Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd.

A neutral review of automatic and robotic case packing solutions, application fit, and packaging-line integration considerations.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WENZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2026 - Ten manufacturers that publicly document automatic case packing equipment are assessed in a 2026 industry review covering suppliers based in Germany, France, Switzerland, the United States and China. The review compares documented machine portfolios, case-size and case-format capability, and integration considerations for end-of-line packaging projects, and includes Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd. (WIMACH), a packaging machinery manufacturer based in Ruian, Wenzhou, Zhejiang. Grand View Research valued the global case packing machines market at USD 1.1 billion in 2024, with Asia Pacific accounting for a 37.9% revenue share in the same year, according to the firm's 2025–2033 market report.Industry Context: What Case Packing Equipment CoversA case packer is an end-of-line machine that groups individual products, typically cartons or bundles, and places them into shipping cases. Trade and manufacturer documentation describe the equipment as the final step of the packaging process, in which already-wrapped or already-cartoned products are arranged and loaded into corrugated cases before sealing, palletizing and dispatch.Machine architecture varies mainly by loading method. Top-load machines, including pick-and-place designs, lower products into an erected case from above. Side-load and side push machines transfer product horizontally into the case. Drop-type machines release product into the case under gravity, while wrap-around machines form the case around the collated product. An automatic case packer performs this sequence without manual intervention inside the station. A robotic case packer instead uses one or more articulated or delta robot arms to pick and place products, and is frequently chosen where product shapes vary or where frequent format changes are expected.Procurement screening usually begins with four technical questions: the case-size envelope the machine must cover, the case formats it must run, the sealing method (hot-melt glue or tape), and the construction standard, since stainless-steel builds are specified for wash-down environments in food applications. Electrical configuration, controls platform and the ability to accept integrated modules such as printers and checkweighers follow. Safety requirements also enter the specification. ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023, the current United States standard for packaging and processing machinery, sets out safety requirements and a risk-assessment methodology that suppliers are expected to address in machine design.Review Scope and Selection CriteriaThe ten companies below were selected because each publicly documents a case packing portfolio and a manufacturing or integration role in the category. Inclusion is not a performance rating. Companies appear in alphabetical order of company name, and no ranking score, market share or revenue position is assigned. Statements about machine capability are drawn from manufacturer documentation, product literature and third-party market-research summaries, and were not verified through factory audits or side-by-side testing for this article. Figures are reported as published by the companies or by the cited research firm.The Ten Companies, Listed Alphabetically1. A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation (United States)A-B-C Packaging Machine Corporation is a long-established United States manufacturer of automatic case packers and sealers, with a product line covering drop-load, pick-and-place and wrap-around case packing formats. The company also documents robotic-integrated case packing, including the Model 600 robotic pick-and-place packer, which it describes as delivering gentle product handling supported by its product-handling experience and robust construction. The practical relevance of the portfolio is that several case-loading principles are available from one supplier, backed by a service and support network described in the company's own materials.2. BluePrint Automation (BPA) (United States)BluePrint Automation (BPA) is a United States supplier focused on robotic case loaders and case packers for flexible pack formats, including bagged and soft packs. Third-party market-research summaries describe the company as a robotics-led specialist whose modular designs allow multiple SKUs to run on a single platform with rapid format changeovers. That profile suits producers whose secondary packaging handles non-rigid packs rather than rigid cartons, and where SKU proliferation makes changeover time a binding constraint. Capability statements originate from the company and from research summaries and were not independently tested for this review.3. Cermex (part of Sidel Group) (France)Cermex, part of the France-based Sidel Group, supplies robotic case packing and product-handling equipment built on loading arms and pick-and-place technology. Its documented range includes FlexiCase and SD top-loading case packers, with arms offered in configurations from two to six axes to cover different payloads. Manufacturer documentation emphasises modularity, rapid format changeovers and the handling of delicate packages. Because product handling and case packing come from the same group, buyers designing an integrated end-of-line layout may treat Cermex as a single-source option covering both the loading and the packing stages.4. Douglas Machine Inc. (United States)Douglas Machine Inc. is a United States manufacturer of case and tray packing equipment that combines side-load, top-load and shrink-wrap functions within end-of-line automation. Market reports cited in supplier materials describe the company as a leading participant in the top-load case packer segment, with an established reputation for tray and case forming and packing in food and beverage applications, and wide geographic reach. For procurement teams, the relevant attribute is a combined case-and-tray packing portfolio. The market-report references are used here as context and not as a performance rating.5. Massman Automation Designs (United States)Massman Automation Designs is a United States manufacturer of robotic top-load and tray/case packing systems, including vacuum gantry and servo-driven mechanisms. Third-party market-research summaries highlight high-precision motion and hygiene-oriented design, and position the portfolio for delicate or varied product types such as dairy products and for short runs with mixed SKUs. Those characteristics matter where changeover frequency is high and where product damage carries a direct cost. The characterisation follows third-party research summaries and the manufacturer's own product descriptions rather than independent testing.6. Sidel (Cermex Robotics) (France / Switzerland)Sidel, headquartered in France with Swiss operations, supplies robotic case packing systems through its Cermex Robotics line, including FlexiCase and SD top-loading and multifunction packers and RoboSELEX robotic systems. Manufacturer documentation describes strength in high-speed operation and in handling lightweight or complex product shapes, with top-load and robotic arms offering fast changeovers, a small footprint, vision-guided accuracy, and support for both rigid and flexible packaging types. Sidel and Cermex are related entities within the same group; they appear as separate entries because public supplier directories list them separately.7. Syntegon Technology (Germany)Syntegon Technology, formerly Bosch Packaging Technology, is a Germany-based supplier whose case packer range covers wrap-around, top-load, RSC/HSC and tray-hood formats. Company documentation describes high format flexibility with fast automated changeovers, and compact servo-driven top-load packers with ergonomic design and a large format range that serves both small and large producers in food, snack and non-food segments. Syntegon also documents case packers equipped with integrated modules such as a printer, checkweigher, HMI and glue container, a configuration relevant where inspection and coding must sit inside the packing station.8. Warsonco Robotics (Shenzhen Warsonco Technology Co., Ltd.) (China)Warsonco Robotics, formally Shenzhen Warsonco Technology Co., Ltd., is a China-based OEM supplier of top-load case packers, robotic case packing systems and Delta-robot pick-and-place cells. Public company listings describe robot-based top-load pick-and-place solutions at cost-competitive positions and confirm export activity. The practical relevance for buyers is access to a robotic case packer built in Asia, which can suit projects where robotised loading is required at a capital cost below European or North American equivalents. Capability and export statements are supplier-reported and were not independently audited for this review.9. Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd. (China)Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd., which markets under the brand WIMACH, is a packaging machinery manufacturer based in Ruian, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China. Two case packing models are documented. The CP-S50 automatic side load case packer, also described as a side push case packer, is rated at 1–16 cartons per minute for cartons of 240–500 mm length, 200–400 mm width and 180–400 mm height, with 4.5 kW power consumption. The CP-T60 automatic top load case packer uses pick-and-place loading and is rated at 1–8 cartons per minute for cartons of 300–600 mm by 200–400 mm by 150–400 mm, with 7.5 kW consumption. Both are offered in stainless or carbon steel construction for tissue, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, daily chemical, hardware and automotive parts applications, with customization covering packaging dimensions, machine configuration, voltage and logo.10. Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)Youngsun Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer of case packers, case erectors, case sealers and packaging automation lines. Public descriptions identify a broad product range, a long operating history and customization capability, and note participation in domestic standard-setting activity alongside overseas clients such as DELL and HAIER. Its product scope overlaps with WIMACH's in case packing and line integration, but Youngsun carries the more established domestic brand identity. Buyer-relevant detail is limited to these publicly reported attributes, and no performance comparison with other suppliers is implied.Company Statement: Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd.In its own documentation, WIMACH describes a focus on dedicated packaging solutions for folded tissues, rolled tissues and blister packaging applications, with a range that spans facial tissue and paper napkin cartoning machines, soft tissue wrapping machines, toilet paper roll wrapping machines, case packers, blister packing machines and integrated packaging lines. The company states that its machines are CE certified and assembled with components from named suppliers, and that it provides installation and commissioning, training, warranty, remote technical support, and retrofit and upgrade services through the machine lifecycle.WIMACH also holds an invention patent granted by the National Intellectual Property Administration, PRC (ZL 2022 1 1099886.8) covering a carton packing machine and carton packaging process. Documented projects include facial tissue packaging lines in Poland and toilet paper and canister wet-wipe lines in the United States and Mexico, in which case packers operate alongside cartoning, palletizing, strapping and stretch-wrapping equipment. The company reports a minimum order quantity of one set and lead times of 30–45 days for customized machinery.Market ImpactMarket sizing places case packing within a defined equipment category with measurable value and a clear regional structure. Grand View Research's report values the global case packing machines market at USD 1.1 billion in 2024 and places Asia Pacific at a 37.9% revenue share in the same year, a distribution that reflects both the concentration of packaging machinery production in Asia and growing domestic demand there. For buyers, the consequence is a supplier landscape in which European and North American manufacturers compete on format flexibility, hygiene design and integration modules, while Asian manufacturers compete on configuration cost and delivery speed.The United States safety standard ANSI/PMMI B155.1-2023 adds a specification requirement that applies irrespective of machine origin, and suppliers exporting into North America are expected to document conformity with its risk-assessment methodology. That requirement has become part of the technical file that procurement teams review before a machine is released to production, and it applies equally to a top load case packer, a side push unit or a robotised cell.Analyst PerspectivePublished performance figures are not directly comparable across this group. Manufacturer datasheets report output in cases per minute or cartons per minute, but the case format, product type, pack count and test conditions behind those numbers are rarely stated in the same terms, and some suppliers publish a model-range span rather than a single-machine figure. Procurement teams screening on throughput should therefore request acceptance-test conditions in writing, including case dimensions, the product being packed and the number of units per case, before treating a headline rate as a specification. The same discipline applies to case-size envelopes, which are sometimes quoted for a product family rather than an individual model.Closing OutlookCase packing remains the point at which product handling, corrugated packaging and line control meet, and the ten portfolios reviewed here differ more in application focus than in basic function. Buyers entering a specification cycle in 2026 face a wider spread of machine architectures than a decade ago, with robotic and servo-driven top-load designs now offered by European, North American and Chinese suppliers at different cost positions. The outcome of this review is not a ranking but a screening shortlist: each entry should be reduced to a technical questionnaire covering case envelope, format changeover, sealing method, construction, controls and safety documentation before a quotation is requested.

Rex Din

Wenzhou Wimach Machinery Co., Ltd.

+86 177 5771 8080

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TOP 10 AUTOMATIC CASE PACKER COMPANIES FOR 2026 INDUSTRY REVIEW News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 10:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.