KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer Named Wikifx Golden Insight Award Judge For A Second Year

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 4, 2026 10:58 pm - KCM Trade Chief Market Analyst Tim Waterer has been appointed a professional judge for the 2026 WikiFX Golden Insight Award for a second consecutive year, bringing over 20 years of experience in global financial markets to the award's judging process

KCM Trade's Chief Market Analyst, Tim Waterer, has been appointed as a professional judge for the 2026 WikiFX Golden Insight Award. The appointment recognises his extensive experience in global financial markets and expertise in market analysis, bringing valuable industry insight and a broad analytical perspective to the judging process.

Following his participation in the 2025 WikiFX Golden Insight Awards, Tim returns for the 2026 edition, marking his second consecutive year in the role. His continued involvement reflects his commitment to fostering professional exchange and recognising industry contributions.



Extensive Experience in Financial Market Analysis

As Chief Market Analyst at KCM Trade and a member of the Forbes Advisor Australia Advisory Board, Tim brings over 20 years of experience in the financial sector. His expertise in fundamental and technical analysis enables him to evaluate economic developments, identify market trends and assess the factors driving price movements across multiple asset classes.

Tim's market commentary has been featured in leading international media outlets, including Bloomberg, CNBC, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times. Through his analysis, he provides insights into evolving market conditions and key economic developments, helping audiences better understand the forces shaping financial markets. His experience across multiple asset classes provides a well-rounded analytical perspective to support his role as a judge.

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WikiFX Golden Insight Award Recognises Industry Contributions

WikiFX provides information and resources relating to CFD brokers, helping market participants access broker-related information when researching the industry. Its work also emphasises on information transparency and investor awareness, addressing key considerations in an increasingly interconnected global financial market.

Reflecting on the value of industry contributions, Tim said:“Recognising meaningful contributions to the financial industry is important to support its continued development. I'm pleased to return as a judge for the 2026 WikiFX Golden Insight Award and contribute my experience to a process that highlights professional expertise and commitment to industry standards.”

The 2026 WikiFX Golden Insight Award features three categories: Trading Ecosystem Contribution Award of the Year, Best Forex Introducing Broker of the Year, and Most Influential Key Opinion Leader of the Year. Combining public voting with professional judging, the award aims to recognise industry participants' contributions and highlight professional expertise across the global financial market.