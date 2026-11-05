IPRD 2026: Experts Discuss Role Of Regional Navies In Enhancing Maritime Security

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The role of regional navies in enhancing maritime security was in focus during a special session held at the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2026 (IPRD-2026), the Indian Navy's annual apex-level international strategic dialogue, an official said on Thursday.

"A special session titled "Perspectives from the Flag Bridge" focused upon the role of regional navies in enhancing #maritimesecurity and strengthening maritime resilience," an official of the Indian Navy said.

"Featuring four former Chiefs of the #IndianNavy and a former Commander of the @srilanka_navy, this session offered valuable insights into the role of regional navies in strengthening maritime security," the Indian Navy Spokesperson said on social media platform X.

Starting on November 3, the three-day conference organised in association with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF), the Navy's knowledge partner, is examining 'Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific', with particular emphasis on translating scientific advancement and institutional partnerships into practical regional cooperation.

On the second day of the conference, Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office, said that India is aiming to achieve global competitiveness in ocean research and exploration through indigenous capabilities, international cooperation and global co-creation.

Jitendra Singh said that India's approach to scientific missions in recent years has increasingly been based on a mission-mode framework, bringing together multiple departments and institutions rather than confining research to individual Ministries.

He highlighted the growing convergence of ocean sciences, space technology, nuclear science, geology, electronics and robotics in advancing India's maritime and deep-ocean capabilities.

Highlighting India's indigenous capabilities in deep-ocean exploration, the MoS Jitendra Singh said that the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) at Chennai has developed the capability to conduct trials at depths of 5,000 to 6,000 metres in the Central Indian Ocean Basin.

The opening day of IPRD-2026 established the central question of the dialogue: "How the Indo-Pacific can turn scientific knowledge and technological innovation into enduring institutional cooperation, stronger maritime capabilities and shared regional resilience."

The proceedings began with the inaugural address by Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi (Retd), NMF Chairman and former Chief of the Naval Staff. This was followed by a Special address by Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (Retd), National Maritime Security Coordinator.

The first session of IPRD-2026 focused upon the theme, 'Academic Networks, Research, and Human Capital Development'. This session was moderated by Vice-Admiral Sanjay Mahindru (Retd), former Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff, and featured perspectives from France, Indonesia, Japan and Maldives.