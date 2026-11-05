Canxio: The New Load Hook For Greater Safety And More Efficient Rigging

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) This new development enables one-handed operation and reduces critical steps in securing loads.

- Patrick Wötzel, CEO, SilverBonesCHEMNITZ, GERMANY, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chemnitz-based company SilverBones is introducing a new product for the professional rigging market that rethinks an often-underestimated step in securing loads. The innovative CanXio load hook was developed specifically for applications in the event, trade show, and touring industries. The load hook improves workplace safety and simplifies installation.Today, hook-and-shackle combinations are commonly used to install motors, secure trusses, set up PA systems, or mount LED walls. Especially with a traditional basket, users often have to hold multiple components at once, operate shackles, and position load-bearing equipment-often at great heights and under considerable time pressure.This is where CanXio comes in. The newly developed load hook allows for easy one-handed opening and offers the option to lock the latch in place. This reduces the number of steps required while simultaneously lowering the risk of individual components accidentally falling during installation.“Our goal wasn't to reinvent rigging, but to make an everyday work step significantly safer and easier. Anyone who regularly works at heights knows situations where every free hand counts and every single part poses an additional risk. That's exactly where CanXio comes in,” says Patrick Wötzel, Managing Director of SilverBones GmbH.The design eliminates loose components that must be held separately or secured during the attachment process. This makes workflows more reproducible and reduces potential errors. At the same time, the hook is compatible with existing rigging equipment and can be integrated into existing workflows without any modifications.Beyond safety, the time saved on recurring assembly tasks adds real practical value. Touring productions, festival and indoor setups, and trade show installations often benefit from standardized processes, where every saved step affects the entire setup.Designed for Professional UseCanXio was developed by experienced event technology professionals and is specifically designed for daily use in professional rigging. The development focused on the following:.Reduced risk of small parts falling-improved workplace safety.Reduction of critical work steps performed at height.Faster attachment and more ergonomic workflows.One-handed operation during attachment, even while wearing work gloves.Compatibility with existing rigging equipmentWith this market launch, CanXio expands its rigging technology range with a solution focused not only on higher load capacities or new materials, but also on optimizing day-to-day installation.

Mandy Gebhardt

SilverBones GmbH

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CanXio: The New Load Hook for Greater Safety and More Efficient Rigging News Provided By SilverBones GmbH November 05, 2026, 10:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs



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