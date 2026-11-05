RINA Signs €11M Contract With Petrobras For Subsea Engineering And Decommissioning Services

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Project strengthens the company's role in asset integrity and lifecycle management studies for offshore infrastructure in Brazil.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RINA, the global inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational group, has signed a three-year €11 million contract with Petrobras to support initiatives related to the integrity and decommissioning of subsea systems. The project will involve engineering analyses and technical assessments designed to support decision-making on the management and planning of interventions in offshore infrastructure.The scope includes studies and analyses focused on the integrity, reliability and maintenance of subsea systems, supporting the evaluation of different operational scenarios throughout the lifecycle of these assets. Key activities include integrity assessments of pipelines and risers, reliability studies (such as FMEA/FMECA and RAM), asset life extension evaluations, and the development of technical studies for subsea decommissioning projects.The project is aligned with Petrobras' initiatives aimed at ensuring the safe and efficient lifecycle management of its offshore assets. The objective is to support both the safe continuation of operations in active units and the responsible planning of interventions and decommissioning activities for structures that have reached the end of their operational lifecycle.“Projects related to the integrity and decommissioning of subsea systems require robust technical analysis and deep offshore engineering expertise. In this partnership with Petrobras, our role is to provide specialized assessments that support safe and well-informed decisions throughout the lifecycle of these assets,” said Marcell Chiarelli, LATAM Executive Commercial Management Director at RINA.The initiative further strengthens collaboration between RINA and Petrobras in strategic offshore engineering areas. By supporting studies and analyses related to the lifecycle management of subsea infrastructure, the project also aligns with RINA's strategy to expand its involvement in complex engineering initiatives in Brazil's oil and gas sector.The contract provides for the mobilization of up to 83 professionals, including engineers and specialized technicians, approximately 45 of whom are highly qualified specialists already part of RINA's team. The workforce may be expanded over the course of the contract as project requirements evolve.************************************************************************************************************************RINA, a leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2025 of over 1 billion euros, over 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards.ContactsGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876...Paolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618...Victoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731...

Victoria Silvestri

RINA

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RINA signs €11M contract with Petrobras for subsea engineering and decommissioning services News Provided By BCM Public Relations November 05, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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