Woman Dances To Bollywood Song For Foreign Guest At Office, Viral Video Sparks Debate WATCH

Social media users have been debating a video of a woman dancing to a Bollywood song in front of a foreign visitor at her place of employment. Some have questioned the woman's professionalism, while others have justified her act as part of a joyous celebration.

The employee was seen dancing to the 2015 song Shakira from the movie Welcome 2 Karachi while wearing a yellow saree in the video. As she performed, her coworkers in festive attire stood in the background, applauding and shouting. A foreign woman seated in front of the employee was seen recording the performance. Several social media accounts claimed that she was the employee's“American boss.”

Watch Viral Video

Dancing in front for foreign bosses...even when its not their actual work.

They can't cook food for their families at home and call it unpaid labour.

The Forgotten 'Man' ‍⚖️ (@SamSiff) November 5, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

Social media users expressed their ideas and opinions about X as the video gained popularity. A number of users questioned the custom of welcome foreign visitors with song and dance at work and mainly criticized the employee's performance.

“Aren't they embarrassed to do this at the workplace? Don't they have any self-respect? Have you ever seen foreign women dancing in front of their employers,” an X user asked.

Another criticised the company's conduct, saying,“The concerned corporate seems to have no standards of business conduct. Showcasing an Indian programme is good, but the choice of music, attire and performance matters. This was a pathetic show by the HR department.”

One of the users called for a balance between hospitality and professionalism:“This has to stop. Treat guests with respect, but don't cross the line.”

Others questioned what they described as a culture of seeking approval from foreign clients and bosses:“Indians should come out of this slave-like mentality of pampering others and start innovating.”

Meanwhile, several users pushed back against the criticism, arguing that the video was being taken out of context.