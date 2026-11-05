Deepti, Sutherland, Sobhana Nominated For ICC Women's Player Of The Month Award

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Nov 5 (IANS) India's off-spin bowling all-rounder Deepti Sharma, Australia's seam-bowling all-rounder Annabel Sutherland and Bangladesh batter Sobhana Mostary have been shortlisted for the ICC Women's Player of the Month award for October 2026.

Deepti makes a strong case to win the monthly honour after shining with both bat and ball as India got 3-0 ODI and T20I wins over Zimbabwe at home. The 29-year-old's standout show came in the second ODI at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

She struck an unbeaten 106, her second ODI hundred after she first hit one in 2017, and picked up three wickets as India won by 121 runs to seal the three-match series. It was the only time she batted in the series, and Deepti finished with five wickets at an economy rate of 3.42 as India completed a 3-0 sweep.

In the T20Is in Raipur, that came before the ODIs, Deepti again batted just once. She made 49 off 37 balls in the series opener at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium and picked two wickets as India won that series too.

On the other hand, Sobhana scripted history in Brisbane, where her 118 off 134 balls in the second ODI against Australia became the highest individual score by a Bangladesh woman in the 50-over format. She struck 18 boundaries in the knock, which took Bangladesh to 220/6 in their 50 overs.

The effort was not enough to prevent a defeat, and Bangladesh went on to lose the series 3-0. Sobhana, however, ended with 129 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 73.71.

Meanwhile, Annabel was on the other side of that series and made a big contribution. In the series opener in Brisbane, she took 4-30 and then made an unbeaten 25 as Australia cruised to a seven-wicket win.

The 25-year-old saved her best batting for the final game - hitting an unbeaten 74, and also picked up two wickets in that match. She finished the series with 99 runs at a strike rate of 132 and six wickets at an economy of 4.12. Annabel ended the month with 19 runs and a wicket in the T20Is against New Zealand.