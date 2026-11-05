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Gigacloud Technology Inc Announces Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-11-05 06:02:44

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Delivers Record Quarterly Revenue, Net Income, and Diluted EPS -

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, including record quarterly revenue, net income, and diluted earnings per share.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues of $423.6 million, increased 27.4% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit of $105.3 million, increased 36.8% year-over-year.
    Gross margin was 24.9%, compared to 23.2% in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Net income of $50.6 million, increased 36.0% year-over-year.
    Net income margin was 11.9%, compared to 11.2% in the third quarter of 2025.
    Diluted EPS increased 42.4% year-over-year to $1.41.
  • Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $61.8 million, increased 42.4% year-over-year.
    Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 increased 49.1% year-over-year to $1.73.
  • Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Investments totaled $418.0 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $416.9 million as of December 31, 2025.

Year-to-Date 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues of $1,194.7 million, increased 28.9% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit of $296.7 million, increased 36.3% year-over-year.
    Gross margin was 24.8%, compared to 23.5% for the same period of 2025.
  • Net income of $131.1 million, increased 32.6% year-over-year.
    Net income margin was 11.0%, compared to 10.7% for the same period of 2025.
    Diluted EPS increased 40.7% year-over-year to $3.60.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $167.9 million, increased 39.9% year-over-year.
    Adjusted EPS – diluted of $4.61, increased 48.2% year-over-year.

Operational Highlights

  • GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 increased 24.0% year-over-year to $1,846.2 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.
  • 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 4 increased 30.6% year-over-year to $1,032.2 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 55.9% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.
  • Active 3P sellers 5 increased 22.3% year-over-year to 1,507 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.
  • Active buyers 6 increased 21.2% year-over-year to 13,837 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.
  • Spend per active buyer 7 was $133,425 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.

“Periods of market uncertainty underscore the importance of a clear long-term vision and consistent execution,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.“Our growth reflects a long-term strategy built around multiple drivers, including new product development, geographic expansion into markets such as Europe, broader sales channels through partnerships and strategic M&A, and new models that better serve our customers. Growth is not built in a single quarter – it is built over time with deliberate planning, patience, and follow-through that turn today's opportunities into tomorrow's value.”

“We remain committed to returning capital to our shareholders while building long-term sustainable value, with $115 million remaining under our current share repurchase authorization,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer.“We will continue to execute buybacks opportunistically, taking advantage of market volatility, and will consider a one-time special dividend if any authorization balances remain unused at the end of our three-year program in August 2029.”

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $425 million and $450 million in the fourth quarter of 2026. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 13, 2025, the Board approved a share repurchase program which authorized the repurchase of its Class A ordinary share up to $111.0 million, effective August 17, 2025 for three years (the“2025 Program”). On August 5, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new $120.0 million share repurchase program (the“2026 Program”). The 2026 Program became effective on August 6, 2026 and will remain in effect for a period of three years, while the 2025 Program was terminated on the same date.

During the third quarter of 2026, we repurchased 491,831 of our Class A ordinary shares at a total consideration of approximately $17.7 million. Subsequent to the third quarter of 2026, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 87,860 Class A ordinary shares in the open market at a total consideration of approximately $5.0 million pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company's working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on November 5, 2026. Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at:

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc
Investor Relations
Email: ...

PondelWilkinson, Inc.
 Laurie Berman (Investors) –...
George Medici (Media) –...

GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)
September 30,
2026
December 31,
2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 374,212 $ 379,780
Restricted cash 744 760
Investments 43,042 36,316
Accounts receivable, net 86,297 65,973
Inventories 218,982 188,298
Prepayments and other current assets 43,124 19,535
Total current assets 766,401 690,662
Non-current assets
Operating lease right-of-use assets 432,678 431,455
Property and equipment, net 38,523 32,281
Intangible assets, net 4,312 4,978
Goodwill 12,900 12,586
Deferred tax assets 15,231 12,981
Other non-current assets 16,452 17,516
Total non-current assets 520,096 511,797
Total assets $ 1,286,497 $ 1,202,459


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)
September 30,
2026
December 31,
2025
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable $ 85,922 $ 105,407
Contract liabilities 5,380 6,459
Current operating lease liabilities 115,172 100,326
Income tax payable 16,989 17,509
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 126,013 112,547
Contingent consideration 3,395 -
Total current liabilities 352,871 342,248
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current 359,572 368,321
Deferred tax liabilities 653 797
Finance lease obligations, non-current 655 690
Non-current income tax payable 4,845 4,604
Total non-current liabilities 365,725 374,412
Total liabilities $ 718,596 $ 716,660


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (continued)
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)
September 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
Shareholders' equity
Treasury shares, at cost (491,831 and 237,269 shares held as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) $ (17,719 ) $ (7,126 )
Class A ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 50,673,268 shares authorized, 29,255,152 and 29,637,687 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 1,488 1,495
Class B ordinary shares ($0.05 par value, 9,326,732 shares authorized, 6,456,732 and 7,276,732 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 322 363
Additional paid-in capital 92,332 88,674
Accumulated other comprehensive income - 1,527
Retained earnings 491,478 400,866
Total shareholders' equity 567,901 485,799
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,286,497 $ 1,202,459


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands except for share data and per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Revenues
Service revenues $ 136,040 $ 108,370 $ 373,406 $ 299,362
Product revenues 287,524 224,268 821,289 627,788
Total revenues 423,564 332,638 1,194,695 927,150
Cost of revenues
Services 115,269 98,473 328,614 263,485
Products 203,032 157,116 569,416 445,946
Total cost of revenues 318,301 255,589 898,030 709,431
Gross profit 105,263 77,049 296,665 217,719
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing expenses 34,716 25,477 102,140 68,813
General and administrative expenses 9,126 8,511 38,052 35,882
Research and development expenses 2,288 2,534 7,337 8,211
Losses on disposal of property and equipment 102 7 115 127
Total operating expenses 46,232 36,529 147,644 113,033
Operating income 59,031 40,520 149,021 104,686
Interest expense (124 ) (71 ) (350 ) (126 )
Interest income 3,497 3,120 9,539 8,555
Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), net (591 ) (557 ) (1,718 ) 882
Others, net 207 1,020 1,354 3,494
Income before income taxes 62,020 44,032 157,846 117,491
Income tax expense (11,412 ) (6,857 ) (26,779 ) (18,618 )
Net income $ 50,608 $ 37,175 $ 131,067 $ 98,873
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil income taxes 277 101 542 1,391
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments (13 ) 10 (16 ) 3
Intra-entity foreign currency transactions gain (loss) (153 ) (420 ) (2,002 ) 4,602
Release of foreign currency translation reserve related to liquidation of subsidiaries - - (51 ) (1 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 111 (309 ) (1,527 ) 5,995
Comprehensive Income $ 50,719 $ 36,866 $ 129,540 $ 104,868
Net income per ordinary share
-Basic $ 1.41 $ 0.99 $ 3.61 $ 2.57
-Diluted $ 1.41 $ 0.99 $ 3.60 $ 2.56
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding used in computing net income per ordinary share
-Basic 35,788,801 37,539,214 36,331,433 38,535,151
-Diluted 35,824,157 37,605,032 36,377,444 38,607,748


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $ 131,067 $ 98,873
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 6,729 6,304
Share-based compensation 12,469 4,602
Operating lease 4,987 3,583
Changes in accounts receivables (12,777 ) (21 )
Changes in inventories (24,364 ) 759
Changes in prepayments and other assets (26,088 ) (5,002 )
Changes in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (11,417 ) 18,223
Changes in contract liabilities (1,020 ) 575
Changes in income tax payable (68 ) (2,151 )
Changes in deferred income taxes (921 ) (1,137 )
Other operating activities 4,463 1,684
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 83,060 $ 126,292
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment (8,321 ) (5,162 )
Disposals of property and equipment 130 131
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (14,284 ) -
Purchases of investments (85,580 ) (84,694 )
Sales and maturities of investments 78,618 93,287
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (29,437 ) $ 3,562
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of finance lease obligations $ (463 ) $ (284 )
Repurchases of ordinary shares (60,017 ) (57,373 )
Net cash used in financing activities $ (60,480 ) $ (57,657 )
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,273 2,913
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (5,584 ) $ 75,110
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 380,540 260,444
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 374,956 $ 335,554
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
Cash paid for interest expense $ 350 $ 126
Cash paid for income taxes $ 27,636 $ 22,061
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment under finance leases $ 693 $ 900
Contingent consideration payable $ 3,325 $ -


GigaCloud Technology Inc
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(In thousands, except for per share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30
2026 2025 2026 2025
(In thousands) (In thousands)
Net Income $ 50,608 $ 37,175 $ 131,067 $ 98,873
Add: Income tax expense 11,412 6,857 26,779 18,618
Add: Interest expense 124 71 350 126
Less: Interest income (3,497 ) (3,120 ) (9,539 ) (8,555 )
Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,298 2,115 6,729 6,304
Add: Share-based compensation expenses 879 349 12,469 4,602
Adjusted EBITDA $ 61,824 $ 43,447 $ 167,855 $ 119,968


UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EPS – DILUTED
Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30
2026 2025 2026 2025
Net income per ordinary share – diluted $ 1.41 $ 0.99 $ 3.60 $ 2.56
Adjustments, per ordinary share:
Add: Income tax expense 0.32 0.18 0.74 0.48
Add: Interest expense - - 0.01 -
Less: Interest income (0.10 ) (0.08 ) (0.26 ) (0.22 )
Add: Depreciation and amortization 0.08 0.06 0.18 0.16
Add: Share-based compensation expenses 0.02 0.01 0.34 0.12
Adjusted EPS – diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.16 $ 4.61 $ 3.11
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding – diluted 35,824,157 37,605,032 36,377,444 38,607,748

______________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of“Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” set forth at the end of this press release.

2 Adjusted EPS – diluted is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measure, please see the section of“Non-GAAP Financial Measure” and the table captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

3 GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions ordered through our GigaCloud Marketplace including GigaCloud 3P and GigaCloud 1P, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

4 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV means the total gross merchandise value of transactions sold through our GigaCloud Marketplace by 3P sellers, before any deductions of value added tax, goods and services tax, shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers and any refunds.

5 Active 3P sellers means sellers who have sold a product in GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

6 Active buyers means buyers who have purchased a product in the GigaCloud Marketplace within the last 12-month period, irrespective of cancellations or returns.

7 Spend per active buyer is calculated by dividing the total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV within the last 12-month period by the number of active buyers as of such date.


MENAFN05112026004107003653ID1111919657


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