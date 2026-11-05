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WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (The“ISSUER”) (A Public Company Incorporated With Limited Liability In Ireland) NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDMENT IN RESPECT OF A CLASS OF ETP SECURITIES


Date: 2026-11-05 05:46:53

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 5 November 2026

LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(the“ ISSUER”)
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

NOTICE IN RESPECT OF A DAILY SWAP RATE AMENDMENT IN RESPECT OF A CLASS OF ETP SECURITIES

This notice relates to the ETP Securities listed in the table below (the“ Affected Security”) issued pursuant to the Issuer's Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the“ Programme”) and its base prospectus dated 22 April 2026 (the“ Base Prospectus”). Terms used in this notice but not otherwise defined shall have the same meaning ascribed to them in the Base Prospectus.

BNP Paribas acts as Swap Provider for the Affected Security and has agreed with the Issuer to amend the Daily Swap Rate of the Affected Security as set out in the table below. Changes to the Daily Swap Rate are permitted pursuant to the terms of the Swap Provider Agreement and such change is made in accordance with the Conditions of the Affected Security.

The Issuer announces that on and from the date set out below, the Daily Swap Rate for the following Affected Security will be amended as follows (the“ Affected Security Fee Change”):

Name of Affected Security Ticker ISIN Current Daily Swap Rate Daily Swap Rate on and from 10 November 2026
WisdomTree NASDAQ-100 Securities WNAS XS3003325795 0.000600%
0.000556%

The Trustee, the Manager and the Issuer have entered into amendment documents for the Affected Security to effect the Affected Security Fee Change (the“ Affected Security Amendments”). The amended Daily Swap Rate shall apply on and from 10 November 2026.

For further information, please contact: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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