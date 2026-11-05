Jordanian Artist Represents Kingdom At 2026 Semarang Int'l Art, Design Festival

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- An artistic poster by Jordanian designer and filmmaker Firas Khafash, titled "Born of the Burden," has been selected for the 2026 Semarang International Art and Design Festival, representing Jordan at the "City of Tomorrow" exhibition hosted by Binus University in Semarang, Indonesia.

The work was selected in the festival's artistic poster category, which brought together a diverse group of designers and creative talents from across Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Arab world. The international event provided a platform for showcasing creative experiences and exchanging artistic and design perspectives.

Carrying Jordan's name at the exhibition, the poster explores the human suffering associated with forced displacement and refuge-seeking. It depicts a cracked stone wall engraved with scenes of journeys of exile and displacement, with a green plant emerging from its center and reaching toward the light. The image symbolizes hope emerging from hardship and the human capacity to overcome adversity and aspire to a better future.

The festival's organizers awarded Khafash an official certificate of participation, signed by the Head of the Visual Design Department at Binus University and the festival committee chairman, in recognition of his work's selection for the international exhibition.

The achievement adds to a series of international appearances and successes Khafash has recorded this year. The same poster was shortlisted for the international Poster Stellars competition in the United States, among 270 selected entries out of 576 submissions. It was also exhibited at the Busan International Eco Environmental Art Festival in South Korea, where Khafash participated as an invited artist.

In film production, Khafash's animated short film "Heir of the Forgotten Forest" was selected for the official competition of the Nineveh International Film Festival. The film was also screened in New York as part of the NewFilmmakers program and received several awards at independent international film festivals, including a Best Short Film Director award.

Khafash expressed pride in representing Jordan at international artistic events, noting that participation abroad provides an opportunity to showcase the talents of Jordanian creatives and bring their artistic and humanitarian messages to diverse audiences worldwide.

"Jordan is where my journey began, and I have carried it with me every step of the way. It is where I started and where I learned that every image has a message. Having my work exhibited under Jordan's name alongside creatives from around the world is a source of pride that I dedicate to my country, and a testament to the strong presence of Jordanian artists on the international stage," he said.

Firas Samer Khafash is a Jordanian designer, creative director and animation filmmaker with more than 23 years of professional experience in design, advertising and animation. He is also the founder of the "Sketchat Mukhattat" YouTube channel, which features Arabic animated drawings and sketches and has more than 106,000 subscribers.

Khafash's participation in the festival reflects the continued presence of Jordanian creatives at international cultural and artistic events, highlighting the diversity of the country's creative scene and its ability to address humanitarian issues through artistic expression that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

//Petra// WH