Nomono Launches The Nomono Platform, Opening The Engine Behind Nomono Studio To Developers, Producers, And AI Agents

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) An alpha API and MCP server turn raw lavalier and ambisonics recordings into positioned, broadcast-ready spatial scenes in minutes

- Kristine Snyder, CEO of Nomono

WARSAW, POLAND, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nomono, the Norwegian audio technology company behind the Sound Capsule and Nomono Studio, today launched the Nomono Platform, the first product from Nomono Labs, a new initiative to open Nomono's audio technology to developers, partners, and AI agents. Developers reach it through an API and an MCP server. Producers upload the lavalier tracks and the ambisonics recording from a shoot, and each speaker comes back separated, enhanced, and placed where they stood in the room, as a binaural mix or an ADM master in the Dolby Atmos, EBU, and IAMF profiles.

Immersive production comes first because it is the hardest spoken-audio problem there is: several people, moving, in real rooms and locations, kept in sync with cameras. Solving it also produces what voice AI lacks: real speech in real rooms, with a record of who spoke, when, and where.

Nomono will demonstrate the workflow live today at Immersive Warsaw, in a Dolby Atmos cinema. An alpha program with hand-picked immersive producers, educators, and software makers is already under way.

Video caught up. Audio is now the bottleneck.

Immersive video has improved fast. Audio has not kept pace. A typical shoot records an ambisonics sound field plus a lavalier mic on each person, but none of those files say where anyone was. Sound engineers often spend two days per production placing, denoising, and leveling every voice by hand. When a voice sits in the wrong place, viewers sense something is off and immersion is broken.

Automating the realism layer

The Nomono Platform does this groundwork automatically, on the same processing chain behind every Nomono Studio recording. It isolates and cleans each voice to broadcast loudness standards, measures each speaker's position from the ambisonics recording, follows them as they move, and reports who speaks when. Outputs include processed and unprocessed files per mic, stereo and binaural mixes, and spatial audio master files that open directly in DaVinci Resolve or Pro Tools.

The Platform works with third-party gear. At launch it accepts any lavalier kit alongside a Sennheiser AMBEO or Zoom H3-VR ambisonics microphone. No other service automatically tracks speakers in a sound field, and Nomono holds granted patents on both known methods for doing so. Positions arrive as standard ADM metadata, so they can also drive sound design in tools like Sound Particles.

No audio pipeline required

Developers send recordings to a plain HTTPS and JSON API and get finished files back. The MCP server gives the same capabilities to AI agents such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor, so anyone can ask an agent to clean up a full shoot.

“We built this chain for our own hardware and run every Studio recording through it,” said Jimmy Brodd, VP Engineering, Nomono.“Opening it up means any recorder, any lav kit, and any AI agent can use the same engine, and every improvement reaches all of them at once.”

Teaching machines to hear the real world

Through Nomono Labs, the company plans to extend the same engines to post-production tools, archives, and voice-AI products. Most speech models are trained on synthetic data: clean speech with simulated noise and rooms added on top. Real conversations happen in real places, with reflections, overlap, and movement that simulations only approximate, which is why voice assistants still mishear people on busy streets.

Nomono takes a deliberately contrarian position: models built on real-world speech in real-world places will outperform models built on approximations. Its technology captures not just a voice but its room, who spoke when, and where. That structured picture helps devices and AI understand who is speaking and where, with applications from healthcare and robotics to the smart home.

Availability

The Nomono Platform is available now as an alpha program for a limited group of partners, with free processing during the alpha. Pricing will be usage-based and set with alpha partners before commercial launch. Learn more at . API and MCP documentation is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" nomono/doc.

About Nomono

Nomono builds technology that captures and understands spoken audio in the real world. Its products include Sound Capsule, a wearable multi-mic recorder with a built-in ambisonics array, and Nomono Studio, which turns those recordings into broadcast-ready audio. Nomono is based in Oslo, Norway. Learn more at nomono.

Owen Grover

Nomono LLC

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Nomono Launches the Nomono Platform, Opening the Engine Behind Nomono Studio to Developers, Producers, and AI Agents News Provided By Nomono AS November 05, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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