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Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From Portuguese National Team

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From Portuguese National Team


Date: 2026-11-05 06:01:49

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) In an emotional post on Instagram on Thursday, legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from the Portuguese national team.

The 41-year-old, who has played 234 times for Portugal and scored 146 goals, fell out with national coach Jorge Jesus last month after he refused to use him in a Nations League match and left the team camp.

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Khaleej Times

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