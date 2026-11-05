Virat Kohli Birthday: 2010 Tweet Of 'Scoring Lots Of Runs' Resurfaces As Batting Icon Turns 38

The former Indian captain and batting star Virat Kohli turned 38 on Thursday, November 5. Kohli is often regarded as one of the greatest batters of the modern era, known for his ability to chase down targets, earning him the sobriquet 'Chase Master'.

After making his India debut in 2008, Kohli became one of the most successful batters in international cricket, rewriting records across formats and cementing his legacy among the all-time greats. With 28601 runs, including 86 centuries and 149 fifties, at an average of 52.86 in 566 matches, the former Indian captain remains one of cricket's most prolific batters.

Kohli, who is currently part of the India squad for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand, has continued to showcase his enduring class and peak form even at the age of 38.

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Kohli's Old Tweet Goes Viral

As the Indian cricket fraternity celebrates the 38th birthday of Virat Kohli, an archived social media post from 2010 resurfaced, offering a nostalgic glimpse into the early phase of his international career.

Back in 2010, Kohli was a rising star, having won the U19 World Cup as captain in 2008 before making his international debut in August that year in Sri Lanka. On March 16, 2010, the future India captain put out a simple tweet, a straightforward declaration of his willingness to contribute to the team's success.

“Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team.." Kohli wrote at 9:54 am that day.

Looking forward to scoring lots of runs for my Team..

- Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 16, 2010

At the time of posting that viral tweet, Virat Kohli featured in 23 ODIs for Team India and was yet to make T20I and Test debuts. A month after the tweet, the 21-year-old Kohli made his debut in the shortest format of the game during the tour of Zimbabwe in June 2010.

A year later, Kohli became an all-format player after making his Test debut on June 20, 2011, against the West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

How Many Runs Has Virat Kohli Scored Since That Viral Tweet?

Virat Kohli was a rising star, but still at the nascent stage of his international career when he tweeted that simple message. At that time, Kohli featured in 23 ODI matches and scored 847 runs, including 2 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 52.93.

Since that tweet, Kohli has transformed into one of the most prolific run-scorers in the history of the game, adding tens of thousands of runs across all formats. His international career has flourished exceptionally like no other in modern cricket, establishing him as a legendary figure across Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

From that baseline of 847 runs in March 2010, Virat Kohli went on to accumulate 27754 runs, including 84 centuries and 143 fifties, at an average of 52.86 in 543 international matches. The ODI format has been the most dominant for Kohli, having amassed 15,183 runs with 55 centuries and 80 half-centuries.

In T20Is, the former Indian captain aggregated 4188 runs, while he amassed 9230 runs in Tests. Apart from piling up runs, Virat Kohli won three ICC trophies, including the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy, and the 2024 T20 World Cup, alongside multiple ICC Test Maces as captain, underscoring his dominance as a leader and an all-time legend of world cricket.

Virat Kohli also reached the finals of the 2014 T20 World Cup, the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the 2023 and 2025 World Test Championship (WTC), highlighting his central role in keeping India at the absolute pinnacle of world cricket for over a decade.

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