389.9 million in the third quarter, as compared to $315.4 million in the prior year quarter.



Fire Safety net sales increased 14% to $312.6 million, as compared to $273.4 million in the prior year quarter.

Specialty Products net sales increased 84% to $77.3 million, as compared to $42.0 million in the prior year quarter.

Net income during the third quarter was $304.5 million, or $1.74 earnings per diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $90.7 million, or $0.62 loss per diluted share in the prior year quarter.

Third quarter non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.85, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.82 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 20% to $223.5 million in the third quarter, as compared to $186.3 million in the prior year quarter.



Fire Safety Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $201.6 million, as compared to $177.2 million in the prior year quarter.

Specialty Products Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 140% to $21.9 million, as compared to $9.1 million in the prior year quarter. Reconciliation tables for non-GAAP measures are available in the attached schedules.

Year-to-Date 2026 Results



Net sales increased 32% to $728.7 million during the year-to-date period, as compared to $550.1 million in the prior year period.



Fire Safety net sales increased 13% to $487.0 million, as compared to $430.8 million in the prior year period.

Specialty Products net sales increased 103% to $241.7 million, as compared to $119.3 million in the prior year period.

Net income during the year-to-date period was $195.8 million, or $1.14 earnings per diluted share, as compared to net loss of $66.1 million, or $0.45 loss per diluted share in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.27, as compared to non-GAAP adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.24 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 25% to $370.3 million in the year-to-date period, as compared to $295.7 million in the prior year period.



Fire Safety Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% to $299.1 million, as compared to $265.0 million in the prior year period.

Specialty Products Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased 131% to $71.2 million, as compared to $30.7 million in the prior year period. Reconciliation tables for non-GAAP measures are available in the attached schedules.

Capital Allocation



On July 30, 2026, the Company completed the acquisition of Monaco Enterprises, Inc. (“Monaco”) for a total cash purchase price, net of cash acquired, of $117.1 million which was funded with cash on hand and proceeds from existing credit facilities. The Company invested $12.7 million in capital expenditures during the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

As previously announced, Perimeter Group management will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 5, 2026 to discuss financial results for the third quarter 2026. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (800) 420-1459 (toll-free) or (203) 518-9861 (toll) and using Conference ID“PRMQ326”.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Perimeter's website (), accessed under the Investor Relations page. The webcast link will be made available on the Company's website prior to the start of the call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on“Events & Presentations.”

A slide presentation will also be available for reference during the conference call; go to the investor relations page of our website to the News & Events menu and click on“Events & Presentations.”

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. The replay will be available until November 4, 2027 (11:59 p.m. ET).

About Perimeter Group

Perimeter Group (NYSE: PRM) is a leading provider of industrial products and services that support critical and complex customer missions across a range of niche applications. It comprises six market-leading businesses across two reporting segments: Fire Safety (Perimeter Solutions, Solberg Fire, and Monaco Enterprises) and Specialty Products (Phosphorus Derivatives Inc., Medical Manufacturing Technologies, and Intelligent Manufacturing Solutions). Perimeter prioritizes serving its customers' needs while driving private-equity-like returns, all enabled by its Operational Value Drivers model and decentralized operating structure. Perimeter reinvests in its businesses to strengthen the products and services they provide to customers, and it expects to continue growing organically and through value-creating acquisitions.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“goal,”“seek,”“believe,”“project,”“estimate,”“expect,”“strategy,”“future,”“likely,”“may,”“should,”“will,” and similar references to future periods.

Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results, and involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company's control) and assumptions. Although Perimeter believes any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company's actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, including the risk factors described from time to time by us in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers should consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by Perimeter in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Perimeter undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Perimeter Group Inc.

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PERIMETER GROUP INC.

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