Alia Bhatt Shares Ranbir's Precious BTS Moments With Raha During 'Ramayana'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt treated the netizens to some precious BTS moments of Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha during the shoot of 'Ramayana', which reached the cinema halls on Thursday.

The primary picture in the post showed Ranbir posing as Ram, with what seemed to be a jungle in the background. The 'Animal' actor is kissing little Raha on the forehead in the sweet pic. This is followed by another photo of Raha lovingly holding on to dad Ranbir. Raha's face was covered with a white heart emoji in both the photographs.

Expressing her pride for Ranbir, Alia wrote on her official Instagram handle, "You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her (Red heart emoji) so proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies (Sparkles emoji) (sic)."

"some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them (Folded Hands, red heart, Sun and Dizzy emoticon)," she went on to add.

Talking about Alia and Ranbir's love journey, after dating for a few years, the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home in April 2022. These two welcomed their daughter, Raha, on 6 November 2022.

Many from the film fraternity used social media to congratulate team 'Ramayana' on the release.

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared on the photo-sharing app, "RAMAYANA..... a story immersed in our cultural veins... a story generations have grown up on... a story that is an embodiment of Values, traditions and pure humanity....You have read it, seen it, told it... and YET to be BLOWN away by its cinematic adaptation is no short of a Miracle! I salute, I applaud and I have the deepest respect for each and every team member of Ramayana.... All of us can dream it... they actually went out and achieved it!!!! (sic)"