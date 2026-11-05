Wasabicard Joins University Of Macau Stablecoin Policy Roundtable, Engages With Scholars From Tsinghua University And Other Institutions On Cross-Border Payments And Regulation









SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasabiCard Co-founder and CEO Ray Yang recently delivered a presentation at the Roundtable on Stablecoin Policy and Payments, organised by the University of Macau's Institute of Global and Public Affairs (IGPA.) He shared the company's experience in connecting stablecoin funding with everyday commercial payments and discussed the practical requirements for cross-border applications.

Held at the university's Faculty of Social Sciences, the roundtable examined stablecoin regulation, business applications and regional cooperation. The programme combined presentations, expert commentary and discussions on policy, investment and cross-regional payment development, followed by a preview of a planned stablecoin white paper.

The event brought together university researchers, banking and investment professionals, payment technology businesses and industry association representatives. Participants included Gao Yuning, Associate Dean of Tsinghua University's School of Public Policy and Management, scholars from the University of Macau, and industry participants affiliated with Macau International Bank, Hashport, the Japan Blockchain Association, AZDAG, NEO and Grandis Capital.

Practical Payments as a Reference for Policy Research

Yang's presentation focused on how stablecoins can become more useful to businesses and individuals in real commercial settings.

Stablecoins have demonstrated their value in cross-border transfers and blockchain settlement. Their wider use depends on connections with the financial services people and businesses already rely on, including card networks, bank accounts and local payment channels.

Yang discussed these connections through use cases such as corporate spending, global payroll, supplier payments and cross-border settlement. He highlighted how practical payment operations can provide researchers and policymakers with examples of customer needs, transaction risks and the responsibilities of different service providers.

“The compliant development of stablecoins needs practical applications alongside clear rules,” said Yang.“Making stablecoins usable as everyday payment tools responds to market demand and gives regulators real business examples for assessing their impact.”

WasabiCard provides payment infrastructure that connects stablecoin funding with global and white-label card issuing, payouts and supported settlement routes. Eligible enterprises and fintech platforms can integrate virtual and physical cards into their own products, with bulk issuance, configurable spending controls and transaction tracking.

These services involve identity and business verification, assessment of funding sources and ongoing transaction monitoring. WasabiCard incorporates KYC, KYB, KYT and AML controls across relevant stages, with requirements and responsibilities determined by the market, product and partner arrangements.

The presentation contributed an industry perspective to the roundtable's policy discussions, showing how regulatory requirements interact with the day-to-day delivery of payment services.

Regional Cooperation and Macau's Role

Yang also called for continued dialogue across Asian markets on stablecoin payment applications.

Cross-border payments involve multiple jurisdictions, financial institutions and payment networks. Businesses need to understand the requirements at each stage, including how funds are accepted, how recipients are verified and how transactions are processed and recorded. Policy exchanges and coordination on operating standards can help clarify these responsibilities.

Yang highlighted Macau's potential to facilitate such discussions through its connections with Portuguese-speaking markets and other Asian economies, together with the research capacity of its universities.

The roundtable provided a forum for participants with different academic and commercial backgrounds to compare perspectives. Research can help explain policy differences across markets, while payment businesses can share the implementation challenges that arise in actual transactions.

WasabiCard will continue contributing its experience in card issuing and enterprise payments to discussions on stablecoin applications and cross-border commerce.

About WasabiCard

WasabiCard is a global payment infrastructure platform enabling enterprises, fintechs, and internet-native businesses to issue cards, distribute payouts, and manage cross-border payments through stablecoin-powered financial infrastructure. Its platform supports global card issuing, multi-currency settlement, stablecoin funding, and embedded payment capabilities designed for modern global commerce. WasabiCard powers payment use cases across media buying, SaaS subscriptions, global payroll, treasury management, and digital financial applications.

Follow WasabiCard on and LinkedI for the latest updates on product developments, partnerships, and insights into the future of stablecoin-powered payments.

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