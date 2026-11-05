Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From Portuguese National Team

The 41-year-old, who has played 234 times for Portugal and scored 146 goals, fell out with national coach Jorge Jesus last month after he refused to use him in a Nations League match and left the team camp.

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