Telangana Sanctions Rs 88 Cr For Building Community Centres For 38 Backward Class Associations

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 5 (IANS) The Chief Minister Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government has sanctioned Rs.88.50 crore for construction of 'Atma Gaurava Bhavans' for 38 associations for Backward Classes in Hyderabad.

Government Orders, sanctioning funds for the construction of community centres called 'Atma Gaurava Bhavans (self-respect buildings)' were issued on Thursday.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar handed over the official Government Orders documents to representatives from various caste associations.

The Congress government has launched a novel initiative for constructing buildings for all castes, aimed at their social, cultural and educational uplift.

Minister Prabhakar stated that, following the directives of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and instructions from Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, the construction of 'Atma Gaurava Bhavans' for Backward Class caste associations is being accelerated.

He explained that although land had been allocated previously, construction could not proceed due to certain administrative and technical issues. These hurdles have now been resolved with the cooperation of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

He noted that the allocated land has been developed with layouts following a "ready-to-construct" approach, making the sites immediately suitable for building. With the government having now sanctioned the necessary funds, he urged the caste associations to commence construction work without any further delay.

He emphasised that the Congress government had a firm commitment to ensure construction of these buildings and make them accessible to the BC community. He stated that the goal was to complete the projects within one year, or within a timeframe determined by the specific requirements of each construction site.

He further assured that all necessary construction permits would be facilitated through coordination between the Engineering Department and the HMDA, utilising a "single-window" clearance system to avoid any delays. Additionally, he mentioned that the BC Welfare Department will conduct monthly reviews of the construction progress and obtain regular status reports.

The minister clarified that there was no truth in reports suggesting the government intends to reclaim plots allocated to BC caste associations. He emphasised that these plots are assets belonging to the weaker sections and that no government-including the current Congress administration-would ever reclaim them. He assured that the government remains committed to protecting these lands.

The minister noted that the respective community associations bear the responsibility of completing building construction within the stipulated timeframe using the allocated funds. He warned that if there are delays, the representatives of the concerned associations will be held accountable, and the government will take necessary measures to ensure the completion of the projects.

Ponnam Prabhakar suggested allotment of a five-acre plot in Hyderabad for the construction of a comprehensive 'BC Bhavan,' which would serve as a shared space for all BC communities to organise birth anniversary commemorations, meetings, and various social events.