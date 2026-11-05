SKF India (Industrial) Limited Announces Financial Results For Q1 FY2026-27
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pune, November 05, 2026: SKF India (Industrial) Limited (NSE: SKFINDUS | BSE: 544572), India's leading technology and solutions provider of bearings and units, condition monitoring, and services, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.
During this quarter, SKF India (Industrial) Limited reported revenue from operations of Rs. 10,428.6 million with profit before tax at Rs. 1,343.7 million, demonstrating continued execution strength against a backdrop of healthy industrial demand and steadfast operational efficiency.
Sujeeth Pai, MD, SKF India (Industrial) Limited, said, "Our Q2 performance reflects strong industrial demand and disciplined execution of our strategy. Revenue grew 7.4% sequentially to Rs. 10,428.6 million, while PBT increased 54.6%, strengthening PBT margin to 12.9%.
Customer proximity, deeper localisation and application-led innovation remain our priorities for sustaining profitable growth. Looking ahead, our ambition is to enable a more reliable, efficient and competitive Indian industry, creating lasting value for customers and shareholders.
India's industrial and infrastructure story is in its early chapters, and SKF India (Industrial) is built to grow with it."
STRATEGIC OUTLOOK
SKF India (Industrial)'s long-term direction is to align its manufacturing footprint and technology capabilities with the evolving needs of India's industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its planned investments, including the 'Factory of the Future' in Pune, anchor this approach, supporting the company's growth ambitions beyond the current financial year. As a focused industrial business, SKF aims to build a stronger foundation for sustained revenue growth and long-term margin expansion.
About SKF
Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2025 were SEK 91,583 million and the number of employees was 37,271.
During this quarter, SKF India (Industrial) Limited reported revenue from operations of Rs. 10,428.6 million with profit before tax at Rs. 1,343.7 million, demonstrating continued execution strength against a backdrop of healthy industrial demand and steadfast operational efficiency.
Sujeeth Pai, MD, SKF India (Industrial) Limited, said, "Our Q2 performance reflects strong industrial demand and disciplined execution of our strategy. Revenue grew 7.4% sequentially to Rs. 10,428.6 million, while PBT increased 54.6%, strengthening PBT margin to 12.9%.
Customer proximity, deeper localisation and application-led innovation remain our priorities for sustaining profitable growth. Looking ahead, our ambition is to enable a more reliable, efficient and competitive Indian industry, creating lasting value for customers and shareholders.
India's industrial and infrastructure story is in its early chapters, and SKF India (Industrial) is built to grow with it."
STRATEGIC OUTLOOK
SKF India (Industrial)'s long-term direction is to align its manufacturing footprint and technology capabilities with the evolving needs of India's industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its planned investments, including the 'Factory of the Future' in Pune, anchor this approach, supporting the company's growth ambitions beyond the current financial year. As a focused industrial business, SKF aims to build a stronger foundation for sustained revenue growth and long-term margin expansion.
About SKF
Since 1907, SKF has been making some of the world's most innovative bearings, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring solutions, and services to reduce friction. Less friction means more energy saved and by reducing it, we make industry smarter, more competitive, and more energy efficient, building a more sustainable future where we can all do more with less. SKF is represented in approximately 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2025 were SEK 91,583 million and the number of employees was 37,271.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment