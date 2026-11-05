From Platinum To Pastels: The Watch Trends To Spot At JWS 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 4, 2026 9:51 pm - Colourful dials, wearable art and smaller, vintage-inspired designs set the tone for this year's timepieces

From pastel dials to platinum cases, watchmaking is having its most expressive moment yet, and visitors to the Jewellery & Watch Show (JWS) 2026 will be able to see it up close. Organised by RX, the show returns to ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 11–15 November, bringing together regional and international brands showcasing the trends shaping this year's timepieces.

The Trends Defining 2026

From the launches unveiled at Watches and Wonders Geneva 2026 to the collections arriving on wrists this season, watch design is becoming more expressive, more colourful and more personal. These are the trends to look out for at JWS 2026:

.Confectionery-inspired timepieces: Sweet pastel tones and playful, candy-inspired colour are bringing a lighter, more joyful mood to watchmaking.

.Platinum as the new luxury symbol: Valued for its weight, rarity and subtle white sheen, platinum is fast becoming the metal of choice for understated statement pieces.

.Shades of green envy: From deep forest to vivid emerald, green dials remain one of watchmaking's most enduring colour stories.

.Shades of blue skies: Soft sky and ice blues offer a fresh, airy alternative to classic navy.

.Diamonds are (everyone's) best friend: Diamond-set bezels, dials and bracelets are appearing across men's and women's watches alike, blurring the line between timepiece and fine jewellery.

.Watches as wearable art: Sculptural cases, artisanal dials and distinctive silhouettes are positioning the watch as a design object and a form of personal expression.

.Dainty, vintage-inspired designs: Smaller case sizes, slimmer profiles and vintage references are making a return, favouring refined proportions over oversized designs.

.Bold in burgundy: Rich wine and burgundy tones are adding warmth and depth to dials and straps.

Watches with a Story: Kratistos by Costis

Among the brands bringing these themes to life at JWS 2026 are Costis Fine Jewelry and Kratistos Watches by Costis, created by designer Costis (Konstantinos Chamamtzis). Reflecting the move towards watches as wearable art, Kratistos expresses character through distinctive silhouettes and symbolic details rather than relying on a logo alone.

Inspired by the legacy of Alexander the Great, each Kratistos model is limited to 323 pieces, commemorating the year 323 BC. The watches pair historical symbolism with contemporary design and Swiss-made automatic movements, while the collection's signature four lugs evoke lion's fangs, creating a recognisable silhouette that also helps secure the watch on the wrist.

Personalisation is central to the collection. Titanium elements and interchangeable leather straps in a range of textures and colours allow wearers to change the character of a timepiece, from understated sophistication to a bolder statement. At the stand, visitors can watch live strap-changing demonstrations and presentations of selected watch details, alongside Costis's sculptural fine jewellery featuring distinctive gemstones.

Costis (Konstantinos Chamamtzis), Founder and Designer, Costis Fine Jewelry & Kratistos Watches, said:“At Costis and Kratistos, we believe exceptional design should tell a story and reflect the individuality of the person who wears it. At JWS Abu Dhabi, we are delighted to share creations that bring together artistic inspiration, thoughtful craftsmanship, and a distinctive vision of contemporary and wearable luxury.”

More Timepieces to Discover

Visitors can also explore watch and jewellery collections from Al Wali Jewellery Watches Trading, Al Badia Jewellery, Org Luxury and Spectrum Jewels (c/o Jewel Palate).

Al Badia Jewellery – Al Badia Jewellery was found in 1969 as the first retail jewellery and watch business in Al Ain. Over the past decades, the Company has expanded significantly into varied real estate and retailing businesses.

Org Luxury – They trade watches and jewelery from high end brands. They provide clients with unique timepieces with a range of diamond-set pieces and other designs in a variety of colours including blue, green, burgundy.

Spectrum Jewels – started by Mr. Kushal Dhadda, a young entrepreneur, in 1996. The brand scales the heights of creativity and excellence in the designing and manufacturing of gold and diamond jewellery.

May Ismail, Event Director of JWS, said:“Watches have always been about more than telling the time, and this year's trends show just how personal they have become. Whether it's a burst of colour, a vintage-inspired silhouette or a limited edition with a story behind it, JWS 2026 gives visitors the chance to see these trends up close and meet the brands bringing them to life.”

Beyond the watch collections, JWS 2026 brings together hundreds of jewellery and watch brands, from heritage houses to emerging designers, alongside the Ebda'a Awards, which this year celebrate design talent across nine categories, including the new Men's Design and Bridal Design categories.

JWS 2026 runs from 11–15 November in Halls 1–3 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. Entry is free, and visitors can register in advance via