Diwali Rangoli Designs 2026: 5 Beautiful Patterns To Brighten Up Your Home This Festive Season

Welcome Diwali 2026 with beautiful rangoli designs that add colour and festive charm to your home. Explore five creative patterns inspired by traditional motifs, flowers and diyas.

A floral rangoli is a timeless choice for Diwali celebrations. Combine colourful petals with intricate patterns to create a welcoming entrance. Add a few diyas around the design for a warm festive glow.

A lotus rangoli adds a traditional and graceful element to festive home décor. Create layered petals using pink, white, yellow and red rangoli colours. A diya or decorative motif in the centre can complete the look.

A peacock-inspired rangoli can bring an artistic touch to your Diwali decorations. Use vibrant blues, greens and contrasting colours to recreate the bird's beautiful feathers. Fine detailing and decorative borders can make the design stand out.

Make diyas the centrepiece of your festive rangoli this Diwali. Use bright shades of yellow, orange, red and pink to create a radiant lamp-inspired pattern. Place real earthen lamps around it to enhance the festive appeal.

Geometric rangoli patterns are ideal for those who love neat and symmetrical designs. Combine circles, triangles, squares and colourful borders to create an eye-catching layout. Use contrasting shades to make every shape stand out.