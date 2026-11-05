DREAM OF THE DESERT OPENS BOOKINGS FOR THE WORLD's FIRST ULTRA-LUXURY DESERT JOURNEYS BY TRAIN

Reservations are now open for a collection of journeys through northern Saudi Arabia, with first departures scheduled for October 2027

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- London, 5 November 2026 – Dream of the Desert officially opened reservations yesterday for its ultra-luxury rail journeys through northern Saudi Arabia, with the first commercial departures scheduled for October 2027. Announced at World Travel Market London, the sales opening allows international travellers and travel advisors to book from the first available departure dates.The world's first ultra-luxury desert journeys by train, and The Kingdom's first of its kind, introduces a new way to experience Saudi Arabia, seamlessly connecting life on board with carefully curated encounters across the destinations it explores. Each journey is shaped by the Kingdom's extraordinary landscapes, cultural heritage and living traditions, with a sense of discovery and hospitality that extends far beyond the train itself.Departing from Riyadh, Dream of the Desert will take guests into northern Saudi Arabia, travelling through regions whose natural beauty and historical significance remain largely unfamiliar to international visitors. Ancient settlements, mountain landscapes and desert expanses provide the setting for journeys designed to reveal the many dimensions of the Kingdom, with experiences extending beyond the railway into the places and communities along its route.Throughout the journey, the train offers an intimate and highly personalised world of its own. In its first phase, Dream of the Desert will feature 24 Suite Cabins, a dedicated Restaurant Carriage and a Majlis Carriage inspired by Saudi Arabia's tradition of gathering and hospitality.Guests move effortlessly between the privacy of their suites, refined dining and time spent in the Majlis, supported by personalised service and a culinary experience shaped by the flavours and traditions of the Kingdom. The result is a distinctly Saudi expression of luxury rail, where life onboard is as memorable as the destinations themselves.Ageel Al-Shaibani, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority said, " Dream of the Desert is another important milestone in Saudi's tourism journey, bringing together our rich heritage, extraordinary landscapes and world-class hospitality in an entirely new travel experience. Through the world's first ultra-luxury desert journeys by train, we are bringing Saudi's northern regions to broader global audiences and showcasing the diversity of its destinations and experiences. As Saudi continues to invest in world-class tourism destinations and expand its appeal on the international stage, we invite our global travel trade partners to be among the first to discover these opportunities and bring them to travellers around the world.”“Opening reservations marks an important new stage for Dream of the Desert and for the close collaboration we continue to advance with the Saudi Tourism Authority and our partners in support of the Kingdom's tourism ambitions,” said Raffaele Breschi, CEO of Arsenale International and General Manager of Dream of the Desert.“We are not simply creating a train journey; we are building a new way to experience Saudi Arabia, connecting rail, hospitality, culture and destination discovery into one carefully orchestrated experience. It reflects our long-term commitment to the Kingdom and to the regions we will explore, while contributing to the continued evolution of its tourism offering. We look forward to welcoming our first travellers in October 2027.”.The inaugural collection introduces two distinctive journeys, The Desert Kingdoms and Shadows of Aja, each offering a different perspective on Saudi Arabia's landscapes, heritage and living traditions. Both combine the intimacy of luxury rail travel with carefully curated experiences beyond the train, created exclusively for Dream of the Desert guests, from historic sites transformed after dark and private wilderness escapes to cultural encounters, astronomy and destination dining.The Desert Kingdoms, a four-day, three-night journey, takes guests on a rediscovery of Al Jouf and Hail, explores the stories, landscapes and living traditions that have shaped northern Arabia. At Dumat Al-Jandal, Legends of Marid Gala Dinner and Signature Show, transforms the historic castle into an immersive world of storytelling, music, light and a theatrical performance, culminating in an intimate candlelit gala dinner inspired by the flavours and culinary traditions of Al Jouf. The journey continues into the Aja Mountains for a private Wilderness Escape among dramatic red and purple granite peaks, where Arabian horses, local hosts, poetry, music, fire and storytelling bring the traditions of Hail to life.Shadows of Aja, a three- day, two- night journey through Hail and Al Qassim, takes guests into the wilder side of northern Arabia. During the Aja Mountains Wilderness Escape, guests travel by 4x4 into a private desert setting where mountain exploration, Arabian horses, Saudi riders, storytelling, art and music unfold across the landscape. As night falls, dinner is served beneath the open sky before specialist astronomers reveal the celestial stories and navigation traditions that once guided travellers across Arabia.The journey continues to Al Qassim, where, beneath the date palms, encounters with farmers, artisans and storytellers culminate in The Oasis Table, an immersive farm-to-table experience built around regional produce, Saudi coffee, dates, live cooking and local traditions. Seasonally, the journey may also extend to the striking white salt landscapes of Al-Awshaziyah.The collection will soon expand with a dedicated journey to AlUla, opening a new chapter in the Dream of the Desert story. Further details of this journey, conceived around rare access, cultural immersion and exceptional encounters, will be revealed soon.Dream of the Desert will also offer exclusive private journeys, from a single extraordinary day to an immersive overnight escape or a multi-day journey across the Kingdom. The Signature Escape offers a one-day private experience, while The Desert Odyssey unfolds over two days and one night in the Aja Mountains. Guests may also reserve private departures of The Desert Kingdoms and Shadows of Aja, with dining, entertainment, cultural discovery, wellness and destination experiences shaped around the occasion.The inaugural season is now available to book, with travellers and international travel advisors able to select from the first departure dates.Journey prices start from SAR 86,250 (GBP 17,250/ USD 22,997) per couple, per suite, for a two-night journey, inclusive of VAT, private suite cabin, onboard and offboard dining and all signature experiences.Full details and bookings are available at .Contact: Brazen MENA |...

ALEXANDRIA HALL

BRAZEN MENA

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DREAM OF THE DESERT OPENS BOOKINGS FOR THE WORLD'S FIRST ULTRA-LUXURY DESERT JOURNEYS BY TRAIN News Provided By BRAZEN MENA November 05, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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