Rajasthan Man Crushes Wife Under Pick-Up Vehicle After Row Over Selling Cow, Confesses To Cops

A 56-year-old man allegedly crushed his wife under his pick-up vehicle following an argument over selling a cow in Rajasthan's Sikar district. The accused reportedly drove over his wife in a fit of rage before walking into a police station and confessing to the crime.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening in Kolida village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Jeenmata police station. The accused, identified as Chunnilal Kumawat, allegedly killed his 52-year-old wife, Chunki Devi, by running his pick-up vehicle over her.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar Meena, the couple had a heated argument after Chunnilal expressed his intention to sell a cow. However, Chunki Devi strongly opposed the decision, triggering a confrontation between the two.

Enraged by his wife's objection, Chunnilal allegedly got behind the wheel of his pick-up vehicle and deliberately ran her over at a location around 100 metres from their house.

The accused reportedly walked straight into the local police station after the incident and confessed to killing his wife, leaving police to investigate.

Police have arrested Chunnilal and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

Preliminary findings suggest that financial distress may have contributed to the frequent domestic conflicts. According to the SHO, the accused was reportedly burdened with debts of nearly Rs 15 lakh and often quarrelled with family members over money.