Icallify To Host Meetings And Working Sessions In Johannesburg, 20-25 November 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 4, 2026 10:34 pm - iCallify invites telecom operators, BPOs, contact centers, and technology providers to Johannesburg for personalized platform demonstrations, technical discussions, and working sessions from November 20-25, 2026.

Johannesburg, South Africa – November 3, 2026 – iCallify, an AI-driven omnichannel contact center platform from Inextrix Technologies, will hold in-person meetings and working sessions in Johannesburg from November 20-25, 2026, following its visit to Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town. Sessions will take place at the company's Johannesburg office in Randpark Ridge, or at the premises of interested organizations.

The Johannesburg programme is designed for contact center operators, BPOs, telecom operators, ITSPs, MSPs, hosted PBX providers, and system integrators who want a deeper look at the platform than a conference setting allows.

Each session can be tailored to the visitor's goals and current platform. Formats include live demonstrations, architecture reviews, and scoping workshops. Topics will cover omnichannel communication across voice, email, WhatsApp, live chat, and SMS, along with intelligent call routing, IVR, AI voicebot automation, predictive dialing, real-time analytics, and CRM integrations.

Organizations building or scaling multi-tenant, white-label services can also discuss branding, per-customer billing management, flexible licensing (monthly, annual, or perpetual), and feature-level customization. The team will prepare a relevant demo for each meeting.

Samir Doshi, Co-founder and CTO at Inextrix Technologies and Founder of ASTPP, and Amit Varma, Business Development Manager at Inextrix Technologies, will lead the sessions in Johannesburg. Engineering and product specialists from India can join remotely for deeper technical reviews where required.

Meetings are by appointment, and requests are confirmed within one business day.

Meeting details

Dates: November 20-25, 2026

Location: Baobab Office Park, 86 John Vorster Rd, Randpark Ridge 2169,South Africa

Phone: +27 10 630 0487

Book a meeting:

About iCallify

iCallify is an AI-driven omnichannel contact center platform built by Inextrix Technologies. It is designed for multi-tenant, white-label deployment, enabling VoIP providers, ITSPs, telecom operators, MSPs, and BPOs to deliver branded contact center, unified communications, and hosted IP PBX services under their own name. iCallify has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, South Africa, and India.

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