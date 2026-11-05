Pooja Gupta Wins Miss Gujarat And Face Of The Year Titles At Dream Aura India 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: Pooja Gupta has achieved titles at Dream Aura India 2026 by winning the Miss Gujarat Winner 2026 title and receiving the special Face of the Year 2026 title in the Miss Category.
Representing Gujarat, Pooja Gupta achieved recognition at both state and national levels through her participation in the national beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant.
Pooja Gupta's Achievements
At Dream Aura India 2026, Pooja Gupta received two recognitions:
Miss Gujarat Winner 2026
Face of the Year – Miss Dream Aura India 2026
Her Miss Gujarat title represents her state-level achievement, while the Face of the Year title adds a special recognition to her pageant profile.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different parts of India to celebrate beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality.
The Season One Grand Finale was held on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. Participants received recognition through various state, regional, and national-level titles.
AK Pageant Congratulates Pooja Gupta
AK Pageant congratulates Pooja Gupta on winning the Miss Gujarat Winner 2026 title and receiving the Face of the Year recognition at Dream Aura India 2026.
Her achievement is part of the success stories celebrated during the first season of Dream Aura India.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an Indian beauty pageant organisation that provides a platform for participants to showcase their talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. The organisation aims to recognise participants through state and national-level pageant opportunities.
For more information, visit:
Official Website:
Miss Winners Gallery: miss-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
Representing Gujarat, Pooja Gupta achieved recognition at both state and national levels through her participation in the national beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant.
Pooja Gupta's Achievements
At Dream Aura India 2026, Pooja Gupta received two recognitions:
Miss Gujarat Winner 2026
Face of the Year – Miss Dream Aura India 2026
Her Miss Gujarat title represents her state-level achievement, while the Face of the Year title adds a special recognition to her pageant profile.
About Dream Aura India 2026
Dream Aura India 2026 is a national beauty pageant organised by AK Pageant. The platform brings together participants from different parts of India to celebrate beauty, talent, confidence, personality, and individuality.
The Season One Grand Finale was held on 3 October 2026 at Radisson Blu Hotel, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi. Participants received recognition through various state, regional, and national-level titles.
AK Pageant Congratulates Pooja Gupta
AK Pageant congratulates Pooja Gupta on winning the Miss Gujarat Winner 2026 title and receiving the Face of the Year recognition at Dream Aura India 2026.
Her achievement is part of the success stories celebrated during the first season of Dream Aura India.
About AK Pageant
AK Pageant is an Indian beauty pageant organisation that provides a platform for participants to showcase their talent, confidence, personality, and individuality. The organisation aims to recognise participants through state and national-level pageant opportunities.
For more information, visit:
Official Website:
Miss Winners Gallery: miss-dream-aura-india-winners-2026/
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