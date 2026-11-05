407 Sunset Customs Announces 3M Window Tinting And XPEL Stealth Paint Protection Film For Kissimmee Drivers

MENAFN - GetNews)"A 2024 Ford F-350 Limited with 3M ceramic window tint at 407 Sunset Customs in Kissimmee, Florida."The family-owned Kissimmee custom truck and auto shop installs 3M ceramic window tint and both 3M and XPEL paint protection film and explains the state's VLT tint limits for Central Florida drivers.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - November 5, 2026 - 407 Sunset Customs, a family-owned custom truck and auto shop that installs window tinting, paint protection film, ceramic coating, lift kits, and wheels and tires, is proud to announce that it offers 3M window tinting, 3M paint protection film, and XPEL Stealth satin paint protection film at its Simpson Road location. The Stealth full-body package wraps the entire vehicle in XPEL Stealth paint protection film for a smooth satin finish.

For window tinting, 407 Sunset Customs installs 3M films including the Obsidian, Color Stable Ceramic, Ceramic IR, and Crystalline lines. Kissimmee drivers can compare 3M window tinting film options and packages at 407 Sunset Customs for cars, trucks, and SUVs. Each of its four tint packages comes with a lifetime warranty (terms apply), up to 99 percent UV protection and no signal interference, and its ceramic film options block heat, adding comfort with a cooler cabin in the summer. Window tinting also adds privacy, cuts glare, and helps protect a vehicle's interior from fading.

Before choosing a shade, Kissimmee customers should know the state's visible light transmission (VLT) limits, which are measured on the glass and film together:

- Front side windows: at least 28 percent of light must pass through, with reflectivity capped at 25 percent (Florida Statutes 316.2953).

- Windows behind the driver: at least 15 percent, or 6 percent on multipurpose passenger vehicles, with reflectivity capped at 35 percent (Florida Statutes 316.2954).

- Windshield: a transparent strip is allowed at the top, above the AS-1 line (Florida Statutes 316.2952).

A lower VLT number means a darker film, so 20 percent is darker than 35 percent.

407 Sunset Customs works from 120 Simpson Rd C in Kissimmee, just off US 192 and minutes from Florida's Turnpike, near NeoCity in Osceola County. Customers can find directions and current reviews on 407 Sunset Customs on Google Maps, where the shop holds a 4.9-star rating across more than 175 Google reviews (as of November 2026). 407 Sunset Customs installers serve customers from Kissimmee, Celebration, Hunters Creek, Lake Nona, and Dr. Phillips, and also drivers looking for window tinting in St. Cloud.

Besides window tinting and paint protection film, 407 Sunset Customs offers ceramic coating, lift kits, wheels and tires, vehicle wraps, accessories, and wheel alignment. Customers can search past window tinting and XPEL paint protection jobs by make, model, and year in the online gallery. Tint cost depends on the vehicle, the package, and the 3M line, and drivers can call 407 Sunset Customs at (407) 440-3134 for a free estimate. Each window tint installation follows four steps: glass prep, precision cutting, clean installation, and a final check.

About 407 Sunset Customs

407 Sunset Customs is a family-owned custom truck and auto shop in Kissimmee, Florida, that installs window tinting and paint protection film at 120 Simpson Rd C in Osceola County. The shop works with 3M window tint, 3M paint protection film and XPEL Stealth satin paint protection film, and also offers ceramic coating, vehicle wraps, lift kits, and wheels and tires for cars, trucks and SUVs. The business was registered in Florida as 407 Sunset Customs LLC in 2019. Its focus is protecting and customizing vehicles for drivers in Kissimmee and across Osceola County.