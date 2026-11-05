Geekyants To Showcase AI-Powered Financial Product Engineering At SFF 2026

GeekyAnts will exhibit at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, November 18–20, at Booth 4G34, Hall 4, Singapore EXPO.

GeekyAnts will discuss AI governance and financial product engineering at Singapore FinTech Festival 2026, November 18–20, Booth 4G34, Hall 4.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- GeekyAnts will exhibit at Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026 from November 18 to 20 at Singapore EXPO, as financial institutions assess how to translate evolving artificial intelligence governance expectations into operational controls. Kunal Kumar, Chief Revenue Officer at GeekyAnts, will represent the company alongside its team at Booth 4G34 in Hall 4.

The company's participation will focus on the engineering decisions involved in developing and modernizing financial products, including AI evaluation, systems integration, security, application performance, and operational monitoring.

The event follows the Monetary Authority of Singapore 's October 7, 2026 issuance of its Guidelines on Artificial Intelligence Risk Management for Financial Institutions. The guidelines establish supervisory expectations for managing AI risks at enterprise and individual use-case levels, with approaches proportionate to the nature, scale, and potential impact of AI use.

MAS identifies clear accountability, risk assessment, data governance, testing, human oversight, cybersecurity, monitoring, and change management among the relevant controls. Financial institutions also remain accountable for AI used in their services when external providers develop or operate the technology.

The guidelines take effect on October 7, 2027. Institutions may implement them in phases, meeting expectations in Sections 3 and 4 from that date and those in Sections 5 and 6 by October 7, 2028. The implementation schedule places governance preparation alongside decisions about technology architecture, vendors, and deployment.

For teams introducing AI into financial applications, those decisions extend beyond selecting a model. They include determining which information a system can access, how outputs are evaluated, when human review is necessary, and how unexpected behavior is investigated.

A lending application using AI to process documents, for example, needs defined data permissions and procedures for reviewing exceptions. A payment application connected to identity verification, fraud screening, and settlement services requires testing across those dependencies and operational records that support investigation when an error occurs.

GeekyAnts plans to engage with festival attendees on these implementation questions through its banking, financial services, and insurance engineering practice. Its capabilities cover digital banking, payments and wallets, lending, insurance technology, regulatory technology, and AI-powered financial applications.

SFF 2026 is organized by MAS and the Global Finance & Technology Network, in collaboration with The Association of Banks in Singapore. Its theme, 'The Coming Rewiring of the Financial System: New Risks. New Rules. New Growth.', examines technology, geoeconomics, capital, talent, and policy.

GeekyAnts' Singapore participation follows its attendance as a Bronze Partner and exhibitor at Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai. During discussions at that event, Kumar said that“regulation and compliance will be as important as innovation.”

At SFF 2026, Kumar and the GeekyAnts team will be available at Booth 4G34, Hall 4, to discuss financial product development, AI adoption, technology architecture, and integration requirements.

About GeekyAnts

GeekyAnts is an AI-powered digital product engineering and consulting company with teams in the United States, India, and the United Kingdom. Its services include software development, AI engineering, enterprise modernization, cloud engineering, systems integration, UI/UX design, and quality assurance. The company supports organizations across architecture, development, testing, deployment, and ongoing software maintenance.

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GeekyAnts

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GeekyAnts to Showcase AI-Powered Financial Product Engineering at SFF 2026 News Provided By GeekyAnts November 05, 2026, 10:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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