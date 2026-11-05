ENOVIS Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Net sales
|$
|558,725
|$
|548,912
|$
|1,730,658
|$
|1,672,291
|Cost of sales
|218,878
|219,999
|666,077
|676,452
|Gross profit
|339,847
|328,913
|1,064,581
|995,839
|Gross profit margin
|60.8
|%
|59.9
|%
|61.5
|%
|59.5
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|259,375
|263,621
|805,915
|799,714
|Research and development expense
|31,275
|29,739
|94,494
|88,967
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|43,254
|43,689
|126,719
|128,463
|Purchase of royalty interest
|-
|-
|-
|45,818
|Restructuring charges
|2,568
|1,910
|10,135
|6,488
|Goodwill impairment charge
|-
|548,442
|-
|548,442
|Operating income (loss)
|3,375
|(558,488
|)
|27,318
|(622,053
|)
|Operating income (loss) margin
|0.6
|%
|(101.7) %
|1.6
|%
|(37.2) %
|Interest expense, net
|7,616
|8,828
|24,823
|27,310
|Other (income) expense, net
|(3,785
|)
|(448
|)
|(5,148
|)
|508
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
|(456
|)
|(566,868
|)
|7,643
|(649,871
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1,679
|)
|4,005
|15,867
|13,037
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations
|1,223
|(570,873
|)
|(8,224
|)
|(662,908
|)
|Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|2,194
|(40
|)
|2,155
|(258
|)
|Net income (loss)
|3,417
|(570,913
|)
|(6,069
|)
|(663,166
|)
|Net income (loss) margin
|0.6
|%
|(104.0) %
|(0.4) %
|(39.7) %
|Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes
|278
|233
|746
|685
|Net income (loss) attributable to Enovis Corporation
|$
|3,139
|$
|(571,146
|)
|$
|(6,815
|)
|$
|(663,851
|)
|Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.02
|$
|(9.99
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(11.64
|)
|Discontinued operations
|$
|0.04
|$
|-
|$
|0.04
|$
|-
|Consolidated operations
|$
|0.06
|$
|(9.99
|)
|$
|(0.12
|)
|$
|(11.64
|)
Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions, except per share data
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|3.4
|$
|(570.9
|)
|$
|(6.1
|)
|$
|(663.2
|)
|Net income (loss) margin (GAAP)
|0.6
|%
|(104.0) %
|(0.4) %
|(39.7) %
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes
|(0.3
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Loss (Income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(2.2
|)
|-
|(2.2
|)
|0.3
|Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation(1)(GAAP)
|$
|0.9
|$
|(571.1
|)
|$
|(9.0
|)
|$
|(663.6
|)
|Restructuring charges - pretax(2)
|2.6
|3.4
|10.1
|8.2
|MDR and other costs - pretax(3)
|0.9
|2.4
|2.8
|9.0
|Amortization of acquired intangibles - pretax
|43.3
|43.7
|126.7
|128.5
|Goodwill impairment charge
|-
|548.4
|-
|548.4
|PPE step-up depreciation - pretax(4)
|0.6
|0.7
|1.9
|1.9
|Strategic transaction costs - pretax(5)
|15.6
|15.7
|28.1
|41.2
|Purchase of royalty interest(6)
|-
|-
|-
|45.8
|Stock-based compensation
|7.5
|9.0
|25.2
|25.0
|Other (income) expense, net(7)
|(2.9
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(0.6
|)
|0.5
|Tax adjustment(8)
|(17.1
|)
|(8.2
|)
|(30.0
|)
|(22.9
|)
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations (non-GAAP)(9)
|$
|51.4
|$
|43.5
|$
|155.2
|$
|122.1
|Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations(9)
|9.2
|%
|7.9
|%
|9.0
|%
|7.3
|%
|Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)
|57,672
|57,169
|57,527
|57,029
|Net loss per share - diluted from continuing operations (GAAP)
|$
|0.02
|$
|(9.99
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(11.64
|)
|Adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted (non-GAAP)
|58,493
|57,725
|58,241
|57,558
|Adjusted net income per share - diluted from continuing operations (non-GAAP)(9)
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.75
|$
|2.67
|$
|2.12
__________
(1)Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Enovis Corporation for the respective periods is calculated using Net income (loss) from continuing operations less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations - net of taxes.
(2)Restructuring charges reflect costs associated with the Company's restructuring programs to reduce the structural costs of the Company. For further information, see Note 10,“Accrued Liabilities - Accrued Restructuring Liability” included in our Form 10-Q. Includes expenses of $1.5 million and $1.7 million classified as Cost of sales on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively. There were no similar charges for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026.
(3)MDR and other costs includes (i) $0.4 million and $1.6 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $2.1 million and $7.6 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively, in non-recurring costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union for devices which were introduced to the market prior to the regulation and (ii) $0.5 million and $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $0.4 million and $1.4 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively, of expenses to resolve certain infrequent, non-recurring regulatory or other legal matters. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(4) Includes $0.6 million and $1.9 million in PPE step-up depreciation in connection with acquired businesses for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $0.7 million and $1.9 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively.
(5) Strategic transaction costs includes: (i) $9.2 million and $21.0 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $9.2 million and $28.1 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively, related to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Lima Acquisition which includes (a) payroll and retention costs for roles eliminated in connection with the integration of our recent acquisition of Lima where a legal notice period was required prior to the employee's separation from the Company, or integration-related daily activities not related to former roles performed by an employee during their legal notice period and prior to their separation from the Company. In each case, such costs relate solely to roles eliminated in connection with the integration of the Lima acquisition, and are non-recurring and not part of our normal business operations; (b) professional and consulting fees specifically incurred to consummate the acquisition and advise and facilitate on post-acquisition integration matters including legal entity consolidation, costs associated with rebranding and marketing acquired business under Enovis name, such as marketing materials, trade show redesign costs and product labeling; and (c) integration related costs associated with sales agent and distributor network rationalization, including contract termination and retention expenses, supply chain and portfolio integration, and quality management system consolidation, (ii) $6.1 million and $6.5 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $6.1 million and $11.8 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, of non-recurring (non-Lima) acquisition integration costs, and other non-recurring project costs for global ERP rationalization and shared service center start-up, offset by a $5.7 million non-cash gain in the second quarter of 2026 from the reversal of a portion of a contingent consideration liability (See Note 11), and (iii) $0.3 million and $0.6 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $0.4 million and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively, related to the Separation of our former fabrication technology business. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(6) Purchase of royalty interest represents the one-time, up-front expense incurred by the Company to acquire the economic rights to future royalties under product development agreements in connection with the termination of such agreements as part of a strategic shift to a new product development model. The Company believes that excluding the impact of such expense enhances comparability between periods, provides investors with a clear and meaningful view of our underlying business trends and aligns with how management evaluates the ongoing business performance.
(7)Other (income) expense, net includes the fair value gain adjustment for non-designated cross currency swaps in 2026. Includes the final fair value loss adjustment for the Contingent Acquisition Shares issued in the first quarter of 2025.
(8)The effective tax rates used to calculate adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share were 23.0% and 22.7% for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and 21.8% and 22.6% for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025.
(9)In conjunction with our Form 10-Q filing for the first quarter of 2026, we revised our definition of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Diluted Share to no longer adjust for inventory step-up charges. Adjusted Net Income in prior periods has been revised to reflect this change for consistency of presentation along with its impact on the effective tax rate which has been revised from 22.9%, as presented in our Form 8-K for the nine months ended October 3, 2025, to 22.6%. Accordingly, Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended October 3, 2025 has been revised from $135.6 million or $2.36 per diluted share, respectively, as presented in our Form 8-K for the ended October 3, 2025, to $122.1 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, respectively, reflecting the removal of a $18.1 million adjustment for inventory step-up in connection with acquired businesses, resulting in a corresponding reduction to Adjusted net income margin from continuing operations for the nine months ended October 3, 2025 from 8.1%, as presented in our Form 8-K for the period ended October 3, 2025, to 7.3%. There was no adjustment for inventory step-up during the three months ended October 3, 2025.
Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|(Dollars in millions)
|Net income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|3.4
|$
|(570.9
|)
|$
|(6.1
|)
|$
|(663.2
|)
|Net income (loss) margin (GAAP)
|0.6
|%
|(104.0) %
|(0.4) %
|(39.7) %
|Loss (Income) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
|(2.2
|)
|-
|(2.2
|)
|0.3
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(1.7
|)
|4.0
|15.9
|13.0
|Other (income) expense, net
|(3.8
|)
|(0.4
|)
|(5.1
|)
|0.5
|Interest expense, net
|7.6
|8.8
|24.8
|27.3
|Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
|$
|3.4
|$
|(558.5
|)
|$
|27.3
|$
|(622.1
|)
|Adjusted to add:
|Restructuring charges(1)
|2.6
|3.4
|10.1
|8.2
|MDR and other costs(2)
|0.9
|2.4
|2.8
|9.0
|Strategic transaction costs(3)
|15.6
|15.7
|28.1
|41.2
|Stock-based compensation
|7.5
|9.0
|25.2
|25.0
|Depreciation and other amortization
|30.2
|30.7
|91.2
|88.9
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|43.3
|43.7
|126.7
|128.5
|Goodwill impairment charge
|-
|548.4
|-
|548.4
|Purchase of royalty interest(4)
|-
|-
|-
|45.8
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)(5)
|$
|103.5
|$
|94.8
|$
|311.4
|$
|273.0
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)(5)
|18.5
|%
|17.3
|%
|18.0
|%
|16.3
|%
__________
(1)Restructuring charges reflect costs associated with the Company's restructuring programs to reduce the structural costs of the Company. For further information, see Note 10,“Accrued Liabilities - Accrued Restructuring Liability” included in our Form 10-Q. Includes expenses of $1.5 million and $1.7 million classified as Cost of sales on the Company's Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively. There were no similar charges for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026.
(2) MDR and other costs includes (i) $0.4 million and $1.6 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $2.1 million and $7.6 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively, in non-recurring costs specific to updating our quality system, product labeling, asset write-offs and product remanufacturing to comply with the medical device reporting regulations and other requirements of the new medical device regulations in the European Union for devices which were introduced to the market prior to the regulation and (ii) $0.5 million and $1.2 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $0.4 million and $1.4 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively, of expenses to resolve certain infrequent, non-recurring regulatory or other legal matters. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(3)Strategic transaction costs includes: (i) $9.2 million and $21.0 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $9.2 million and $28.1 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively, related to non-recurring integration costs associated with the Lima Acquisition which includes (a) payroll and retention costs for roles eliminated in connection with the integration of our recent acquisition of Lima where a legal notice period was required prior to the employee's separation from the Company, or integration-related daily activities not related to former roles performed by an employee during their legal notice period and prior to their separation from the Company. In each case, such costs relate solely to roles eliminated in connection with the integration of the Lima acquisition, and are non-recurring and not part of our normal business operations; (b) professional and consulting fees specifically incurred to consummate the acquisition and advise and facilitate on post-acquisition integration matters including legal entity consolidation, costs associated with rebranding and marketing acquired business under Enovis name, such as marketing materials, trade show redesign costs and product labeling; and (c) integration related costs associated with sales agent and distributor network rationalization, including contract termination and retention expenses, supply chain and portfolio integration, and quality management system consolidation, (ii) $6.1 million and $6.5 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $6.1 million and $11.8 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, of non-recurring (non-Lima) acquisition integration costs, and other non-recurring project costs for global ERP rationalization and shared service center start-up, offset by a $5.7 million non-cash gain in the second quarter of 2026 from the reversal of a portion of a contingent consideration liability (See Note 11), and (iii) $0.3 million and $0.6 million for the three and nine months ended October 2, 2026 and $0.4 million and $1.3 million for the three and nine months ended October 3, 2025, respectively, related to the Separation of our former fabrication technology business. These costs are classified as Selling, general and administrative expense on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
(4) Purchase of royalty interest represents the one-time, up-front expense incurred by the Company to acquire the economic rights to future royalties under product development agreements in connection with the termination of such agreements as part of a strategic shift to a new product development model. The Company believes that excluding the impact of such expense enhances comparability between periods, provides investors with a clear and meaningful view of our underlying business trends and aligns with how management evaluates the ongoing business performance.
(5)In conjunction with our Form 10-Q filing for the first quarter of 2026, we revised our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to no longer adjust for inventory step-up charges. Adjusted EBITDA in prior periods has been revised to reflect this change for consistency of presentation. Accordingly, Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended October 3, 2025 has been revised from $291.1 million, as presented in our Form 10-Q for the period ended October 3, 2025, to $273.0 million, reflecting the removal of a $18.1 million adjustment for inventory step-up in connection with acquired businesses resulting in a corresponding reduction to Adjusted EBITDA margin for the nine months ended October 3, 2025 from 17.4%, as presented in our Form 10-Q for the period ended October 3, 2025, to 16.3%. There was no adjustment for inventory step-up during the three months ended October 3, 2025.
Enovis Corporation
Reconciliation of Gross Margin (GAAP) to Adjusted Gross Margin (non-GAAP)
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Net sales
|$
|558.7
|$
|548.9
|$
|1,730.7
|$
|1,672.3
|Gross profit
|$
|339.8
|$
|328.9
|$
|1,064.6
|$
|995.8
|Gross profit margin (GAAP)
|60.8
|%
|59.9
|%
|61.5
|%
|59.5
|%
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|339.8
|$
|328.9
|$
|1,064.6
|$
|995.8
|PPE step-up depreciation
|0.6
|0.6
|1.7
|1.6
|Restructuring charges
|-
|1.5
|-
|1.7
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)(1)
|$
|340.4
|$
|331.0
|$
|1,066.3
|$
|999.2
|Adjusted gross profit margin (Non-GAAP)(1)
|60.9
|%
|60.3
|%
|61.6
|%
|59.8
|%
__________
(1)In conjunction with our Form 10-Q filing for the first quarter of 2026, we revised our definition of Adjusted gross profit to no longer adjust for inventory step-up charges. Adjusted gross profit in prior periods has been revised to reflect this change for consistency of presentation. Accordingly, Adjusted gross profit for the nine months ended October 3, 2025 has been revised from $1,017.3 million, as presented in our Form 8-K for the period ended October 3, 2025, to $999.2 million, reflecting the removal of a $18.1 million adjustment for inventory step-up in connection with acquired businesses, resulting in a corresponding reduction to Adjusted gross profit margin for the nine months ended October 3, 2025 from 60.8%, as presented in our Form 8-K for the period ended October 3, 2025, to 59.8%. There was no adjustment for inventory step-up during the three months ended October 3, 2025.
Enovis Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Dollars in thousands, except share amounts
(Unaudited)
|October 2, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,038
|$
|36,389
|Trade receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $26,462 and $25,609
|428,288
|442,786
|Inventories, net
|620,155
|584,379
|Prepaid expenses
|48,602
|42,283
|Other current assets
|137,493
|101,222
|Total current assets
|1,247,576
|1,207,059
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|526,315
|507,063
|Goodwill
|702,090
|718,299
|Intangible assets, net
|1,093,942
|1,236,713
|Lease asset - right of use
|74,714
|72,256
|Other assets
|90,907
|93,347
|Total assets
|$
|3,735,544
|$
|3,834,737
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|35,000
|$
|35,000
|Accounts payable
|200,449
|187,531
|Accrued liabilities
|344,389
|375,943
|Total current liabilities
|579,838
|598,474
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|1,223,261
|1,261,793
|Non-current lease liability
|59,985
|58,000
|Other liabilities
|376,877
|424,568
|Total liabilities
|2,239,961
|2,342,835
|Equity:
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 133,333,333 shares authorized; 57,694,452 and 57,194,781 shares issued and outstanding as of October 2, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|58
|57
|Additional paid-in capital
|3,073,646
|3,048,414
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,474,278
|)
|(1,467,463
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(106,185
|)
|(91,363
|)
|Total Enovis Corporation equity
|1,493,241
|1,489,645
|Noncontrolling interest
|2,342
|2,257
|Total equity
|1,495,583
|1,491,902
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|3,735,544
|$
|3,834,737
Enovis Corporation
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Dollars in thousands
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(6,069
|)
|$
|(663,166
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|217,884
|217,366
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|548,442
|Stock-based compensation expense
|25,470
|24,809
|Non-cash interest expense
|5,929
|5,120
|Fair value loss on contingent acquisition shares
|-
|1,787
|Deferred income tax benefit
|(42,241
|)
|(565
|)
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|960
|1,129
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables, net
|7,588
|(17
|)
|Inventories, net
|(44,283
|)
|(33,153
|)
|Accounts payable
|15,602
|10,345
|Other operating assets and liabilities
|(10,364
|)
|16,652
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|170,476
|128,749
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangibles
|(133,204
|)
|(141,122
|)
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash received, and investments
|(4,122
|)
|(26,859
|)
|Cash received (paid) for net investment hedge derivatives
|(3,283
|)
|1,601
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(140,609
|)
|(166,380
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments of borrowings under term credit facility
|(26,250
|)
|(15,000
|)
|Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other
|172,000
|177,000
|Repayments of borrowings on revolving credit facilities and other
|(189,041
|)
|(136,862
|)
|Payments of tax withholding for stock-based awards
|(1,473
|)
|(3,504
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
|1,354
|1,318
|Deferred consideration payments and other
|(9,637
|)
|(2,437
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|(53,047
|)
|20,515
|Effect of foreign exchange rates on Cash and cash equivalents
|(171
|)
|2,566
|Decrease in Cash and cash equivalents
|(23,351
|)
|(14,550
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|36,389
|48,167
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|13,038
|$
|33,617
Enovis Corporation
GAAP Net Sales and Growth Rate Summary - QTD
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Growth Rate
|Constant Currency Growth Rate (1)
|Organic Growth Rate (2)
|(In millions)
|Prevention & Recovery:
|U.S. Bracing & Support
|$
|132.7
|$
|127.0
|4.5
|%
|4.5
|%
|4.5
|%
|U.S. Other P&R(3)
|61.3
|71.4
|(14.2)
|%
|(14.2)
|%
|5.1
|%
|International P&R
|91.4
|92.6
|(1.2)
|%
|(0.7)
|%
|(0.7)
|%
|Total Prevention & Recovery
|285.4
|290.9
|(1.9)
|%
|(1.7)
|%
|3.0
|%
|Reconstructive:
|U.S. Reconstructive
|135.3
|129.0
|4.9
|%
|4.9
|%
|4.9
|%
|International Reconstructive
|138.0
|129.0
|7.0
|%
|7.8
|%
|7.8
|%
|Total Reconstructive
|273.3
|258.0
|6.0
|%
|6.3
|%
|6.3
|%
|Total
|$
|558.7
|$
|548.9
|1.8
|%
|2.1
|%
|4.6
|%
(1) Constant currency growth rate represents sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations based on prior year sales valued at the current period foreign currency rates.
(2)Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions/divestitures, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
(3)The three months ended October 3, 2025 include $13.8 million of sales from the October 2025 divestiture of the Company's Dr. Comfort Footcare Solutions product line
Enovis Corporation
GAAP Net Sales and Growth Rate Summary - YTD
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|October 2, 2026
|October 3, 2025
|Growth Rate
|Constant Currency Growth Rate (1)
|Organic Growth Rate (2)
|(In millions)
|Prevention & Recovery:
|U.S. Bracing & Support
|$
|375.2
|$
|362.9
|3.4
|%
|3.4
|%
|3.4
|%
|U.S. Other P&R
|176.8
|208.9
|(15.4)
|%
|(15.4)
|%
|4.2
|%
|International P&R
|293.7
|282.3
|4.0
|%
|0.5
|%
|0.1
|%
|Total Prevention & Recovery
|845.7
|854.1
|(1.0)
|%
|(2.1)
|%
|2.5
|%
|Reconstructive:
|U.S. Reconstructive
|422.4
|396.3
|6.6
|%
|6.6
|%
|6.6
|%
|International Reconstructive
|462.6
|421.8
|9.7
|%
|5.5
|%
|5.5
|%
|Total Reconstructive
|885.0
|818.2
|8.2
|%
|6.0
|%
|6.0
|%
|Total
|$
|1,730.7
|$
|1,672.3
|3.5
|%
|1.9
|%
|4.2
|%
(1) Constant currency growth rate represents sales growth excluding the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations based on prior year sales valued at the current period foreign currency rates.
(2)Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions/divestitures, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
(3) The nine months ended October 3, 2025 include $40.9 million of sales from the October 2025 divestiture of the Company's Dr. Comfort Footcare Solutions product line.
Enovis Corporation
Change in Net Sales
Dollars in millions
(Unaudited)
|Net Sales
|Prevention and Recovery
|Reconstructive
|Total Enovis
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|For the three months ended October 3, 2025
|$
|290.9
|$
|258.0
|$
|548.9
|Components of Change:
|Existing Businesses(1)
|8.7
|3.0
|%
|16.3
|6.3
|%
|25.0
|4.6
|%
|Acquisitions(2)
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|%
|-
|-
|%
|Divestitures(3)
|(13.8
|)
|(4.7)
|%
|-
|-
|%
|(13.8
|)
|(2.5)
|%
|Foreign Currency Translation(4)
|(0.4
|)
|(0.1)
|%
|(1.0
|)
|(0.4)
|%
|(1.4
|)
|(0.3)
|%
|(5.5
|)
|(1.9)
|%
|15.3
|6.0
|%
|9.8
|1.8
|%
|For the three months ended October 2, 2026
|$
|285.4
|$
|273.3
|$
|558.7
(1)Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions/divestitures, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
(2)Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions of businesses for twelve months from the acquisition date. Excludes (i) acquisitions of former distribution partners as such transactions primarily represent a shift from a third-party distribution model to a direct sales model, and (ii) acquisitions of intellectual property as such transactions involve the purchase of technologies that have not been commercialized.
(3) Represents the decrease in sales as a result of divestitures of businesses for twelve months from the divestiture date.
(4)Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.
|Net Sales
|Prevention and Recovery
|Reconstructive
|Total Enovis
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|$
|Change %
|For the nine months ended October 3, 2025
|$
|854.1
|$
|818.2
|$
|1,672.3
|Components of Change:
|Existing Businesses(1)
|21.3
|2.5
|%
|49.3
|6.0
|%
|70.6
|4.2
|%
|Acquisitions(2)
|1.3
|0.2
|%
|-
|-
|%
|1.3
|0.1
|%
|Divestitures(3)
|(40.9
|)
|(4.8)
|%
|-
|-
|%
|(40.9
|)
|(2.4)
|%
|Foreign Currency Translation(4)
|9.9
|1.2
|%
|17.5
|2.1
|%
|27.4
|1.6
|%
|(8.4
|)
|(1.0)
|%
|66.8
|8.2
|%
|58.4
|3.5
|%
|For the nine months ended October 2, 2026
|$
|845.7
|$
|885.0
|$
|1,730.7
(1)Excludes the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions, thus providing a measure of change due to factors such as price, product mix and volume.
(2)Represents the incremental sales as a result of acquisitions of businesses for twelve months from the acquisition date. Excludes (i) acquisitions of former distribution partners as such transactions primarily represent a shift from a third-party distribution model to a direct sales model, and (ii) acquisitions of intellectual property as such transactions involve the purchase of technologies that have not been commercialized.
(3) Represents the decrease in sales as a result of divestitures of businesses for twelve months from the divestiture date.
(4)Represents the difference between prior year sales valued at the actual prior year foreign exchange rates and prior year sales valued at current year foreign exchange rates.
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