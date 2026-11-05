Jordan Participates In Arab Ministerial Water Council Meeting In Cairo

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Jordan participated in the 17th session of the Arab Ministerial Water Council, recently held in Cairo, with Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Al-Saud attending in his capacity as president of the council's 16th session.

During the meeting, Abu Al-Saud handed over the council's presidency to Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Hani Sewilam, in the presence of Arab water ministers, representatives of regional and international partner organizations, as well as experts, researchers and specialists in water affairs from across the Arab world.

The meeting focused on strengthening water security, addressing shared water challenges and enhancing Arab cooperation in tackling common concerns.

The council condemned the terrorist attack on Hamoud Church in Karak and affirmed its solidarity with Jordan in its fight against terrorism.

Abu Al-Saud said the cowardly hands behind the attack on innocent Jordanians at a church in Karak would not weaken the country's resolve or undermine its unity, but would only make Jordan stronger and more cohesive. He stressed that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, would remain an outstanding model of coexistence and harmony, where mosque minarets stand alongside church bells.

The minister thanked Egypt for its attention to and support for Arab water issues, noting that Jordan had actively participated in council meetings during its 16th presidency and supported Arab water strategies.

He outlined Jordan's efforts to develop innovative water-management solutions, exchange modern water-harvesting technologies, promote the reuse of treated wastewater and provide training programs for Arab professionals in Jordan.

Abu Al-Saud said Jordan was moving ahead with strategic water-security projects, highlighting the country's experience in reducing water losses by 10 percent in less than three years and introducing artificial intelligence to improve water-management efficiency.

He also highlighted the challenges facing the Arab region, noting that 18 countries rely on water sources originating beyond their borders. He stressed the need to develop innovative solutions for managing shared surface and groundwater resources, adopt an integrated approach to water-resource management and ensure that upstream countries abide by international law and the principle of avoiding harm to downstream countries, thereby safeguarding regional stability and the sustainability of water resources.

The minister expressed his gratitude to Oman for its support and solidarity with Jordan in confronting terrorism, particularly following the Karak incident, as conveyed by Oman's Ambassador to Cairo Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Rahbi. He also commended Egypt for hosting the council and reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to making every effort to advance joint Arab cooperation in the water sector.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Abu Al-Saud met with UAE Assistant Foreign Minister Abdulla Balalaa to discuss ways to strengthen Jordanian-Emirati cooperation in the water sector, preparations for the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi, and closer coordination on water issues of mutual interest.

He also met with several Arab and international water officials and ambassadors to discuss key issues of shared concern.

//Petra// WH