Lenovo Names Amar Babu New Motorola Mobility President
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 4, 2026 – Lenovo today announces that Amar Babu has been appointed as the new Mobile Business Group General Manager and Motorola Global President, effective January 1, 2027. Babu, currently Lenovo Senior Vice President and
President of Asia Pacific (AP) will lead Motorola as it continues to expand smarter devices and experiences to consumers and enterprises worldwide. As a critical component of Lenovo's personal AI vision, Amar will build on the strong brand legacy of innovation, accelerate premium growth, further expand the company ecosystem of intelligent devices, and strengthen market share across key markets including the US, India, and Japan.
Over the past five-plus years under Amar's leadership, Asia Pacific has transformed into a more balanced and diversified business and a key growth engine for Lenovo. Across the portfolio, AP maintained its #1 PC position, while our mobile business achieved notable growth, with Motorola reaching nearly 9% market share in India and the #2 smartphone OEM in Japan. Our infrastructure business achieved profitable growth and nearly double-digit market share, while Solutions & Services continued to strengthen its best-of-breed industry position and significantly increased its advanced services business mix to over 50%.
Since joining Lenovo in 2007, Amar has held leadership roles spanning business
management, operations, services, and market leadership. Prior to joining Lenovo, he worked at Intel, HCL, and Citibank in a range of management, operational, and technical roles.
“Amar is a strong leader and has driven consistent results. I'm confident that he will bring his deep experience in sales, operations, partner and customer relationships, and business management to continue driving Motorola's success globally,” says Luca Rossi, Lenovo EVP and Intelligent Devices Group President.“As we move forward, our focus remains clear: continue to elevate Motorola's premium portfolio, create meaningful consumers experiences across devices, and bring technology to life in ways that are both intelligent and deeply human.”
In his new role, Amar will report to global head of the Intelligent Devices business group, Luca Rossi, and in the short term will continue to serve as President of Asia Pacific while working closely with Motorola leadership to start the transition to his new role. Luca will continue as acting Motorola Global President through the end of the calendar year.
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets.
Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high-performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).
About Lenovo & Motorola
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of
customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola
branded mobile handsets and solutions.
*T&C Apply. Including all offers.
President of Asia Pacific (AP) will lead Motorola as it continues to expand smarter devices and experiences to consumers and enterprises worldwide. As a critical component of Lenovo's personal AI vision, Amar will build on the strong brand legacy of innovation, accelerate premium growth, further expand the company ecosystem of intelligent devices, and strengthen market share across key markets including the US, India, and Japan.
Over the past five-plus years under Amar's leadership, Asia Pacific has transformed into a more balanced and diversified business and a key growth engine for Lenovo. Across the portfolio, AP maintained its #1 PC position, while our mobile business achieved notable growth, with Motorola reaching nearly 9% market share in India and the #2 smartphone OEM in Japan. Our infrastructure business achieved profitable growth and nearly double-digit market share, while Solutions & Services continued to strengthen its best-of-breed industry position and significantly increased its advanced services business mix to over 50%.
Since joining Lenovo in 2007, Amar has held leadership roles spanning business
management, operations, services, and market leadership. Prior to joining Lenovo, he worked at Intel, HCL, and Citibank in a range of management, operational, and technical roles.
“Amar is a strong leader and has driven consistent results. I'm confident that he will bring his deep experience in sales, operations, partner and customer relationships, and business management to continue driving Motorola's success globally,” says Luca Rossi, Lenovo EVP and Intelligent Devices Group President.“As we move forward, our focus remains clear: continue to elevate Motorola's premium portfolio, create meaningful consumers experiences across devices, and bring technology to life in ways that are both intelligent and deeply human.”
In his new role, Amar will report to global head of the Intelligent Devices business group, Luca Rossi, and in the short term will continue to serve as President of Asia Pacific while working closely with Motorola leadership to start the transition to his new role. Luca will continue as acting Motorola Global President through the end of the calendar year.
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets.
Guided by its vision of“Smarter Technology for All”, Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI – one personal AI, multiple devices; and Enterprise AI – helping customers turn data into insights and value. This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets, accessories), infrastructure solutions (server, storage, edge, high-performance computing and software defined infrastructure), as well as software, solutions, and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY).
About Lenovo & Motorola
Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of
customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of
Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola
branded mobile handsets and solutions.
*T&C Apply. Including all offers.
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