MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 4, 2026 8:46 am - Wimbledon's sourdough pizzeria builds several menu items on the same tomato, garlic and basil base that defines classic bruschetta.

LONDON, United Kingdom - September 16, 2026 - Searches for bruschetta pizza in central London are pushing diners toward The Olive Grove, an Italian restaurant at 25 Leopold Road in Wimbledon that bakes its pizzas on a sourdough base topped with San Marzano tomato, fresh garlic and basil. The restaurant sits in southwest London rather than the city center, but its delivery service and mobile ordering app reach customers across the capital who search for that flavor combination on a pizza rather than a starter.

The kitchen makes its dough from scratch and hand-stretches it daily before baking. Two pizzas on the current menu carry the tomato-garlic-basil profile most directly. The Marinara, priced at £8.99, pairs San Marzano tomato sauce with fresh garlic, dried oregano and olive oil. The Margherita, at £11.49, adds Fior di Latte cheese and fresh basil to that same base. A third option, The Olive Grove pizza at £13.99, tops the tomato sauce with burrata, sun-dried tomato and a basil salsa - the closest match on the printed menu to a bruschetta-topped pizza.

The restaurant also serves a classic bruschetta starter for £7.99: homemade toasted bread topped with chopped tomato, garlic, basil and melting buffalo mozzarella. A vegetable version, topped with roasted vegetables, semi-dried tomato and goat cheese, costs the same. Ordering that starter alongside the Marinara or Margherita pizza gives anyone chasing bruschetta pizza in central London two dishes built from matching ingredients, served together or on their own.

Every pizza on the menu uses a sourdough base as standard. Diners can upgrade to a vegetable charcoal base for £2.25 extra or a gluten-free base for £3.00 extra. Beyond the tomato-based pizzas, the kitchen also runs a white-base line, including the Ai Formaggi Picante at £14.49 with four cheeses and chilli oil, and a Nduja & Burrata pizza at £14.99. Desserts include a Nutella and toasted walnut pizza for £6.99 and a version topped with buffalo mozzarella, honey and orange zest for £8.49.

The Olive Grove opens at 7 a.m. every day. It closes at 4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and at 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The restaurant takes table reservations, offers delivery and collection, and lists its full menu as a PDF download on its website.

Key Facts

Address: 25 Leopold Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 7BB

Phone: 020 8255 8085

Marinara pizza: £8.99 - Margherita pizza: £11.49 - The Olive Grove pizza: £13.99

Bruschetta starter: £7.99

Hours: opens 7 a.m. daily; closes 4 p.m. Mon-Tue, 9 p.m. Wed/Thu/Sun, 10 p.m. Fri-Sat

About The Olive Grove

The Olive Grove is an Italian restaurant at 25 Leopold Road in Wimbledon, London SW19 7BB. The kitchen hand-stretches sourdough pizza dough daily and builds several pizzas on the same San Marzano tomato, garlic and basil combination that appears in its bruschetta starter. More detail on the kitchen's approach is available on the restaurant's About Us page. Central London diners searching for bruschetta pizza can find that flavor profile at The Olive Grove's Wimbledon dining room, through table reservations, or by ordering delivery through the restaurant's mobile app.

Media Contact:

The Olive Grove

25 Leopold Road, Wimbledon, London SW19 7BB

Phone: 020 8255 8085

Website: