Kirit Somaiya Urges BMC To Curb Open Animal Slaughter During Bakri Eid

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, in a letter to the Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Bhide, has demanded strict guidelines and enforcement of bans on the open and illegal slaughter of animals in residential areas, societies, and open spaces during Bakri Eid.

In the letter dated November 4, Somaiya stated that he has been following up on this issue with the municipal corporation for the past two years.

He highlighted that animals are frequently slaughtered illegally in open spaces, housing societies, chawls, public squares, and streets.

Somaiya specifically pointed out that open slaughters routinely take place in areas such as Shivaji Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, Kurla, Malwani, Byculla, Bhendi Bazaar, Vikhroli Park Site, Ghatkopar (West), Mumbadevi, and Goldeval.

He alleged that municipal officials often ignore complaints from local residents and respond with irresponsible or negligent circulars.

He noted that open slaughters cannot be permitted in residential housing societies and chawls.

He suggested that if members of the Muslim community wish to perform sacrifices for religious rituals, the municipal corporation should arrange designated stalls, shops, or spaces within nearby markets rather than permitting open-air slaughter.

He emphasised that there is no scarcity of market spaces near residential localities across Mumbai to facilitate alternative arrangements.

Somaiya further claimed that certain individuals deliberately carry out open slaughter and issue threats to intimidate Hindus, calling for strict police action against such acts.

He also urged the civic body to launch public awareness campaigns-involving religious leaders and artists from the Muslim community-to propagate that open-air slaughtering of animals during Bakri Eid will not be permitted.

He appealed to the Municipal Commissioner to review existing regulations and ensure their strict enforcement to curb environmental pollution, foul water runoff, blood discharge, and intimidation in residential localities.

Taking to social media platform X, Somaiya publicly shared details of his letter, calling for urgent administrative measures to prevent urban filth, environmental pollution, and animal cruelty resulting from unauthorized open-air sacrifices.

"Goats cannot be slaughtered in residential complexes, housing societies, and chawls on the occasion of Bakri Eid," Somaiya stated, adding that "I have requested the Mumbai Mayor, BMC, and Police Commissioner. We will NOT allow open slaughter in the name of religious ceremony."

Somaiya in his social media post, also called on prominent Bollywood personalities and public figures-specifically naming actors Diya Mirza, Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Shabana Azmi-asking civic authorities and citizens to issue public appeals raising awareness against pollution, filth, and cruelty associated with non-standardized animal slaughter during festival celebrations.