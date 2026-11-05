Alpha Integrated Solutions To Attend CCUPPCA 2026 California Campus Safety Conference

MENAFN - GetNews)""Campus safety requires more than individual security technologies. It takes an integrated approach that connects people, systems, and actionable intelligence," said Brandon Haddad, Chief Integration Officer at Alpha Integrated Solutions."We're excited to participate in CCUPPCA 2026, connect with campus public safety leaders, and explore how advanced security integration and AI-powered technologies can help educational institutions build safer, more resilient campuses.""Alpha Integrated Solutions (AIS) will participate in the CCUPPCA 2026 California Campus Safety Conference, November 10–12 at the Long Beach Marriott in Long Beach, California. AIS will connect with campus police chiefs, public safety executives, and security professionals to share integrated security expertise and explore solutions that strengthen campus protection, improve emergency preparedness, and create safer learning environments at colleges and universities across California.

Livermore, CA - November 5, 2026 - Alpha Integrated Solutions (AIS), a leading provider of advanced security, technology, and integrated solutions, today announced its participation in the CCUPPCA 2026 California Campus Safety Conference, taking place November 10–12, 2026, at the Long Beach Marriott in Long Beach, California.

Organized by the California College and University Police and Public Safety Chiefs' Association (CCUPPCA), the annual conference brings together campus police chiefs, public safety executives, law enforcement professionals, and security leaders to discuss emerging challenges, share best practices, and explore innovative approaches to campus safety.

The 2026 conference will feature educational sessions, expert presentations, and networking opportunities focused on critical issues including emergency preparedness, real-time crime centers, crisis communications, workplace violence prevention, and evolving campus security requirements.

As educational institutions face increasingly complex safety and security challenges, the need for reliable, connected, and intelligent security infrastructure continues to grow. Campus police and public safety teams must protect expansive environments, manage multiple facilities, coordinate emergency responses, and maintain situational awareness while working with limited resources.

Through its participation in CCUPPCA 2026, AIS aims to engage with campus safety professionals, better understand their evolving operational needs, and share how integrated security technologies can help educational institutions strengthen protection and improve public safety operations.

Advancing Campus Safety Through Integrated Security Technologies

AIS provides comprehensive security and technology integration solutions designed to help educational institutions create safer, smarter, and more connected campuses.

By combining advanced video surveillance, access control, AI-powered video intelligence, communications, and other critical security technologies, AIS helps organizations modernize their infrastructure and improve operational visibility.

For colleges, universities, and K–12 educational institutions, AIS solutions can support several critical campus safety priorities:



Intelligent Video Surveillance: Enhance visibility across campus entrances, academic buildings, parking facilities, residence halls, and shared spaces through modern video security systems.

AI-Powered Video Intelligence: Help campus security teams identify important events, accelerate video investigations, and improve situational awareness through intelligent video analytics.

Access Control & Perimeter Security: Strengthen protection for restricted areas, administrative buildings, laboratories, and other sensitive facilities.

Emergency Preparedness & Response: Support coordinated security operations through connected systems, real-time alerts, and improved communication capabilities.

Centralized Security Management: Bring multiple security technologies together to support more efficient monitoring and management across campus environments. Scalable Security Infrastructure: Develop customized solutions that can evolve alongside institutional needs, infrastructure upgrades, and long-term campus safety strategies.

Through partnerships with leading technology manufacturers and a commitment to tailored system integration, AIS helps institutions maximize the value of their security investments while addressing their unique operational requirements.

"Every educational institution has its own security challenges, from managing open campus environments to protecting students, faculty, and staff across multiple facilities," said Danny Haddad, VP of Sales & Customer Experience at Alpha Integrated Solutions. "Our goal is to work closely with campus safety teams to understand their needs and deliver practical, scalable solutions that strengthen protection, improve operational efficiency, and support long-term security objectives."

Supporting Smarter, More Connected Campus Security

Traditional campus security environments often rely on multiple disconnected technologies, making it challenging for public safety personnel to maintain a complete view of activities and respond efficiently to incidents.

AIS helps organizations address these challenges through an integrated approach that connects security infrastructure, intelligent monitoring, and operational workflows.

By bringing together video surveillance, access control, communications, and AI-driven capabilities, AIS enables educational institutions to improve coordination between security systems and make more informed decisions.

Advanced AI-powered video intelligence can further support campus safety operations by helping security teams search recorded footage more efficiently, identify relevant events, and reduce the time required for manual investigations.

These capabilities can be particularly valuable for institutions managing large campuses, multiple buildings, and geographically distributed facilities.

Strengthening Collaboration with Campus Public Safety Leaders

AIS recognizes that effective campus security depends on strong collaboration between technology providers, campus police departments, institutional leadership, and the broader public safety community.

CCUPPCA 2026 provides an opportunity for AIS to connect directly with educational security professionals, exchange ideas, and contribute to conversations about the future of campus safety.

By engaging with industry leaders and understanding emerging challenges, AIS aims to support educational institutions in adopting technologies that improve security readiness, operational resilience, and long-term infrastructure performance.

"Campus safety is a shared responsibility that requires continuous innovation, collaboration, and a proactive approach to emerging risks," said Yi Jin, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer at Alpha Integrated Solutions. "By connecting intelligent technologies with practical security integration, we can help educational institutions move beyond reactive security measures and build safer, more responsive environments for students, faculty, and staff."

AIS looks forward to participating in the CCUPPCA 2026 California Campus Safety Conference and engaging with campus police chiefs, public safety executives, and educational leaders to explore opportunities for stronger, smarter, and more connected campus security.

About Alpha Integrated Solutions:

Based in Livermore, CA, Alpha Integrated Solutions is on a mission to elevate safety and security across modern communities. Leveraging innovative technology, strategic collaboration, and a relentless commitment to excellence, we strive to deliver unparalleled peace of mind. Our slogan is“Ahead of the Storm, Predict. Prepare. Protect.”