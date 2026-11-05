Gigacloud Technology Inc Announces Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 Financial Results

EL MONTE, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT) (“GigaCloud” or the“Company”), a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise, today announced financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, including record quarterly revenue, net income, and diluted earnings per share.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Total revenues of $423.6 million, increased 27.4% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $105.3 million, increased 36.8% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 24.9%, compared to 23.2% in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income of $50.6 million, increased 36.0% year-over-year.

Net income margin was 11.9%, compared to 11.2% in the third quarter of 2025.

Diluted EPS increased 42.4% year-over-year to $1.41.

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $61.8 million, increased 42.4% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted 2 increased 49.1% year-over-year to $1.73. Cash and cash equivalents, Restricted Cash, and Investments totaled $418.0 million as of September 30, 2026, compared with $416.9 million as of December 31, 2025.



Year-to-Date 2026 Financial Highlights



Total revenues of $1,194.7 million, increased 28.9% year-over-year.

Gross profit of $296.7 million, increased 36.3% year-over-year.

Gross margin was 24.8%, compared to 23.5% for the same period of 2025.

Net income of $131.1 million, increased 32.6% year-over-year.

Net income margin was 11.0%, compared to 10.7% for the same period of 2025.

Diluted EPS increased 40.7% year-over-year to $3.60. Adjusted EBITDA of $167.9 million, increased 39.9% year-over-year.

Adjusted EPS – diluted of $4.61, increased 48.2% year-over-year.



Operational Highlights



GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 3 increased 24.0% year-over-year to $1,846.2 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.

3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV 4 increased 30.6% year-over-year to $1,032.2 million for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026. 3P seller GigaCloud Marketplace GMV represented 55.9% of total GigaCloud Marketplace GMV for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.

Active 3P sellers 5 increased 22.3% year-over-year to 1,507 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.

Active buyers 6 increased 21.2% year-over-year to 13,837 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026. Spend per active buyer 7 was $133,425 for the 12 months ended September 30, 2026.



“Periods of market uncertainty underscore the importance of a clear long-term vision and consistent execution,” said Larry Wu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.“Our growth reflects a long-term strategy built around multiple drivers, including new product development, geographic expansion into markets such as Europe, broader sales channels through partnerships and strategic M&A, and new models that better serve our customers. Growth is not built in a single quarter – it is built over time with deliberate planning, patience, and follow-through that turn today's opportunities into tomorrow's value.”

“We remain committed to returning capital to our shareholders while building long-term sustainable value, with $115 million remaining under our current share repurchase authorization,” said Erica Wei, Chief Financial Officer.“We will continue to execute buybacks opportunistically, taking advantage of market volatility, and will consider a one-time special dividend if any authorization balances remain unused at the end of our three-year program in August 2029.”

Business Outlook

The Company expects its total revenues to be between $425 million and $450 million in the fourth quarter of 2026. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change and cannot be predicted with reasonable accuracy as of the date hereof.

Share Repurchase Program

On August 13, 2025, the Board approved a share repurchase program which authorized the repurchase of its Class A ordinary share up to $111.0 million, effective August 17, 2025 for three years (the“2025 Program”). On August 5, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a new $120.0 million share repurchase program (the“2026 Program”). The 2026 Program became effective on August 6, 2026 and will remain in effect for a period of three years, while the 2025 Program was terminated on the same date.

During the third quarter of 2026, we repurchased 491,831 of our Class A ordinary shares at a total consideration of approximately $17.7 million. Subsequent to the third quarter of 2026, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 87,860 Class A ordinary shares in the open market at a total consideration of approximately $5.0 million pursuant to a repurchase plan under Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act.

Under the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase its ordinary shares through various means, including open market transactions, privately negotiated transactions, block trades, any combination thereof or other legally permissible means. The Company may effect repurchase transactions in compliance with Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares repurchased and the timing of repurchases will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, price, trading volume and general market conditions, along with the Company's working capital requirements, general business conditions and other factors.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on November 5, 2026. Participants who wish to join the call should pre-register here at Upon registration, participants will receive the dial-in number and a unique PIN, which can be used to join the conference call. If participants register and forget their PIN or lose their registration confirmation email, they may re-register to receive a new PIN. All participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time. A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website at:

About GigaCloud Technology Inc

GigaCloud Technology Inc is a pioneer of global end-to-end B2B technology solutions for large parcel merchandise. The Company's B2B ecommerce platform, which it refers to as the“GigaCloud Marketplace,” integrates everything from discovery, payments and logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. The Company's global marketplace seamlessly connects manufacturers, primarily in Asia, with resellers, primarily in the U.S., Asia and Europe, to execute cross-border transactions with confidence, speed and efficiency. The Company offers a truly comprehensive solution that transports products from the manufacturer's warehouse to the end customer's doorstep, all at one fixed price. The Company first launched its marketplace in January 2019 by focusing on the global furniture market and has since expanded into additional categories such as home appliances and fitness equipment. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted, to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is net income excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense. Adjusted EPS – diluted is a financial measure defined as our Adjusted EBITDA divided by our diluted weighted-average shares outstanding. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted as measures of operating performance, for planning purposes, to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and in communications with our Board of Directors and investors concerning our financial performance. Non-GAAP financial measures, which may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA” and“Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS – diluted” set forth at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“propose,”“potential,”“continue” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

GigaCloud Technology Inc

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