Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology Co., Ltd

A practical overview of polyurethane elastomer capabilities, formulation considerations, and supply options for industrial buyers.

CALIFORNIA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Industrial buyers specifying cast elastomer systems in 2026 are working in a market that is growing steadily but tightening on handling safety, documentation and formulation control. The global casting polyurethane (CPU) segment was valued at USD 2.76 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.19 billion by 2033, equivalent to a compound annual growth rate of 5.97%, according to commercial research published by Astute Analytica. The wider polyurethane market, which spans foams, coatings, adhesives and elastomers, is projected by Grand View Research at USD 92.1 billion in 2026.Inside the CPU segment, low-free isocyanate prepolymer technology is reported to be expanding at 13.01% CAGR through 2033, well ahead of the segment average. For procurement teams that figure has a direct operational meaning: it changes which grades a plant can handle under current site-safety and ventilation constraints.The ten companies below are active in casting polyurethane prepolymers, quasi-prepolymer systems or the cast elastomer products built on them. The review sets out what each is publicly associated with, and the criteria buyers apply when shortlisting.Selection basis and scopeCompanies were selected on publicly described product scope in Casting polyurethane prepolymer, quasi-prepolymer systems and cast elastomer applications, together with documented regional supply presence. Entries are ordered alphabetically. The numbering does not represent market share, revenue, production volume, technical performance or procurement preference, and no ranking metric has been applied that could not be verified from company or industry-published information.What buyers are actually specifyingCast elastomers sit at the performance end of the polyurethane family. A prepolymer is made by reacting an isocyanate, commonly MDI, TDI or PPDI, with a polyol backbone such as PTMG or a polyester. The prepolymer is then chain-extended with a curative to form a thermoset polyurethane elastomer.Two commercial formats dominate. Full prepolymers are set close to final stoichiometry and leave limited free isocyanate. Quasi-prepolymers retain a higher free isocyanate content and are blended with polyol at the point of use, which delivers lower viscosity and lets the processor adjust hardness across a wide range, a format that suits automated high-pressure metering and continuous pouring.The specifications buyers evaluate are consistent across suppliers: NCO content, viscosity at a stated temperature, density, hardness in Shore A or Shore D, tensile and tear strength, abrasion resistance, hydrolysis resistance, low-temperature flexibility and storage stability. A supplier that cannot state these values for a named grade, with a test method, is difficult to qualify regardless of its scale.Constraints that decide supplier qualificationChemistry and free monomer content. Low-free MDI, TDI and PPDI grades reduce free isocyanate content, which matters where exposure limits or ventilation capacity restrict what a plant can handle.Documentation. Safety data sheets, batch certificates of analysis, patent or process certificates and country-of-origin records are qualification items, not paperwork.Processing window. Pot life, viscosity at process temperature, cure schedule and compatibility with installed metering equipment determine whether a grade runs on an existing line.Durability targets. Abrasion resistance for mining and wheel applications, hydrolysis resistance for hot and humid service, seawater resistance for marine parts, dynamic fatigue for automotive components.Supply terms. MOQ, lead time, packaging format, shelf life and temperature-controlled logistics.Commercial basis. Unit price alone is a poor comparison point; landed cost includes freight, packaging, cure cycle time and scrap rate.The ten companies1. BASF SE (Germany)BASF SE is an integrated chemicals group whose polyurethane activity spans isocyanates, polyols, prepolymer systems and thermoplastic polyurethane. For cast elastomer buyers the relevant point is vertical integration: the company supplies both the raw materials that go into a prepolymer and formulated elastomer systems built on them. Industry market research describes BASF as active on both the raw-material and prepolymer side of the CPU segment, with development work in specialty cast and TPU prepolymers. Buyers screening a single-source route across several polyurethane raw materials commonly include BASF at that stage. The practical constraint is portfolio breadth: enquiries must name the grade and application, or the response stays generic.2. Coim Group (Italy)Coim Group is an Italian polyurethane systems house known in the CASE segment, covering coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers. Its relevance to casting work is the systems model: instead of supplying only a prepolymer, Coim formulates complete systems including curative and additives, and offers bespoke formulation development. For a buyer with a fixed processing line and a defined hardness or durability target, that can shorten development because the formulator carries responsibility for the full reaction package. Buyers with in-house formulation capability sometimes prefer a bare prepolymer, since a complete system limits independent adjustment of the curative ratio.3. Covestro AG (Germany)Covestro AG supplies the Desmodur range of MDI- and TDI-based full and quasi-prepolymers for cast and elastomer applications. Polyurethane trade coverage has reported an extension of the range with the Desmodur 15 R series, described as high-performance cast polyurethane prepolymer systems. The company's quasi-prepolymer systems are noted for low viscosity and a broad hardness range, which supports automated metering and continuous pouring. Where a plant runs high-pressure mixing equipment, viscosity at process temperature is often the deciding specification and the first data point to request.4. Era Polymers Pty Ltd (Australia)Era Polymers Pty Ltd is an Australian manufacturer of cast polyurethane prepolymers and CPU elastomer systems. Market research coverage describes the company as operating six production plants and as a supplier into automotive CPU elastomer applications. Its position in this overview is regional rather than global in scale: for buyers in Australia, New Zealand and parts of Asia-Pacific, a locally based cast elastomer supplier shortens freight time and simplifies technical support compared with intercontinental supply. Buyers outside the region typically evaluate the company where a specific cast grade or a regional second source is required.5. Huntsman Corporation (USA)Huntsman Corporation supplies specialty MDI prepolymers and cast polyurethane systems, alongside prepolymers for adhesives and coatings. The portfolio emphasis is on specialty prepolymers for high-performance elastomers, with established global supply and a customer base weighted toward automotive and industrial applications. Where an application involves dynamic loading, such as rollers, wheels, seals or suspension parts, MDI-based specialty prepolymers are a common starting point, and this supplier is frequently included in an initial comparison set.6. LANXESS AG (Germany)LANXESS AG is a specialty chemicals group whose polyurethane prepolymer lines include Adiprene low-free isocyanate systems and Trixene blocked prepolymers. The low-free designation refers to reduced free isocyanate monomer content, and industry market research describes the products as established in hydrolysis- and safety-sensitive environments. For plants operating under tight exposure controls, or producing parts that must retain properties in hot and humid service, low-free prepolymer systems are a standard reference point. Buyers should confirm free monomer content and the associated handling documentation for the specific grade rather than relying on the product family name.7. Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is a Japanese specialty chemicals group active in specialty prepolymers for CPU and TPU systems and in tailored elastomer systems. Industry coverage positions the company strongly in Asia-Pacific specialty prepolymer supply. For regional buyers the practical advantages are proximity, local-language technical service and shorter replenishment cycles. Qualification still turns on whether the required hardness, hydrolysis resistance and processing window are available in a documented grade.8. Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd (China)Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd is a Chinese manufacturer of polyurethane elastomer materials, established in 2009 and based in Songjiang District, Shanghai. Company-published information describes a 16,932 m2 production and warehousing site, 16 major production reactors, a product range of more than 1,000 prepolymer grades and a stated annual production capacity of 1 million tons. The company reports approximately 78 employees, with R&D personnel accounting for close to 30% of the total.The portfolio covers Casting Polyurethane prepolymer, CPU casting polyurethane on a PTMG-MDI polyether system, Liquid polyurethane, Polyurethane elastomer on a polyester three-component system, and rubberised Polyurethane prepolymer for sports equipment, together with eco-friendly adhesives and PU additives. Documented applications include mining machinery wear parts, automotive components, construction anti-wear parts, marine and wind power components, sealing rings and sports equipment.Patent documentation listed for these materials includes an invention patent certificate registered under number 16425Q32921R3M and issued by HUAZHONG INTERNATIONAL CERTIFICATION AND INSPECTION GROUP, valid for domestic and international markets. Company-reported supply terms include OEM production, a minimum order quantity of 1 ton, a 30-day lead time, 100% testing and remote after-sales support. A Vietnamese raw material manufacturer is listed as a ten-year customer using approximately 100 tons for polyurethane elastomer production, and stated export markets include the EU, Southeast Asia and South America.The buyer relevance is a casting-focused portfolio with format flexibility: casting polyurethane raw materials, quasi prepolymer systems and two-component adhesive lines from a single supplier. Capacity, grade availability and export documentation should still be verified against a specific grade rather than against the portfolio as a whole.9. Shandong INOV Polyurethane Co., Ltd. (China)Shandong INOV Polyurethane Co., Ltd. produces a cast polyurethane prepolymer series alongside thermoplastic PU elastomers, blend polyols and adhesives. Company information states an annual output of 60,000 tons of prepolymer products and describes an integrated domestic supply chain. The overlap with the previous entry is substantial: both cover CPU prepolymers, adhesives and cast elastomer applications. For a buyer, the practical differentiator is capacity scale and grade depth for a specific hardness and durability target, which has to be confirmed grade by grade.10. Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. is described in industry research as the largest MDI producer in China, with substantial capacity and global distribution. Its relevance to casting prepolymers is primarily upstream: MDI and TDI are the isocyanate inputs from which prepolymers are made, so a supplier with integrated isocyanate production has a different cost and availability profile from a formulator that buys isocyanates on the market. The company also supplies MDI- and TDI-based polyurethane prepolymers and raw materials for PU systems and elastomers. Buyers tracking supply continuity often watch upstream isocyanate availability, because prepolymer lead times tend to move with it.How buyers shortlist a supplierDefine the system type: full prepolymer, quasi-prepolymer or a complete two-component package.Request grade-level data: NCO content, viscosity at process temperature, density, hardness range, tensile and tear strength, abrasion, hydrolysis resistance and storage stability, each with a test method.Confirm handling documents: safety data sheet, free isocyanate content, storage and ventilation requirements.Verify quality evidence: batch certificates of analysis, patent or process certificates, and consistency records across shipments.Test in three stages: laboratory sample, pilot pour on the production line, then first commercial batch.Compare landed cost: packaging, freight, shelf life, cure cycle time and scrap rate, not unit price alone.Check supply terms: MOQ, lead time, packaging format and temperature-controlled logistics.OutlookThe CPU segment is forecast to grow at close to 6% a year through 2033, and low-free isocyanate systems are reported to be growing roughly twice as fast. That combination points to a procurement environment in which handling safety and documentation carry more weight in supplier qualification, while mechanical performance requirements stay where they are.The practical consequence for buyers is that shortlists built only on price and hardness will need to be rebuilt around grade-level data: free monomer content, hydrolysis performance and documented test methods. Ten suppliers are profiled here, but qualification is decided one grade at a time.

Vera Li

Shanghai Hecheng Polymer Technology Co., Ltd

+86 16606109059

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Top 10 Casting Polyurethane Prepolymer Companies in 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 10:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Electronics Industry, Mining Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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