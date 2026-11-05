JSMO Launches 'JO-Ecolabel' To Drive Green Growth, Sustainable Trade

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

AMMAN, Nov. 5 (Petra) – The Jordan Standards and Metrology Organization (JSMO) launched Thursday the official Jordanian Eco-label (JO-Ecolabel), the first verified environmental certification scheme in the Kingdom and the region aimed at expanding green growth and accelerating sustainable production and consumption patterns.

Developed over two years in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the national program evaluates the environmental footprint of goods and services across their entire lifecycle based on scientific metrics.

Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman emphasized that the JO-Ecolabel establishes a national framework for sustainable development, reinforcing resource efficiency and boosting the export competitiveness of Jordanian industries across international markets where ESG and environmental compliance are increasingly mandatory.

Suleiman noted that the initiative integrates environmental protection directly into core economic operations, facilitating the Kingdom's transition toward a circular economy, minimizing production waste, and opening new avenues for green investment.

Acting Director-General of JSMO Safa Momani stated that the launch realizes Royal directives to build a modern, resilient economy. She highlighted that the certification scheme adds a verified layer of institutional trust, providing consumers with credible data while encouraging manufacturers to optimize raw material, energy, and water usage.

For his part, German Ambassador to Jordan Dr. Bertram von Moltke commended the trilateral institutional cooperation that framed the project. Drawing parallels to Germany's "Blue Angel" eco-label, von Moltke underscored that transparent environmental certifications serve as a decisive competitive advantage for Jordanian exporters targeting European and international markets ahead of the upcoming Jordan-EU Investment Conference.

//Petra// AA