Premier League: Arsenal Look To Extend Winning Run Emery Set For Milestone In Matchweek 10

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Arsenal will look to extend their impressive home record when they host promoted Hull City, while Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is set to reach a significant milestone as the 2026/27 Premier League season enters Matchweek 10.

Emery will take charge of his 200th Premier League game when Aston Villa travel to face Manchester United, who are enduring a difficult run of form with seven consecutive league matches without a win. The Spaniard will become the fifth manager from his country to reach the milestone after Rafael Benitez, Roberto Martinez, Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta as compiled by Jio Star.

Arsenal, meanwhile, head into their fixture against Hull with the league's strongest defensive record. The Gunners have conceded just five goals, kept six clean sheets and faced only 24 shots on target this season.

Mikel Arteta's side have won their last seven home league matches and are unbeaten in their last 17 home games against promoted teams. Hull, who will be playing their 200th Premier League match, have gone seven games without a victory.

Bournemouth forward Evanilson will also have an opportunity to create history when his side take on Ipswich Town. The Brazilian has scored in each of his last four Premier League appearances and could become the first Bournemouth player to find the net in five consecutive matches in the competition. He has registered eight goal involvements, including four goals and four assists, in nine league appearances this season.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will aim to end their seven-game winless streak when they welcome Aston Villa. United have managed just one victory in nine league matches this season and are one of only two teams yet to keep a clean sheet, alongside Ipswich Town. However, they have lost only two of their 31 Premier League home meetings against Villa.

Manchester City will look to bounce back from consecutive league defeats when they visit Nottingham Forest. Forest have struggled in front of goal despite registering the second-highest number of shots in the league, having scored just six goals. They are also winless in their last six home league matches.

Liverpool will travel to face Crystal Palace, who ended a 10-game winless home run against the Reds with a 2-1 victory at Selhurst Park last season. Liverpool, however, have won their last three away league matches.

Tottenham Hotspur will look to extend their winning run to four matches when they visit Leeds United. Leeds have taken just five points from their last 13 league meetings against Spurs but are unbeaten in their last eight home league games.

In other fixtures, Everton hosts Coventry City, Fulham takes on Newcastle United, and Brighton and Hove Albion face Brentford, while Sunderland welcomes Chelsea.

Brighton have scored a league-high 24 goals this season, while Brentford remain the only team to have scored in every Premier League match. Sunderland, meanwhile, will look to end their three-game run without a home goal when they face Chelsea.