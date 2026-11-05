Event Photography Checklist For Chattanooga And North Georgia's Fall And Holiday Season

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 5, 2026 12:10 am - A shot list, a timeline and a lighting check help hosts get usable photos from autumn gatherings.

Autumn and holiday events fill calendars across Chattanooga and North Georgia. Hosts who plan their event photography early get better pictures and a calmer event day. Three items matter most: the shot list, the timeline and the lighting. Terry Grimes Photography LLC of Rossville lists all three in its event planning process, and the steps below follow that same order.

Write the shot list first

A shot list names the moments a host cannot miss. Start with people: guests of honor, speakers, award winners, sponsors and family groups. Then add details such as signs, table décor, food displays and the venue entrance.

Mark each item as posed or candid. Send the list to the photographer before the event, not on the day.

Build the timeline around key moments

Give the photographer the full schedule. Flag the toast, the awards, the ribbon cutting, the cake and any group photo. Each of these happens once, and a missed one cannot be repeated.

Schedule group portraits early. Guests are fresh, the room is quiet, and nobody has left yet. Leave a fixed block for them instead of squeezing them in between speeches.

Check the lighting before guests arrive

Daylight ends earlier in autumn. An outdoor event that starts in the afternoon can finish in the dark. Plan where the key moments will happen as the light fades.

Indoor rooms bring their own problems. Holiday lights, dim ballrooms, stage lighting and colored bulbs all change how a photo looks. Ask for a short walk-through of the venue. Note the windows, the stage and the darkest corners.

Match event photography to the kind of gathering

Different events need different coverage. According to its website, Terry Grimes Photography covers these types of events:

Corporate events: conferences, seminars, award ceremonies, networking events, product launches and holiday parties

Social events: birthdays, graduation parties, anniversaries and holiday celebrations

Community events: charity galas, fundraisers and ceremonies

Live performances: concerts, music festivals and theatre

Details on each service are on the event photography page and the corporate event photography page.

Agree on delivery before the event

Ask how and when the photos arrive. The studio's site describes a secure online gallery with high-resolution digital files, and commercial-use rights for corporate clients who need them. Coverage can run by the hour, half day, full day or multiple days, with custom quotes based on the event.

Key Facts

Studio location: Rossville, GA 30741

Service area: Rossville, Chattanooga, TN and North Georgia

Planning steps: consultation, shot list, lighting and timing, event-day coverage, editing, gallery delivery

About Terry Grimes Photography LLC

Terry Grimes Photography LLC is a photography business in Rossville, GA. It serves Rossville, Chattanooga and North Georgia. Services include event photography, corporate event, wedding, portrait, family, maternity, branding, headshot, commercial and theme photo shoots. More information is at terrygrimesphotography.