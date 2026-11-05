From Scientific Discovery To Coexistence: Ya'an Offers A Comprehensive Model For Giant Panda Conservation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ya'an Municipal People's Government

YA'AN, China, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Dialogue on Science-based Conservation and Cultural Exchange for Giant Pandas and Golden Snub-Nosed Monkeys opened on November 4 in Ya'an, Sichuan Province, China. Co-hosted by the China Wildlife Conservation Association, the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda, and the Ya'an Municipal People's Government, among other organizations, the dialogue took place on the sidelines of the Global Panda Partners Conference 2026. As the site of the giant panda's first scientific discovery and the origin of its type specimen, Ya'an leveraged this international platform to showcase China's achievements in giant panda conservation, ecological governance, and cultural revitalization.

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As a major event at one of the conference's sub-venues, the dialogue brought together representatives of international organizations, experts in ecological conservation, city managers, and industry practitioners. Participating experts and scholars held in-depth discussions on scientific topics, including improving the quality of captive populations, rejuvenating small wild populations through reintroduction and rewilding, and establishing legal safeguards under the Law of the People's Republic of China on National Parks. Together, they unveiled the "Share Compelling Panda Stories, Unite Conservation Efforts - An Initiative for Public Participation in Giant Panda Conservation", which calls for stronger transboundary cooperation in conservation.

During the event, participants paid a visit to the Bifengxia Panda Base of the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda in Ya'an. As a major facility in China for giant panda breeding and reintroduction research, the base undertakes such core functions as captive population management and rewilding training. Guests observed the living conditions of captive giant pandas and engaged in in-depth discussions with frontline conservation workers on the details of rewilding and reintroduction training, as well as the management of genetic diversity within panda populations.

The field visit to frontline giant panda conservation sites gave participants a clearer understanding of Ya'an's irreplaceable role in global giant panda conservation. In 1869, the giant panda was first scientifically discovered in Baoxing County, Ya'an, where its type specimen was named, making Baoxing widely recognized as the birthplace of giant panda culture. Official figures show that 5,936 square kilometers of Ya'an's territory fall within the Giant Panda National Park, accounting for 27% of the park's total area. The region is home to 340 wild giant pandas, and over 80% of the world's captive giant pandas trace their genetic lineage back to this region.

As a vital ecological barrier in the upper reaches of China's Yangtze River, Ya'an not only safeguards giant pandas but also - as one of the world's 25 biodiversity hotspots - provides a habitat for numerous species, including the Sichuan golden snub-nosed monkey, Chinese monal, Sichuan takin, and Chinese dove tree.

These figures reflect Ya'an's long-term investment in ecological restoration. The city has established multiple ecological corridors spanning administrative boundaries and restored a cumulative 180,000 mu (roughly 12,000 hectares) of giant panda habitat, reconnecting previously isolated wild panda populations and facilitating their dispersal and genetic exchange. Ya'an has also developed an integrated "space-air-ground-human" smart monitoring system and implemented rescue conservation measures for wild plants endemic to Sichuan with extremely small populations, including Cystoathyrium chinense and Magnolia sinensis, thereby enhancing the authenticity and integrity of regional ecosystems.

Building on its ecological strengths, Ya'an continues to push forward the green transition of local specialty industries, including tea and traditional Chinese medicinal herbs. Leveraging the giant panda IP, it also seeks to drive the integration of culture and tourism, exploring ways to convert ecological value into economic value. A number of panda-themed ecological communities, including Dengchigou in Baoxing County and Longcanggou in Yingjing County, have developed into established tourist destinations. These initiatives have engaged local residents in ecological stewardship and cultural tourism services, fostering a mutually reinforcing relationship between ecological protection and improved livelihoods.

Several international guests noted that the field visits had given them a clear picture of China's long-term investment in giant panda conservation and the tangible results thereof. As global biodiversity conservation confronts mounting challenges, Ya'an's experience offers a compelling real-world example of how people and nature can coexist in harmony.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Lyu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.