Cleango Innovations Announces, Media Launch Of A 12-Part Series To Market Cleango's Certified Green Products

CleanGo Innovations Announces New to the Street 12 Part Series

- Anthony SarvucciHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTC: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) (“CleanGo” or the“Company”) CleanGo Innovations Inc., to reach oil and gas, pipeline, marine and heavy-industry buyers through Bloomberg Television and FOX Business, New York City billboards, a 6.6M+ subscriber YouTube network and global newsflowNew to The Street, the long-running financial-media platform for public companies, today announced a 12-part media series featuring CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTCQB: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2). The year-long program is built to market CleanGo's GreenGo line of proprietary, certified green chemistry products to industrial operators in the United States and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), two regions with a strong and growing need for safer, high-performance alternatives to toxic, corrosive cleaning and remediation chemicals.CleanGo's products help oil and gas, pipeline, marine and heavy-industry operators clean, maintain and remediate their assets without the environmental, safety and disposal costs of conventional chemistry. The U.S. and MENA are among the world's most active oil, gas, pipeline and shipping regions. Operators in both face rising pressure from regulators, partners and communities to clean up their operations without losing performance. The series will put CleanGo's products, field results and customer applications in front of the decision-makers who run those operations.Product marketing focus: United StatesFrom its Houston base, CleanGo will use the series to show U.S. operators how its products work in real field conditions:.CleanSet oilfield bioremediation for producers dealing with contaminated soil and site cleanup..CG-P100 pipeline cleaning and bioremediation for midstream and pipeline operators..CG-M100 marine solutions for ports, vessels and bunkering operations.Product marketing focus: MENAIn MENA, CleanGo's growth runs through its CleanGo Arabia joint venture, which will deploy CG-P100 across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region, and through its agreement to launch CleanGo Marine in Cyprus, giving the company a foothold in Eastern Mediterranean shipping. The series will highlight these deployments and position GreenGo products for national oil companies, pipeline operators, ports and industrial contractors throughout the region.How the program reaches the market.Executive and product interviews: recurring conversations with CEO Anthony Sarvucci and the CleanGo team on products, field applications, customers and regional rollout..National television: monthly broadcasts and commercial airings on Bloomberg Television and FOX Business..New York City billboards: large-format digital billboard campaigns in Times Square and the Financial District..Digital and social reach: distribution across New to The Street's YouTube network of 6.6M+ subscribers, the NewsOut channel and daily social media..Global Newsflow: professionally distributed press releases and video press announcements on product launches, deployments and partnerships throughout the year..Earned media: weekly outreach to business, energy, maritime and industry journalists, editors and producers.Commercial momentumThe series arrives at an active time for CleanGo. In 2026, the company formed its CleanSet Bio-Remediation division and launched its CleanSet oilfield remediation technology globally, introduced CG-P100 for deployment through CleanGo Arabia, and added marine-bunkering veteran Larry Messina to its Advisory Board to lead the global commercial launch of CG-M100. CleanGo also completed its first shipment into South America and signed its agreement to launch CleanGo Marine in Cyprus.About CleanGo Innovations Inc.CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII) (OTCQB: CLGOF) (FRA: APO2) develops proprietary, certified green chemistry and industrial remediation solutions for oil and gas, marine, pipeline and heavy-industry markets, sold under the CleanGo GreenGo brand. Its product lines include CleanSet bioremediation, CG-P100 pipeline cleaning and bioremediation, and CG-M100 marine solutions. The company operates from Vancouver, British Columbia and Houston, Texas, and serves the Gulf region through its CleanGo Arabia joint venture. For more information, visit .About New to The StreetNew to The Street is a media platform with more than 18 years of history telling the stories of public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs. Its programming airs weekly on Bloomberg Television and on FOX Business. Its YouTube channels, New to The Street TV and NewsOut, together have more than 6.6 million subscribers. New to The Street has served more than 200 companies through executive interviews, national television, New York City billboards, digital distribution and earned media. New to The Street – Opportunities to ConsiderTM.Media Contact:Monica BrennanHead of Communications, New to The Street...Business Development:John Battenfield...Watch New to The Street on YouTube:New to The Street TV: @NewtoTheStreetTVNewsOut: @NewsOutChannelOn behalf of the CEO & Board of DirectorsAnthony SarvucciChief Executive OfficerCleanGo Innovations Inc.For More information Contact:...Phone 1 346 202 6202For Investor Relation Questions Please Email:...Forward-looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as“will”,“plans”,“expects”,“may”,“intends”,“anticipates”,“believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

anthony sarvucci

CleanGo Innovations Inc.

+1 346-202-6202

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CleanGo Innovations Announces, Media Launch of a 12-Part Series to Market CleanGo's Certified Green Products News Provided By CleanGo Innovations Inc. November 05, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Science, Waste Management



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