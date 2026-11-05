Sharjah Residents Can Now Get Damage Proof Certificate Right After Fire Is Put Out

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah has announced a new service for those affected by house fires inside the emirate to document all the damages sustained.

Launched by the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the 'damage status proof certificate' service will allow affected people to obtain a digital certificate free of charge immediately after the fire is extinguished.

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Through the new online service, tenants and homeowners will no longer have to submit a request or visit an authority to get the certificate.

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The certificate allows affected parties to document the damages and facilitate procedures for the affected families. It also helps in filing insurance claims and structural restoration after damage.

When lodging the request online, residents will generally need to provide:

A valid Emirates ID or unified number. The registered mobile number associated with the property owner or tenant. Incident details (date of the fire, location, and the Civil Defence incident report reference number provided by the team that responded to the site).

Earlier this year, the emirate said it would set up a committee to control and remove violations, and reduce fire risk in commercial and industrial warehouses.

The committee said it would conduct comprehensive inspection tours in all warehouses to assess the extent of compliance of the facilities with safety and safety standards.

Preventive measures are being implemented to reduce the incidence and recurrence of fires, including imposing severe penalties on those who do not comply with preventive standards and storing hazardous and flammable substances.

Last year, the authority said it was exploring ways to minimise fire mishaps and disasters by deploying advanced technologies in buildings in the emirate. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be key in making structures more resilient to such risks.

Since the first quarter of 2025, Sharjah has been using drone technology to deal with fires in high-rise buildings.

The drone is equipped with a thermal camera that helps firefighting teams determine the source and intensity of heat and its concentration, especially in areas with large spaces, which gives firefighting teams the ability to make important decisions quickly to control the incident.

The drone, which weighs 27kg, can be operated by battery or electricity, and can operate for 12 continuous hours. It is also equipped with night lights, heat sensors and a parachute system for emergency landing in the event of a malfunction, which prevents the drone from colliding with the ground.

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