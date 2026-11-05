Cheng Yuan Alloy Reports 300-Ton Monthly Permalloy Capacity

Shijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., Ltd

The Hebei-based supplier says OEM orders for 1J79 strip and bar carry a 50 kg minimum quantity and a 30-day lead time, with 100% testing before shipment.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHIJIAZHUANG, China - Shijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., Ltd., a supplier of soft magnetic alloys based in Hebei Province, reports monthly capacity of 300 tons and a standard lead time of 30 days for OEM orders of Permalloy strip, bar and related nickel-iron products, according to company-provided information.The company states that OEM orders can be customised by size, logo and packaging, that the minimum order quantity is 50 kg, and that every batch is tested before shipment. Grades named in its product documentation include 1J22, 1J22MS, 1J22HS, 1J50, FeNi50, 1J54, 1J79, Ni79Mo4, 79НМ and 1J85.Industry Context: A USD 24.5 Billion Materials SegmentSoft magnetic alloys are specified where a material has to magnetise and demagnetise with low loss: transformer and inductor cores, shielding, motor and actuator laminations, magnetic sensors and audio signal paths. Grand View Research values the global soft magnetic materials market at USD 24.5 billion for 2026, a total that spans electrical steel, soft ferrites, amorphous and nanocrystalline alloys, and nickel-iron and cobalt-iron alloys. Dataintelo's 2026 Permalloy report separately values the nickel-iron segment - alloys containing roughly 30% to 90% nickel - at USD 2.8 billion for 2025.Two properties dominate grade selection, and they pull in different directions. Saturation induction sets how much flux a given cross-section can carry, and therefore how small a core or pole piece can be made. Permeability and coercivity govern signal distortion and loss at low field strength. The compositions that maximise one rarely maximise the other. 1J22, the Chinese designation associated with HiperCo 50-type cobalt-iron alloy, is distinguished from high-nickel Permalloys by a saturation induction of 2.4 Tesla, according to specification data reviewed for this article, while high-nickel grades such as 1J79 are specified primarily for permeability and low coercivity.Product form carries equal weight in a purchase specification. IEC 60404-8-6:2016, the international specification for soft magnetic metallic materials, covers pure iron, silicon-iron, nickel-iron and cobalt-iron supplied as bar, billet, sheet, strip or wire, and sets out magnetic properties, geometric characteristics, tolerances and inspection procedures. A strip order and a bar order for the same nominal grade therefore enter different processing and heat-treatment routes, and the resulting magnetic properties are not automatically interchangeable.What Cheng Yuan Alloy ReportsCheng Yuan Alloy was established in 2021 and employs 20 people, including five engineers, according to company information. The company reports an export ratio of about 50% and names Russia, Germany, France, Italy, the United States, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and India as markets. A company profile published on Alibaba describes the business as a manufacturer and trading company and lists an annual revenue range of USD 10 million to USD 50 million.Its stated product range covers wire, strip, sheet, bar, wire mesh, powder, tube, stamping and strand wire. Soft magnetic alloys sit alongside heating alloys, pure nickel alloys, high-temperature alloys, expansion alloys, corrosion-resistant alloys and stainless steel in the company's declared business scope, and the company states that these materials reach heating equipment, battery equipment, mechanical manufacturing, electric furnace production, instruments and meters, household appliances, the automotive industry, marine vessels and aerospace applications.On the soft magnetic side, the company lists fifteen nickel-iron and iron-cobalt designations: 1J22, 1J22MS, 1J22HS, 1J27, 1J30, 1J31, 1J32, 1J33, 1J34, 1J38, 1J46, 1J50, FeNi50, 1J54, 1J79, Ni79Mo4, 79НМ and 1J85. Order quantities are reported at 10–500 kg for conventional batches and 1–10 tons for large aerospace and new-energy orders. The company describes its OEM service as covering size, logo and package customisation as well as full OEM production.Grade Coverage and Product FormsThe grade list should be read as a sourcing starting point rather than a performance statement. A designation fixes a composition window and, in some cases, a standard; it does not fix thickness, width, temper, final annealing state or test method, all of which change the measured permeability curve. For 1J79, GB/T 15018 sets nickel content at 78.5–80.0%, but two strip coils meeting that window can still deliver different results if they were rolled or annealed differently.Designation(s) listed by the companyAlloy familyReported reference point1J22, 1J22MS, 1J22HS, HiperCo50Iron-cobaltSaturation induction of 2.4 Tesla for the 1J22 / HiperCo 50 type; multiple strength grades offered for different mechanical loads1J79, Ni79Mo4, 79НМHigh-nickel ironNickel content of 78.5–80.0% under GB/T 15018 for 1J791J85High-nickel iron with molybdenumCompany-listed grade; no independent magnetic data reviewed for this article1J50, FeNi50Medium-nickel ironCompany-listed grade; no independent magnetic data reviewed for this article1J54, 1J27, 1J30, 1J31, 1J32, 1J33, 1J34, 1J38, 1J46Nickel-ironCompany-listed grades; application assignment requires specification reviewThe commercial significance of a broad designation list is narrower than it appears. Buyers usually converge on two or three grades after qualification, and the remaining question is whether the supplier can hold composition and magnetic properties across repeat lots. That is a process-control question, not a catalogue question, and it is normally answered with chemical certificates and magnetic test data rather than with grade names.Application Fit: Aerospace, Automotive, Audio and ShieldingThe company's application statements cluster around four use cases, each with a different controlling property.Aerospace and high-saturation cores. Cheng Yuan Alloy states that its Permalloy product provides what it describes as ultra-high saturation magnetic flux density for electromagnetic attraction and for downsizing aerospace electromagnets, operating between -60°C and 120°C under long-term reciprocating alternating magnetic field excitation. Magnetostrictive transducers, servo motors and magnetron components also appear on its application list. In these designs the iron-cobalt grades carry the load, because saturation induction, not permeability, sets the achievable force density.Automotive and charging. For new-energy vehicle programmes, the company reports high-frequency iron cores in on-board chargers and states that its materials reduce the volume of high-voltage drive components by 40% in customer applications. The 40% figure is company-reported and was not independently verified for this article; it should be treated as a design-target indication rather than a specification.Audio. Low-distortion cores for audio isolation transformers are among the applications the company lists. In audio signal paths, core loss and magnetostriction affect distortion more than maximum flux density does, which places the requirement on annealing control and on consistency between lots rather than on the headline grade.Shielding and instrumentation. Magnetic shielding housings for satellite communication equipment, shielding parts for precision instruments, magnetic temperature-compensation components for automotive meters and shielding for electromagnetic interference all appear in the company's application list. Shielding performance depends on permeability and on geometry and annealing of the finished part, so it is normally validated on the component rather than on the raw strip.On durability, the company reports 8–15 years of continuous service life under standard temperature and vibration conditions, and up to 20 years for fully sealed aerospace precision equipment with low vibration load. It also cites consistent magnetic properties after long-cycle vibration, a claim that would normally be checked against post-vibration magnetic measurements during qualification.Quality Control, Acceptance and Commercial TermsCheng Yuan Alloy states that it applies 100% testing to its output and that after-sales support covers parameter and selection support, factory data testing, third-party testing and transportation. Acceptance criteria listed by the company are video, third-party inspection and photographs. Payment terms are 30/70, with the balance paid before shipment, and delivery can be quoted on FOB, FCA, DAP, CIF or CPT terms.For a buyer, third-party testing at acceptance is the most consequential item on that list. Magnetic properties are sensitive to sampling position, specimen geometry, excitation level and annealing state, so an acceptance protocol that names the test standard, the specimen preparation method and the reporting format removes most of the dispute surface. Video and photographic records are useful for dimensional and packaging checks; they do not substitute for magnetic measurement.Market Impact: How Buyers Read the Disclosed NumbersThree figures shape how procurement teams are likely to read this supplier. Monthly capacity of 300 tons places the company in a volume band suited to project and mid-series supply rather than to commodity tonnage. A 50 kg minimum order quantity allows pilot and qualification batches without a tonnage commitment, which matters where a design team needs to test three or four grades before freezing a specification. A 30-day standard lead time gives a planning input for qualification cycles that frequently run longer than the order itself.Those figures are company-reported and were not independently audited in the material reviewed for this article. Independent, publicly available data on the capacity, certification and frequency-dependent magnetic test results of individual Chinese Permalloy suppliers remains limited, which means supplier qualification still depends on documents obtained directly through the RFQ process rather than on published summaries.The distinction matters for evaluation-stage buyers: capacity and lead time are screening criteria, while chemical composition, magnetic properties at defined field strength and lot-to-lot consistency are qualification criteria. A supplier can pass the first screen and still fail the second.Specification Practice and VerificationRequests for quotation that specify only“Permalloy” or“Mumetal” leave the decisive variables open. A workable specification normally names the grade and the governing document - for example 1J79 to GB/T 15018, or a nickel-iron grade within the IEC 60404-8-6:2016 framework - together with product form and dimensions, heat-treatment state, the magnetic properties required at defined field strengths, and the inspection procedure.Cross-system equivalence is a recurring risk. 1J79, Ni79Mo4 and 79НМ are used in overlapping commercial contexts, but composition ranges and test methods are defined by different documents. Treating the designations as interchangeable without comparing certificates can shift permeability and loss in ways that only appear at the prototype stage. Supplier grade listings, including those published by Cheng Yuan Alloy, describe what a supplier offers; they do not by themselves establish equivalence with another system's designation.The same logic applies to form. Strip buyers care about thickness tolerance, camber, edge condition and surface quality because those variables affect lamination stacking factor and punching behaviour. Bar buyers care about straightness, diameter tolerance and machinability. A supplier that serves both forms is managing two process routes, and the qualification evidence should match the route being purchased.OutlookDemand from aerospace actuation, electric-vehicle charging and electromagnetic-interference-sensitive electronics continues to favour grades with defined saturation and loss behaviour, and suppliers that can document test data rather than only list designations. Cheng Yuan Alloy's disclosed capacity, minimum order quantity and lead time provide an initial screen for buyers at the evaluation stage. The deciding evidence remains the chemical certificate, the magnetic test report and, where the application warrants it, third-party verification of the delivered lot.

Alex Zhang

Shijiazhuang Cheng Yuan Alloy Material Co., Ltd

+86 13673186216

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Cheng Yuan Alloy Reports 300-Ton Monthly Permalloy Capacity News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 10:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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