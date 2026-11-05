The 15Th Challenge Cup National College Students' Entrepreneurship Plan Competition Held In Dalian

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organizing Committee of the 15th "Challenge Cup" National College Students' Entrepreneurship Plan Competition

DALIAN, China, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final round of the 15th "Challenge Cup" National College Students' Entrepreneurship Plan Competition was held at Dalian University of Technology from October 30 to November 2.

This year's competition was hosted in Dalian, Liaoning Province, and featured a special competition on industrial upgrading for the revitalization of Northeast China. Drawing on the region's distinctive strengths and local characteristics, the competition encouraged participating students to develop innovative entrepreneurial projects in areas such as green agricultural development, industrial digitalization, the transition to clean energy, the conservation of ecological resources, and international exchanges and cooperation. It brought together promising ideas, projects, and teams of young innovators from across China.

A range of supporting activities, including youth sci-tech innovation study tours, scientific and technological exchanges, dedicated job fairs, and project matchmaking sessions, also took place in Dalian during the competition. These initiatives helped take entrepreneurial projects from the competition stage to the marketplace, facilitate the commercialization of innovation achievements, and inject fresh momentum from young innovators into Liaoning's high-quality development.

The project matchmaking sessions opened up new avenues for young innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs to connect with each other and established a supply-and-demand matchmaking platform that deeply integrates youth-led sci-tech innovation with industrial innovation. These efforts have helped translate high-quality competition entries into real-world applications, empowering industrial upgrading. The event attracted approximately 300 participants, including outstanding project leaders, experienced investors, technology transfer professionals, representatives involved in developing youth-friendly cities, and entrepreneurship service providers. A dedicated matchmaking zone was set up for Dalian's sci-tech innovation projects. To get high-quality projects off the ground at a faster pace, the organizers worked with the Dalian Municipal Science and Technology Bureau and other institutions to conduct two rounds of screening, with a focus on alignment with local industries, willingness to establish operations in Dalian, and requirements for funds and premises. Of these, 52 high-quality projects were handpicked for targeted in-person matchmaking.

This year's competition also launched the "Challenge Cup Creators" youth research community. Bringing together investors, entrepreneurship mentors, technology transfer professionals, and entrepreneurship service providers, the community provides a dedicated online space for regular exchanges and discussions. It also organizes themed matchmaking sessions around emerging industrial trends, integrates online and offline activities, and uses a range of engagement formats to overcome time and space constraints. These efforts will provide sustained impetus for the commercialization of innovation achievements, ensuring that project matchmaking continues well beyond the competition itself.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Liu, Tel: 86-10-63074558