Bomb Threats On European Flights Cause Diversions, Emergency Landings On November 5

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Airlines across Europe reported receiving bomb threats on Thursday, November 5, two days after some 10 European flights were targeted by bomb threats on Tuesday.

An Airbus A320 flying from Dublin to Rome was diverted to the Évreux air base in northern France on November 5 following a bomb alert, the French prime minister's office said.

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France's air force said it had dispatched planes "as soon as the threat was reported".

"The aircraft has been diverted and is being escorted to the Evreux airfield" west of Paris, it added. All 151 passengers and six crew members were moved to safety and bomb disposal teams were working on the aircraft.

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ANSA news agency reported that there were bomb alerts on two flights to Rome and from Milan.

Finnair's spokesperson said that there was a bomb threat on one of their flights from Helsinki to Rome. The spokesperson said that the flight had landed safely despite the threat, having been escorted to Rome by Italian airforce units.

Another Finnair flight from Helsinki, operated by Jettime, on Thursday landed as normal in Vienna after receiving a bomb threat, a spokesperson said.

A flight operated by Polish airline LOT flying from Warsaw landed safely at Brussels Airport following a suspicious report, a source said on Thursday, confirming Belgian media reports. Spokespeople for the airport told Belgian media that no additional security measures were necessary.

The airport did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Three aircraft were forced to land at Bulgarian airports following bomb threats, local media reported on Thursday, citing government ministers.

Two of the aircraft, flying from Copenhagen and Madrid respectively, landed in Sofia, broadcaster bTV reported, citing the interior minister, while NOVA TV cited the transport minister.

A third aircraft, from London, had landed in Plovdiv, the reports said.

Czech police have said that four planes heading to Prague have faced a bomb threat and are preparing for their landing.

The targeting of European flights by bomb threats on Tuesday forced a brief closure of a Warsaw airport and the scrambling of air force planes in Rome.

No explosives were found, despite extensive searches on the ground after the planes all took off and landed safely in different European cities just several hours apart.

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